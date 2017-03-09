How Wiretaps Actually Work (washingtonpost.com) 108
David Kris, assistant attorney general for national security from 2009 to 2011, has responded to the recent accusations made by president Donald Trump. On Saturday, Trump accused former president Obama of orchestrating a "Nixon/Watergate" plot to tap the phones at his Trump Tower headquarters in the run-up to last fall's election. He writes in an opinion piece for The Washington Post: First, the U.S. government needs probable cause, signatures from government officials and advance approval from a federal court before engaging in wiretapping in the United States. There are some narrow exceptions, for things such as short-term emergencies, which are then reviewed by a judge promptly after the fact. This is not something that the president simply orders. Under the law governing foreign intelligence wiretaps, the government has to show probable cause that a "facility" is being used or about to be used by a "foreign power" -- e.g., a foreign government or an international terrorist group -- or by an "agent of a foreign power." A facility is something like a telephone number or an email address. Second, there is no requirement that the facility being wiretapped be owned, leased or listed in the name of the person who is committing the offense or is the agent of a foreign power. [...] Third, government officials, including the president, don't normally speak publicly about wiretaps. Indeed, it is in some cases a federal crime to disclose a wiretap without authorization, including not only the information obtained from the wiretap, but also the mere existence of a wiretap with an intent to obstruct it. With respect to intelligence wiretaps, there is an additional issue: They are always classified, and disclosure of classified information is also generally a crime. The president enjoys authority over classified information, of course, but at a minimum it would be highly irregular to disclose an intelligence wiretap via Twitter.
Trump shoots off mouth about topic with no justification in fact. News at 11.
every weekend he flies off to florida to golf and meet with business and foreign leaders right after he shoots off some idiotic tweet that the media eats up all weekend long to take away from what he is actually doing
total justification
Which is exactly the point. When he doesn't like the way the news is talking about he changes it by saying something outrageous.
Donald Trump isn't crazy. And he isn't really careless -- not about the things that matter to him. He's manipulative. His supporters understand this, and don't mind when he is factually wrong because they understand he is a bullshit artist. They just think he's their bullshit artist.
The difference between bullshit and a conventional lie is that the bullshitter doesn't lie to deceive, he lies to produce an effect. Bullshitting is often safer and more effective than lying because a lie disproven is neutralized, but disproving bullshit is a waste of time because nobody is meant to believe it.
Ummm....
http://www.medicaldaily.com/pa... [medicaldaily.com]
And here's the specifics about this particular lie:
The MSM has been reporting on Trump's ties to Russia for the past 4 months, mentioning "recorded conversations" and "an ongoing investigation". All of these have mentioned that there is "no conclusive evidence yet" in the investigation. The overall spin has been that Trump is a lackey of the Russian government, we have him under surveillance, and we are slowly gathering evidence which will be conclusive.
Here's an example quote from the NYT before Trump's tw
Turns out trump is the fucking loser we all said he was all along and the first month of presidency is worse than any reasonable person could have speculated.
Election's over. Can you articulate your support for the man whithout whining about someone who lost?
Trump won because he told you you're not a degenerate piece of shit and you voted him. This does not mean you're not a degenerate piece of shit, it just means someone told you that you're not a degenerate piece of shit and you voted for them.
And what about the cheeto POTUS is not highly irregular?
And what about the cheeto POTUS is not highly irregular?
FAKE NEWS! I have a bowel movement every day, folks. The media says this, says that, says I'm irregular, it's lies. Just ask my doctor, I'm more regular than any man ever elected president, believe me.
A General Hayden explained on the Late Show the other night that the president can tweet whatever he damned well pleases - Since he's the ultimate classification authority, information just BECOMES unclassified BY being tweeted. Of course this is irregular - We've never had a president who used Twitter (or any social media) the way DJT does. This is just an irregular presidency all together.
A General Hayden explained on the Late Show the other night that the president can tweet whatever he damned well pleases
No, he can't. When the President tweets his every thought, any tweet can literally cost taxpayer money or affect domestic or foreign policy. Trump tweets these claims about wiretapping, and now Congress has to do an investigation. If he tweets some about say, Turkey, that the Turkish government doesn't like, they could expel diplomats or sever diplomatic ties. If he tweets something about North Korea that pisses them off, they might fire off a missile or 2, or shell a South Korean island. Hell, his twe
How does that mean he can't tweet "whatever he wants." The point was there's no higher power stopping from from speaking.
