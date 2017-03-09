Despite Netflix and Amazon Prime, Most of the World Watches Pirated Content (techinasia.com) 101
An anonymous reader shares a TechInAsia report: More than half of the people surveyed across the world still watch pirated movies and TV shows, a new survey shows. The study, conducted by digital security firm Irdeto, asked more than 25,000 adults across 30 countries about video watching trends. Here's what it found: 52 percent of those surveyed said they watch pirated videos. 48 said they would stop, or watch less illegal content after they were told about the damaging effects of piracy on the media industry. While many recognize that producing or sharing pirated video is illegal (70 percent), far fewer people are aware that streaming or downloading is also against the law (59 percent).
Dude. Amazon prime's streaming is garbage. It's all bait n switch. You're paying 100 bucks a year and you only get a handful of episodes per show/season. After that they expect you to pay per episode. No thanks.
Well, you're not paying $100/year for prime streaming. At least few people are.
I'm paying $100/year for the shipping benefits (I make it all back during Christmastime when I send gifts to my extended family), the prime streaming is just a perk... and sometimes useful since there are some shows that Prime has that Netflix doesn't. So prime streaming is worth something to be, but not $100/year. Maybe $10/year. Though if I didn't have Netflix, Prime Video would be much more valuable to me.
I found that often, even though we are paying Prime fees for free shipping, the shipping fees are still often reflected in the cost of the item. I don't know why I keep Prime. They seem to be double dipping at times. When you search for the same item and find it for a lower price, it's likely a non-prime item, and often the price difference is pretty much in the ball park of the 2-day shipping cost.
This. Amazon is convenient, but their prices have bloated since prime such that most of the time it is worth my while to find a promotion elsewhere and get free shipping. Prime basically keeps me from becoming irate at Xmas time when my wife would otherwise just be ordering stuff without heeding how much shipping is going to be at the last minute for the cheap garbage her relatives want for Xmas. Between Prime BS and their search algorithm that mostly ignores my search terms I am really close to being do
This goes hand-in-hand with TFA's conclusion. Start watching a series on Prime, continue watching it pirated. Then, next time, eliminate Prime from the loop since it added so little. Amazon Prime and Netflix will never have as wide a catalog as TPB.
plus free books
Even with the free books, half of them (at least the ones that actually look interesting) are just one of a series of books, so they are still trying to drive you towards more purchases
Heh, a guy on ebay is trying to sell the entire destroyer series (150 books) for 999.00.
My Magicians of Gor - first print runs around 60 bucks because there weren't that many printed. I have a signed Alan Dean Foster if anyone is interested.
Just curious, is that for electronic or print versions?
That kind of pricing model might make sense for new books or indie authors: cheap for older books, or to entice the curious, and then more expensive for the newer books and/or once readers are hooked.
I wouldn't expect that for something that old, though.
https://www.amazon.com/Split-I... [amazon.com] $2.99
https://www.amazon.com/Blue-Ad... [amazon.com] $5.99
https://www.amazon.com/Juxtapo... [amazon.com] $7.99
It used to be that art was more or less done because either the artist was driven or a patron was willing to fund it.
Right now, art in various forms draws a lot of money... but it isn't piracy that will kill Hollywood, it's machinima. Once an affordable computer can replicate the real world (plus special effects)realistically, the current system will fail completely.
Then our problem will be wading through all the polished turds produced by people who only think they're talented while we're trying to find a
It's all about CONVENIENCE. (Score:2, Insightful)
Pirated material can be played with your player of choice, on your device of choice.
It can be played at 1.5x speed. The audio can be amplified, or filtered, and the channels can be mixed differently.
The video can be transcoded to meet the needs of a mobile device.
The content can be consumed off-grid.
There is just so much convenience when these motherfuckers get out the goddamn way!!!1111
Re:It's all about CONVENIENCE. (Score:4, Insightful)
I think you're drilling-down too far.
Pirated content is free from restrictions governing its availability. It's availability is not limited to a single television season for a few weeks or months, or for a slate of a hundred films for a few months before being changed-out and no longer being available. The viewer is free to watch any content that they can find any time they want to.
We have over 2000 movies and TV seasons in our physical media collection spanning five formats. There are no restrictions preventing us from watching whatever we want from this set. If streaming is going to work, this is how it will have to work, like someone's personal movie collection, with everything possible available all of the time, ad infinitum. Forever.
