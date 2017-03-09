Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Filmmakers Take Dutch State To Court Over Lost Piracy Revenue (torrentfreak.com) 12

Posted by BeauHD from the financial-loss dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TorrentFreak: A coalition of Dutch film and TV producers is following through on their threat to file a lawsuit against the local Government. The filmmakers hold the authorities responsible for the country's high piracy rates. They claim the government tolerated and even encouraged unauthorized downloading for years and want to see compensation as a result. Last year the Dutch Government denied these allegations, noting that the filmmakers could go after downloaders directly if they want to recoup their losses. However, they are not backing down. On Tuesday a group of film and TV show companies issued a summons announcing their legal action, NRC reports. Through the court they hope to hold the Government liable, and if thatâ(TM)s the case, a separate damages procedure will likely follow.