The higher power is his duty to faithfully represent the United States and guide its government. He's not tweeting things like "I hate Taco Tuesday", thereby preventing all Tex-Mex restaurants in the US from offering cheap tacos on Tuesday. He has directly tweeted accusations that the prior administration broke federal law and did something so unethical that Congress is required to investigate and, if true (which so far there is zero evidence of it being true), would shake the very foundation of American
How does that mean he can't tweet "whatever he wants." The point was there's no higher power stopping from from speaking.
The higher power is his duty to faithfully represent the United States and guide its government.
Sure, but Trump only really cares about himself. This is probably true for most politicians, except they may also care about their party. The country and (most of) its people are way down on the list, just below corporations and rich people. I/we could probably list many examples on both sides of the aisle, but I'll simply refer to recent events since January 20th, like the newly released Republican formulated American Health Care Act.
"If he wants to speak about classified information than he can, and literally nobody can stop him."
That's true of everyone, not just the president. Doesn't mean there won't be consequences, that's how the law works.
Of course, with the president there can be no prosecution while in office but he can be prosecuted after he leaves office. Furthermore, he can be removed from office through impeachment and disclosing "whatever he wants" could constitute an impeachable offense. You are simply wrong on this, th
As President every word you say, every statement you make, has the weight of the US government and military behind it. You damn well can't just say whatever you want, because at best it can cost people money.
Yes, he really can say whatever he damn well pleases. It's terrifying the amount of weight behind it. What he says may be ill-thought out and terrible; it may have globe-shattering implications; he could condemn countless lives with a flick of his thumb; but it's not illegal and there's nothing stopping him. Not if the president does it.
It very well may be illegal. Presidents are not above the law although some, including trump, believe they are and have said so.
"Not if the president does it."
Trump has said this and it's very, very wrong. Nixon said it too. He was wrong as well and paid the price for it.
Even if something becomes unclassified because the president tweeted it doesn't mean it becomes TRUE because the president tweeted it.
Even if something becomes unclassified because the president tweeted it doesn't mean it becomes TRUE because the president tweeted it.
No argument there. The nice thing about unclassifying the information is that the statement, "I can neither confirm nor deny," can be reduced to simply, "I can deny."
That's not a technical explanation (Score:5, Insightful)
All this person is explaining is how it should normally function when done legally. It being done legally is not and has not been the problem.
Now I don't believe Obama went and wiretapped Donald Trump. But to claim that this is "how wiretaps work" is nothing but disinformation using the Trump accusations as a veil to pretend that nothing illegal was done to any other americans. Like the ones actually being illegally wiretapped.
Makes me think the entire story breitbart copied was planted for a reason...
The truth of the accusation... (Score:4, Insightful)
This is how an authoritarian government works. They care less about the truth, and more about justifying their actions with a painted visage of half-truths and lies
You mean like when the Obama administration said that benghazi was caused by a video? Then flapped their arms over and over again saying it really was caused by a video. Or started assassinating americans because "reasons" when they were in foreign countries? How about when they said that fast and furious(gunrunning into mexico) really wasn't a problem and they were tracking them all. Or that the AG was held in contempt over it. How about when the obama administration decided to wiretap reporters and jo
WAPO is a deceitful rag, the Fox News of the left. If I see a WAPO article, I take it with a pillar of salt. No objectiveness and the comment section looks like it is WAPO employees posting, "Ya, what he said!" and "But Russia!".
WAPO is far worse then that. Fox is at least open with their bias, which is one of the reasons that it has such a large following, on top of the fact that their commentators who have such biases are open about it. WAPO weasel words their way through everything, and even if they get caught lying they'll go out of their way to try and claim it's "fake but accurate"(Hi there Dan Rather). What's funny is you can see the exact time frame that it happened too, just after Bezos bought it out.