Re: (Score:3)
It gets better as studios are still restricting content per region and sometimes country. In Europe and USA and Canada you can get commercial for shows that are airing a few miles away but you can't legally watch for another few months per the studios desired schedule.
I find it funny. You have a hit show world wide. You tell the word when it will air in country a and then get pissed when the world pirates it since it won't be in their country for 6-9 months in the future.
Piracy is and always will be an eco
Re: (Score:2)
Well, that might be true, I don't know, I don't pirate, but I suspect a bigger part of it is that it's about actually being able to watch what you want. Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and the other streaming services rarely actually have the content you're looking for. They're a lightyear away from being the "Watch anything you want, at any time" services they were originally intended to become. Netflix has given up. Prime was probably never meant to be that. Hulu is permanently beleaguered.
It's a little r
Obligatory Oatmeal (Score:1)
http://theoatmeal.com/comics/game_of_thrones [theoatmeal.com]
Re: (Score:1, Interesting)
The strip missed the bits about your-tax-dollar-paid-government-thugs under the command of "content industry" busting down his door with guns drawn, arresting his ass for causing "billions of dollars" in "damage."
Re:Obligatory Oatmeal (Score:4, Insightful)
http://theoatmeal.com/comics/game_of_thrones [theoatmeal.com]
Sure that's funny and all, but how do I find the site for "Impossibly proportioned girls that want to date your testicles!"? I've been searching for that my whole life!
http://theoatmeal.com/comics/game_of_thrones [theoatmeal.com]
Sure that's funny and all, but how do I find the site for "Impossibly proportioned girls that want to date your testicles!"? I've been searching for that my whole life!
This.
And to add to this that a lot of content that is available on US Netflix is not available outside the US, even on Netflix. So if publishers are going to try to lock down their content, they can expect pirates.
I believe Gabe Newel, Brad Wardell (Of Stardock) as well as whoever is in charge of CD Projekt Red (GOG) have all said something along the lines of "pirates are just unserved customers".
In order for me to pay for some shows in the UK I need to wait for them to come out on DVD... that misse
Re:Obligatory Oatmeal (Score:4, Interesting)
In this country, the official position used to be "provide your content in an acceptable manner or we won't prosecute people when they pirate it". They have since changed that policy but I still think it's a decent one. Specifically where it concerns geoblocked content. Not willing to sell here for some arbitrary reason? Then people are free to avail themselves of it as far as I am concerned, and that's precisely what I did for a while with ebooks. I'd try the regular stores, and if I hit a geoblock (which was very often during the early days of ebooks) I'd try a store that accepted PayPal (so I could just enter a bogus US address and bypass the block). But if that failed, TPB usually had what I wanted.
Copyright was intented to foster the spread of cultural works, and to encourage creators to keep on creating. Giving creators a chance to make some money with their craft is one way to encourage them thusly, but the reward is a means, not an end.
Pirate PowARR!! (Score:3)
Prepare to be boarded, lilly-livered DRM-lubbers!
Availability of content (Score:1)
Not to speak for everyone, but some content just is not available. Easiest example that comes to mind: Little Witch Academia is airing in Japan. Netflix has streaming rights, so it should be available for me to watch on Netflix, right? Wrong, because Netflix doesn't show things as they air, but they will be putting the whole thing up once it's over in a few months. So if I want to watch this show as it airs (because watching shows as they air and discussing it with other nerds online is way more fun than bi
Re: (Score:3)
Crunchy Roll I think has the rights for Simulcast of this show.
But you do have a point that real shows are region locked or not licensed in certain regions. It's attempting to control distribution of something that's always going to be easily distributed that's the problem.
Re: (Score:3)
I had cable for years even though there were other options because the content I wanted just wasn't there yet... now it's much better but if you need to sign up for a subscriptions on half a dozen sites then you may as well be paying for cable.
I have netflix, prime, my dvd collection, and a bunch or free ad supported content like cbs and cwtv that I watch and no cable. I don't mind commercials on free content, I do however mind paying for cable and still having a boat load of commercials.
People don't tolerate rent-seeking (Score:2, Informative)
And despite the summary, it isn't necessarily illegal to pirate in certain countries. Heck, the former USTR maintains a special list of countries you should visit [wikipedia.org] if you wanted to do so.
