Despite Netflix and Amazon Prime, Most of the World Watches Pirated Content (techinasia.com) 51
An anonymous reader shares a TechInAsia report: More than half of the people surveyed across the world still watch pirated movies and TV shows, a new survey shows. The study, conducted by digital security firm Irdeto, asked more than 25,000 adults across 30 countries about video watching trends. Here's what it found: 52 percent of those surveyed said they watch pirated videos. 48 said they would stop, or watch less illegal content after they were told about the damaging effects of piracy on the media industry. While many recognize that producing or sharing pirated video is illegal (70 percent), far fewer people are aware that streaming or downloading is also against the law (59 percent).
lol amazon prime (Score:2)
Dude. Amazon prime's streaming is garbage. It's all bait n switch. You're paying 100 bucks a year and you only get a handful of episodes per show/season. After that they expect you to pay per episode. No thanks.
Well, you're not paying $100/year for prime streaming. At least few people are.
I'm paying $100/year for the shipping benefits (I make it all back during Christmastime when I send gifts to my extended family), the prime streaming is just a perk... and sometimes useful since there are some shows that Prime has that Netflix doesn't. So prime streaming is worth something to be, but not $100/year. Maybe $10/year. Though if I didn't have Netflix, Prime Video would be much more valuable to me.
This goes hand-in-hand with TFA's conclusion. Start watching a series on Prime, continue watching it pirated. Then, next time, eliminate Prime from the loop since it added so little. Amazon Prime and Netflix will never have as wide a catalog as TPB.
plus free books
Even with the free books, half of them (at least the ones that actually look interesting) are just one of a series of books, so they are still trying to drive you towards more purchases
The cycle is almost complete (Score:1)
It used to be that art was more or less done because either the artist was driven or a patron was willing to fund it.
Right now, art in various forms draws a lot of money... but it isn't piracy that will kill Hollywood, it's machinima. Once an affordable computer can replicate the real world (plus special effects)realistically, the current system will fail completely.
Then our problem will be wading through all the polished turds produced by people who only think they're talented while we're trying to find a
It's all about CONVENIENCE. (Score:1)
Pirated material can be played with your player of choice, on your device of choice.
It can be played at 1.5x speed. The audio can be amplified, or filtered, and the channels can be mixed differently.
The video can be transcoded to meet the needs of a mobile device.
The content can be consumed off-grid.
There is just so much convenience when these motherfuckers get out the goddamn way!!!1111
Re: (Score:3)
I think you're drilling-down too far.
Pirated content is free from restrictions governing its availability. It's availability is not limited to a single television season for a few weeks or months, or for a slate of a hundred films for a few months before being changed-out and no longer being available. The viewer is free to watch any content that they can find any time they want to.
We have over 2000 movies and TV seasons in our physical media collection spanning five formats. There are no restrictions pr
Obligatory Oatmeal (Score:1)
http://theoatmeal.com/comics/game_of_thrones [theoatmeal.com]
The strip missed the bits about your-tax-dollar-paid-government-thugs under the command of "content industry" busting down his door with guns drawn, arresting his ass for causing "billions of dollars" in "damage."
Re:Obligatory Oatmeal (Score:4, Insightful)
http://theoatmeal.com/comics/game_of_thrones [theoatmeal.com]
Sure that's funny and all, but how do I find the site for "Impossibly proportioned girls that want to date your testicles!"? I've been searching for that my whole life!
Pirate PowARR!! (Score:2)
Prepare to be boarded, lilly-livered DRM-lubbers!
Availability of content (Score:1)
Not to speak for everyone, but some content just is not available. Easiest example that comes to mind: Little Witch Academia is airing in Japan. Netflix has streaming rights, so it should be available for me to watch on Netflix, right? Wrong, because Netflix doesn't show things as they air, but they will be putting the whole thing up once it's over in a few months. So if I want to watch this show as it airs (because watching shows as they air and discussing it with other nerds online is way more fun than bi
Crunchy Roll I think has the rights for Simulcast of this show.