Lack Of Personal Responsibility (Score:1)
Bad mood (Score:4, Insightful)
Turned and twisted (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Trump just made it up like almost everything else he twitters. He's living in "Breitbart fantasy land" like most of his followers and unfortunately also suffers from pathological narcissism. If that's not obvious to you, well, what should I say and where to start...
Let's just see if Trump would agree to a detailed 4-year long investigation into his spurious allegations by an independent team of specialists not affiliated with the current or prior government. No? Not going to happen? Well, who thought so.
A
If "anyone" means the general public then yes, that could very well be the case depending on circumstances. He could tell some people, for instance those who provided him the information and therefore already know.
One thing trump seems to enjoy is slandering people. As president, those who suffer from that have no recourse until he leaves office. He can't be sued as president.
Trump can declassify secret information (Score:2)
As I understand it, the president has broad powers to declassify information. President Trump can talk about basically anything (via Twitter or whatever) including if he, or somebody in his building, is having their communications monitored by police or intelligence legally.
The byproduct of this is that he could be inadvertently publicizing any classified operations leaving them open to questioning by the legislative branch or government or the media. So, nobody is trying to tell you that even if Presiden
He lies through his teeth every time he opens his mouth. America is Great Again!
Try to look at Trumps Twitter problem from his perspective and I think you will see that he's actually got a reason for this.
Recall two things... #1. Trump is at war with what he calls "fake news" which he defines as pretty much every major media outlet. #2. Twitter goes *directly* to the public, unfiltered, unedited, exactly as he types it into a tweet.
In his view, he is bypassing the anti-Trump bias in the news media by tweeting directly to the public.
Now, you can love or hate him, agree or disagree w
None of this is true when... (Score:1)
...an NSL hits their desk.
I'm also pretty sure stingrays are wiretap apparatuses and those are used with broad over-reaching terms.
But no, we need to make sure the public knows that everything is above board and they're protected.
Wiretaps aren't this easy everyone!
They're also totally not built into our infrastructure. nope.
Whether or not this claim is true by Trump, making it seem like there's actually ethical oversight over wiretap warrants and that nothing is wrong with them is a disservice to all of us.
So, in other words (Score:3, Interesting)
So to summarize:
Trump's offices were definitely not tapped unless
a) There was some damning evidence he was doing something very bad
or
b) Multiple high-ranking people collaborated to break serious laws.
And if his offices WERE tapped Trump has now broken federal law by revealing that his offices were tapped and we have not one but two Presidents with serious crimes marring their histories.
Remember how that was hyped for months as the evidence that made Trump unelectable?
Actually, no.
If I did ever see it, it was overshadowed by the many other (well documented, provable) reasons various Trump opponents touted as reasons he was unelectable -- and of course defenders of Trump saying those same reasons were strengths.
The piss report (I'm so fraking sick of blank-gate ad nauseum) was, at best, fodder for late-night comedy (which, of course, it was).
Not so. (Score:3, Informative)
Chapter 36 of Title 50 of the US Code *War and National Defense", Subchapter 1, Section 1802
(1) Notwithstanding any other law, the President, through the Attorney General, may authorize electronic surveillance without a court order under this subchapter to acquire foreign intelligence information for periods of up to one year if the Attorney General certifies in writing under oath that—
(A) the electronic surveillance is solely directed at—
(i) the acquisition of the contents of communications transmitted by means of communications used exclusively between or among foreign powers, as defined in section 1801(a)(1), (2), or (3) of this title; or
(ii) the acquisition of technical intelligence, other than the spoken communications of individuals, from property or premises under the open and exclusive control of a foreign power, as defined in section 1801(a)(1), (2), or (3) of this title;
(B) there is no substantial likelihood that the surveillance will acquire the contents of any communication to which a United States person is a party; and
(C) the proposed minimization procedures with respect to such surveillance meet the definition of minimization procedures under section 1801(h) of this title; and
if the Attorney General reports such minimization procedures and any changes thereto to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence at least thirty days prior to their effective date, unless the Attorney General determines immediate action is required and notifies the committees immediately of such minimization procedures and the reason for their becoming effective immediately.