Many people tired but... (Score:2)
I actually tried to subscribe to the HBO web service in Canada and discovered that I could not get "Game of Thrones" without paying an extortion fee... So..I wait for DVD's from the library.
Or you could just download it on BitTorrent.
So..I wait for DVD's from the library.
That's code for "I downloaded it on BitTorrent"
Makes sense (Score:1)
Just imagine for a second that people were 3D printing their own furniture for nothing but the cost of the plastic, and IKEA started bitching about people not buying their stuff.
It would be absolutely ridiculous, and yet, somehow the media companies have normalized this situation.
Despite? They're content creators themselves. (Score:2)
All the services like Netflix and Amazon prime have their exclusive content. They are like different channels on cable TV.
Netflix long ago stopped being a content store and became a content creator.
it doesn't make any sense to say despite Neflix because Netflix sells their own content, not make others content easily available.
"Can't stop the signal, Mal" (Score:2, Informative)
Most of the world has no access to most shows (Score:2)
Netflix might have a lot of content is a few countries, but has little content in most countries. The choice ends up being either not to watch or to pirate. There's no real damage to the industry in such cases.
>The choice ends up being either not to watch or to pirate. There's no real damage to the industry in such cases.
Except of course most people who don't pirate (presumably because they don't know how) will simply settle for what's otherwise available.
You may not recall the 'good old days' of broadcast television pre-On Demand and pre-VCR... but if one of the handful of channels you could get in your area didn't have what you wanted and you didn't feel like doing something other than sit in front of the tu
You make your own bed (Score:3)
The content companies only have themselves to blame, mostly at least. When there is no way to catch up on missed episodes the only choice is pirated or stop watching altogether. Which would they prefer? Beyond that, cable isn't cheap. We pay $100 a month for something that we used to get for free over the air. And most of the world is dirt poor, so if they can't get content for cheap... I'm not exactly poor but I'd never ordinarily pay $1.99 just to watch one episode of one show.
We pay $100 a month for something that we used to get for free over the air.
Bullshit. What you used to get over the air, you can still get over the air, for free.
You pay $100 a month because you aren't willing to settle just for what comes over the air, or even the basic cable/satellite package... you decided you wanted even more.
Re: (Score:2)
Not true. Some of the content you can no longer get over the air includes sporting events and recent movies. Those items have largely moved to cable TV.
Re: (Score:2)
When there is no way to catch up on missed episodes the only choice is pirated or stop watching altogether.
You could always wait for the missed episodes become available. I know, I know, that would involve delayed gratification...
I'm not exactly poor but I'd never ordinarily pay $1.99 just to watch one episode of one show.
Ah, so you're just cheap. And the content companies have themselves to blame for that because...?
Flawed Study (Score:3)
This study is so obviously flawed in methodology it's laughable. Clearly this is just a bunch of propaganda. First, if you're surveying people around the world you also need to determine what licensed streaming services the person has access to as not all (or even any) services are available in all countries. Second, you need to consider the differences in the catalogs of licensed services from country to country. Because of antiquated business practices and agreements the catalog of Netflix (for example) varies greatly from place to place. In most places it's much worse than the US, which isn't even that great. Third, the study makes the assumption that simply viewing pirated content is in fact illegal (and they report about this with a leading statement, Did not know that simply watching....). While this may be true in some regions globally there is certainly some disagreement about whether only distribution is unlawful or whether consumption is also unlawful. This really smells like media industry propaganda to me.
What's baffling is the lack of french dubbed content on Netflix Canada. According to 2011 statistics, english is used by 58% of the population and french by 22%. So take the smaller-than-USA catalog, put only maybe 10% of it dubbed in french (most of the time there's not even french subtitles either) and that means Netflix Canada are losing at least 20% of potential customers.
Go ahead MPAA...convey your "damage" (Score:3)
"48 (percent) said they would stop, or watch less illegal content after they were told about the damaging effects of piracy on the media industry."
As movies continue to smash box office earnings records, and leading movie stars continue to justify obscene paychecks, I'd love to know how the MPAA is going to convey those "damaging" effects.
Sure as shit doesn't seem like they're hurting, especially in the face of what appears to be rampant piracy.
What's annoying is those messages at the end of the credits, such as "This movie was produced with 15,000 people" and such.
What they will never write is "This movie was produced with 15,000 people and the three main actors got 95% of the money."
