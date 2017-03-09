Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Piracy The Courts The Almighty Buck The Internet Technology

Filmmakers Take Dutch State To Court Over Lost Piracy Revenue

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TorrentFreak: A coalition of Dutch film and TV producers is following through on their threat to file a lawsuit against the local Government. The filmmakers hold the authorities responsible for the country's high piracy rates. They claim the government tolerated and even encouraged unauthorized downloading for years and want to see compensation as a result. Last year the Dutch Government denied these allegations, noting that the filmmakers could go after downloaders directly if they want to recoup their losses. However, they are not backing down. On Tuesday a group of film and TV show companies issued a summons announcing their legal action, NRC reports. Through the court they hope to hold the Government liable, and if thatâ(TM)s the case, a separate damages procedure will likely follow.

  • Unrealized profit is not a loss (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This should be laughed out of court.

  • Simple Solution (Score:5, Insightful)

    by physicsphairy ( 720718 ) on Thursday March 09, 2017 @05:48PM (#54009651) Homepage

    To avoid such expensive lawsuits, the government should revoke the copyright monopolies they have granted these organizations. Then they won't have to worry about anyone infringing on them.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The EU dictocracy does not allow for that; copyright law is handed down from on high by Brussels, and new member states must agree to implement EU copyright laws as a condition of accession. So short of the Netherlands pulling a Nexit and leaving the EU, they will not be able to implement your solution, even if they wanted to.

  • My heart bleeds for them (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Thursday March 09, 2017 @06:02PM (#54009699) Journal
    Somehow I don't think 'piracy' is impacting their bottom line so much as outdated advertising models, and the general publics' rejection of it are affecting it.

    • Re:My heart bleeds for them (Score:4, Funny)

      by thegarbz ( 1787294 ) on Thursday March 09, 2017 @06:24PM (#54009821)

      These are Dutch TV producers. From the country which brought you:
      "Big Brother" - A show where people with no lives can watch people with slightly more exciting lives, sometimes live.
      "The Voice" - A bunch of singers trying to put up with people who can't sing wanting to be stars.
      "Downistie" - A soap opera staring only people with down syndrome
      "Adam Zkt Eva" - A dating show where contestants are naked.
      "Who is the Worst Driver in the Netherlands?" - One of the drivers ended up running over the producer of the show. You can't make this shit up.

      • The people who brought your Downistie also were responsible for the Smurfs animated series. Their only redemption is they also did Alfred J. Kwak.

    • Nonsense. Netflix has a whooping 111 Dutch titles of which only about 33% is cabaret/stand-up comedy.

  • Be careful what you ask for (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Solandri ( 704621 ) on Thursday March 09, 2017 @06:06PM (#54009723)
    Anti-piracy copyright holders need to take a lesson from Canada. The music industry there convinced the government that piracy was pervasive and destroying their industry, and that a tax should be levied on all blank CDs to compensate them for their losses under the theory that people were burning pirated music onto blank CDs. The government agreed, and instituted the tax.

    Later when the music companies tried to sue individuals for copyright violation, the courts decided that since The People had already compensated the music industry for their losses via the CD tax, there was no need for any more lawsuits.

    Double-dipping may be normal for the music and movie industry (when's the last time one of them offered you a discount for upgrading your DVD collection to Blu-Ray, or CD to streamed, even though you ostensibly already bought a license when you bought the first one?). But it's not normal for the rest of the world, and the courts will slap them down if they try to impose their perverted view of how things should work onto the real world.
    • What happens when the government realizes that no one burns pirated moves to CD/DVD anymore since large HDD's are affordable now? Will they leave it as-is and tell the MPAA to kick rocks from now on forever... or will they eventually start taxing HDD sales, and other forms of storage sales. And then eventually instill an ISP tax for those people who only stream pirated stuff and never download & store it?

      Where does it end... until eventually it's mandatory that you pay a monthly subcription fee to

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AHuxley ( 892839 )
        Re What happens when the government realizes that no one burns pirated moves to CD/DVD anymore since large HDD's are affordable now?
        As long as a bureaucrat can walk out into a city and return with any CD/DVD R media it should be fine.

      • There already is a charge on HDDs. It just got forgotten about.

  • Just move the industry to Germany (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Leave the leftists in the poverty they create and encourage.

  • Lost revenue from the Dutch film industry is roughly zero. As if somebody actually watches that tripe... Most of it only gets produced because of heavy subsidising by the government in the first place; maybe they should ask for that money back.

    Oh, and we already pay a tax to compensate for piracy. Let's give that money back as well.

    I have a nice Dutch word for them: "kansloos".

  • If enjoying an artists work without paying for it is equivalent to theft, then I am the biggest thief because I rarely give money to performance artists on the street.

    Strange how none of them have accused me of theft and tried to sue me