Re:Not so. (Score:4, Insightful)
You bolded the first part, but the second part is important too:
This means that, even if Obama did have Trump wiretapped, it was likely due to connections to a foreign power (likely Russia). So "Obama wiretapped me" is another way of saying "I was communicating with Russia."
Of course, all of these allegations are built literally from Conspiracy ramblings. Trump got his information from Breitbart who got their information from Mark Levin, a conspiracy theorist who thinks Obama's heading a silent coup. (Yes, he's so insidious that he turned over power to Trump while moving his coup forward.) We have a President who - with access to the FBI, CIA, NSA, etc - decides that a right-wing conspiracy theorist is his best source.
And just to add to the head-shakingly-sad nature of this, some Republicans in Congress want to open investigations on Obama based solely off of Trump's tweets (with Trump's staff specifically saying he doesn't need to provide any evidence that this is true). Yet, with all of the Russia connections coming out, they are dragging their feet as to whether a Trump-Russia investigation is needed. Party before Country!
This means that, even if Obama did have Trump wiretapped, it was likely due to connections to a foreign power (likely Russia). So "Obama wiretapped me" is another way of saying "I was communicating with Russia."
No, it means they could turn around and get a FISA warrant by saying "He is talking to someone in the UK" then skirt it and record all information anyway. Minimization(subsection c) means that "areas that aren't subject to the application" aren't supposed to be recorded(or if they are, to be deleted and not used), but if you think that intelligence agencies don't record this you're either naive or incredibly naive. That means they can factually lie in the face of the warrant application, record and gather
Using this method to surveil a US Person is illegal. It is called "reverse targeting".
Using this method to surveil a US Person is illegal. It is called "reverse targeting".
Of course it's illegal. Do you really think that stops someone from doing it? Nope. Stop being naive. Might want to dust off your favorite search engine or criminal law library search engine, because you're going to find a lot of cases where that's happened. You'd think after the shit that's been leaked by wikileaks over the last decade including the illegal taps against foreign leaders by the Obama administration people would understand that.
Communicating with Russia is not illegal. Nor was it illegal to communicate with Iran in 2008. You can see in this statue that if a US person is incidentally caught in a foreign wiretap, the communication must be "minimized". Not retained and disseminated widely throughout government and the press.
So... how about a link to the actual document?
I say this, mainly because it's not uncommon for conspiracy theorists to post contents of a bill that never actually passed, or a law that may have been valid decades ago, but is no longer in force.
weasel words (Score:1)
Obama also didn't "order" the IRS to audit conservative organizations either. Crooks in authority often don't "order" things, they imply things, or simply create a climate and reward systems where things they want to happen happen. So, those are weasel words, attempting to obfuscate the obvious fact that the president has the power to make such things happen, tolerate them, or stop them.
I think it's pretty clear that the Obama justice department submitt
The president doesn't understand his own job (Score:4, Insightful)
Why has nobody else mentioned that the mere existence of this story points to one undeniable fact: Donald Trump, the president of the United States of America, does not know what the powers and limitations are for the office of president.
It was already pretty probable based on his public promises and problems with executive orders. This is just one more confirmation that he thinks Barack Obama had the powers of a king and that now he has been appointed king and that the only limitation is how far he's willing to take things.
It did not happen (Score:2)
First let me be the first to say that it never happened.
That said, the fact what is legal and/or procedure doesn't mean jack shit nowadays. If the FBI can lie, if the NSA can lie, if any other person in government can lie and all this without any consequences, there is NO reason why I should be discussing what the procedure should be.
That is just a nice mental exercise. Besides that, it is a waste of time.
Franchise (Score:2)
You know, Trump, the AntiPresident reminds me of Norman Muller [wikipedia.org] from the Asimov short "Franchise". Takes place in 2008 (so Asimov was only off by 8 years!) and instead of just one person selected to vote for president, current affairs make it seem like Norman -became- president...
In any case, Asimov was certainly prescient insomuch as the "future" presidential state of affairs is mind boggling.
Easy (Score:2)
If it's anything like maple tree tapping, all you need is a spile of appropriate size for your wire.
Misleading Title (Score:4, Insightful)
Allow me to correct it:
How Wiretaps Are Supposed To Work If Everyone Follows the Laws
Many folks know this already, but the laws don't really apply to people operating at that level. They're supposed to. We're assured they do, but they don't.