But you do have a point that real shows are region locked or not licensed in certain regions. It's attempting to control distribution of something that's always going to be easily distributed that's the problem.
I had cable for years even though there were other options because the content I wanted just wasn't there yet... now it's much better but if you need to sign up for a subscriptions on half a dozen sites then you may as well be paying for cable.
I have netflix, prime, my dvd collection, and a bunch or free ad supported content like cbs and cwtv that I watch and no cable. I don't mind commercials on free content, I do however mind paying for cable and still having a boat load of commercials.
People don't tolerate rent-seeking (Score:2, Informative)
And despite the summary, it isn't necessarily illegal to pirate in certain countries. Heck, the former USTR maintains a special list of countries you should visit [wikipedia.org] if you wanted to do so.
Many people tired but... (Score:2)
I actually tried to subscribe to the HBO web service in Canada and discovered that I could not get "Game of Thrones" without paying an extortion fee... So..I wait for DVD's from the library.
Or you could just download it on BitTorrent.
Makes sense (Score:1)
Just imagine for a second that people were 3D printing their own furniture for nothing but the cost of the plastic, and IKEA started bitching about people not buying their stuff.
It would be absolutely ridiculous, and yet, somehow the media companies have normalized this situation.
Despite? They're content creators themselves. (Score:2)
All the services like Netflix and Amazon prime have their exclusive content. They are like different channels on cable TV.
Netflix long ago stopped being a content store and became a content creator.
it doesn't make any sense to say despite Neflix because Netflix sells their own content, not make others content easily available.
"Can't stop the signal, Mal" (Score:2, Informative)
Most of the world has no access to most shows (Score:2)
Netflix might have a lot of content is a few countries, but has little content in most countries. The choice ends up being either not to watch or to pirate. There's no real damage to the industry in such cases.
>The choice ends up being either not to watch or to pirate. There's no real damage to the industry in such cases.
Except of course most people who don't pirate (presumably because they don't know how) will simply settle for what's otherwise available.
You may not recall the 'good old days' of broadcast television pre-On Demand and pre-VCR... but if one of the handful of channels you could get in your area didn't have what you wanted and you didn't feel like doing something other than sit in front of the tu
You make your own bed (Score:2)
The content companies only have themselves to blame, mostly at least. When there is no way to catch up on missed episodes the only choice is pirated or stop watching altogether. Which would they prefer? Beyond that, cable isn't cheap. We pay $100 a month for something that we used to get for free over the air. And most of the world is dirt poor, so if they can't get content for cheap... I'm not exactly poor but I'd never ordinarily pay $1.99 just to watch one episode of one show.
Flawed Study (Score:2)
This study is so obviously flawed in methodology it's laughable. Clearly this is just a bunch of propaganda. First, if you're surveying people around the world you also need to determine what licensed streaming services the person has access to as not all (or even any) services are available in all countries. Second, you need to consider the differences in the catalogs of licensed services from country to country. Because of antiquated business practices and agreements the catalog of Netflix (for example) v
Go ahead MPAA...convey your "damage" (Score:2)
"48 (percent) said they would stop, or watch less illegal content after they were told about the damaging effects of piracy on the media industry."
As movies continue to smash box office earnings records, and leading movie stars continue to justify obscene paychecks, I'd love to know how the MPAA is going to convey those "damaging" effects.
Sure as shit doesn't seem like they're hurting, especially in the face of what appears to be rampant piracy.
Non-negotiable items (Score:2)
I have sincerely tried to be legal. I bought HDHomeruns and cable cards so I could consume media in my linux environment legally on a DVR that has capability that is important to me and storage that lets me keep it as long as I want. But the cable co's are now encrypting to make cable on all but a few channels making it impossible for me to view on the platform of my choice. They are using encryption as a way to force you into a rental scenario. As for online streaming, I don't have fast enough internet to