Non-negotiable items (Score:2)
I have sincerely tried to be legal. I bought HDHomeruns and cable cards so I could consume media in my linux environment legally on a DVR that has capability that is important to me and storage that lets me keep it as long as I want. But the cable co's are now encrypting to make cable on all but a few channels making it impossible for me to view on the platform of my choice. They are using encryption as a way to force you into a rental scenario. As for online streaming, I don't have fast enough internet to
Think of the children! (Score:2)
"damaging effects of piracy on the media industry"
1. I believe children are damaged by the media industry.
2. Therefore the media industry needs to go away.
3. Piracy has a damaging effect on the media industry.
4. I pirate media content because it is my moral obligation to damage the media industry - for the children.
Well, that should totally hold up in court.
There MAY have been a survey, (Score:3)
but they didn't provide ANY indication of the exact questions asked, how they chose potential respondents, how they rejected potential respondents, how many results they threw away and under what criteria - you know, any of the important stuff that would allow the reader to actually evaluate whether or not the conclusions drawn have even a chance of reflecting the real state of affairs. The 'article' is a blatant, crude, substanceless, hit-and-run propaganda piece, and any thinking person should either take its conclusions with a whole cupful of salt, or dismiss them out of hand.
We call this a "push" survey. It usually ends with a question like "now that you know X, will you do Y?"
People prefer Legal (Score:2)
If you give people a reasonable alternative to piracy I'd like to believe they would take it. Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon between them scratch my TV needs, although, with further fragmentation of the streaming market, I'm seriously considering reviewing the situation. I can't pay for EVERY channel that fragments off and wants its own subscriber base.
When it comes to sport- I have to stream from grey-area sources. I'm sorry, I'm not paying for cable just to have sports- nor am I paying $60 a year just to wa
I really don't think so, if it's easy enough to steal, with a practically 0% chance of getting caught for said theft, people will do it.
It does hurt the industry as well, why do you think so many develpers are are wary of PC gaming, piracy. So someone like me who does not steal, is denied access to stuff because of the people that are stealing. It sucks.
Gimme all of the content (Score:2)
Tried Netflix and Prime. You expect to get anything and everything. But instead you get one decent show, a load of old movies you've already seen.
Suddenly the most important thing is to remember to terminate subscription.
Let me put it this way. I can only watch so much content. There's more content around than I'll ever watch. If I'll be allowed to choose out of everything then I'll come back.
I think I might speak for one or two more.
Well - it is Free & Easy (Score:2)
Aside from not having "good" content on Netflix/Amazon/iTunes etc (aka be an appealing product) --- watching Pirated content fills the "Now" and "Cheap"
I know multiple people who watch pirated content -- and Own a copy too -- only because the mechanism to watch said content is easier via the pirate tools. One person wants to watch on his phone when traveling (or some mobile device for the kids in the backseat) - but the copy he purchased on iTunes/Amazon can't be loaded onto said device. But the device
What damaging effects? (Score:2)
Now let's talk about the damaging effects of making sharing a crime.
Piracy is often due to geo restrictions (Score:2)
I live in Finland and have tested all streaming services available here. Checked the scifi movies section on all of them and results were poor: HBO Nordic 5 movies, Viasat 13 movies and CMore 28. Netflix had similar selection. And most of the movies were old, some so old that they were shown on TV. Selection on TV series was slightly better, but still I had watched all interesting shows during the first free month all these services offered. And I only watched 1-2 hours every now and then.
what do you expect? (Score:2)
Most people around the world are poor, and they probably can't afford legitimate access to US video programming. Hollywood should be happy that foreigners are pirating their movies. It helps keep down competition from places like Bollywood. America benefits from exporting its culture abroad.
It's been said before... (Score:2)
...but I'm going to say it again: Convenience, convenience, convenience. The market always corrects when you try to impose artificial supply constraints, especially when demand is high.
You'd think people would have learned from watching the music industry go through it's "head in the sand" phase.
Speed trap (Score:2)
If last year I watched a hundred pirated videos, and this year I watched two, this survey would say I still watch pirated video.
And the list of people who think streaming pirate content isn't illegal would seem to include the UK trading standards - https://yro.slashdot.org/story/17/03/06/1958209/streaming-pirate-content-isnt-illegal-uk-trading-standards-says [slashdot.org]
This survey is a streaming pile.