They do what they want, then make up some bullshit story to justify their actions later on if they get caught and end up with a wrist slap at worst. It's RARE to see people at that level going to jail or even being held accountable for their actions.
I sincerely hope Wikileaks releases the most god-awful embarrassing revelations about what the Intelligence Community is doing under the guise of " National Security ". While most on
/. already suspect the three letter agencies have their fingers in just about everything, it's nice to see it show up in the spotlight from time to time as a reminder that the World isn't nearly as nice a place as it seems to be.
Now, turn off your hatred for all things Trump for a moment and entertain the possibility that there might be some truth behind Trump's wiretapping claims. The ability to spy on everyone means our future leadership can be hand-picked because any possible opposition can be singled out and utterly destroyed simply by putting their entire life under a microscope and " leaking " information that would be useful to destroy their reputation. If the Hillary camp is to be believed, releasing damaging information at the right time is quite effective isn't it ?
If that doesn't work, mis-information is equally devastating in this day and age. We don't need proof, just make some shit up and, if it's juicy enough, the media jumps all over it like a Republican on a Tax Cut ( or to be fair, like a Democrat on a Tax Increase ). Retractions later on are irrelevant if the time window is narrow enough. ( Like an election ) The damage is already done.
Taking that a step further: Would you like the Trump ( or any ) administration to have the ability to hand-pick their successor by utilizing tools / agencies designed to Spy on foreign powers ? Tools that are unavailable to any potential opposition which puts them at a tremendous disadvantage. Better yet, would you like the CIA, NSA, $TLA to pick your leadership FOR you ?
I doubt it.
No, but I'd like whistleblowers who are part of those agencies to continue to report on dubious activities by the state. It surprises me how many people are suddenly upset when it's Trump that's having problems when anonymous agents leak evidence of wrongdoing to the press, but were totally happy when, say, Snowden did it.
Because to be a 100% clear, that's what we're talking about. And lest you say its different because you
He means "How they are SUPPOSED to work" (Score:3)
Gimme a break buddy. We know from NSA whistleblowers that the federal government is sweeping up every single piece of digital or voice communication that we generate. Warrants? Probable cause? Judicial oversight? LMAO Even if they bother to get a FISA warrant, it's issued by a secret court that basically rubber stamps any request that the federales put in front of them. Or the feds just directly issue a "National Security Letter" with no court approval to get the information they want without the target knowing about it.
I'm skeptical of the claim that President Obama specifically ordered government employees to 'bug' Trump's communications, but I'm sure that the feds were monitoring those communications just like they monitor everything else.
WaPo == "Fake News"
Uhhh, geee... (Score:2)
(Doesn't mean that he did but it does mean it would be impossible to tell...)
Don't Believe It (Score:1)
Arguments that the White House couldn't order tapping is deception. Justice Requests A tap then the FISA court reviews. If there is sufficient justification, it orders the tap, so technically, all FISA taps originate with court, not the administration. The WH denial Is spin and deception. Obviously WH can consult with justice about whether and how to submit the FISA request.
Further, Fisa is not a criminal tool, it is a national security tool, so standards for granting the tap are much lower than for a cr
Good fun (Score:2)
Isn't it fun, watching all the people who were out in the streets over the NSA's bulk domestic surveillance, suddenly reassuring us that there's all sorts of oversight over wiretaps?
Isn't it fun, watching all the people who cheered Snowden on, suddenly up in arms about "irregular" declassification of information by the president?
Nice bit of information regarding legal wiretaps (Score:2)
But I suspect that if the surveillance was conducted against Trump, it was neither legal nor justified from a legal stance.
Plausible deniability is the question (Score:2)
The problem here is we don't have all the facts and we will NEVER know if or when we do have all the facts.
There is a practice called Plausible deniability, which basically means that for some activities there is no direct order from the authority to do it, it's just understood (rightly or wrongly) it should be done. This is what tripped Nixon up, because those stupid tapes showed that he was attempting to maintain the ability to deny he had anything to do with Watergate. Even if we had that 18 min and 2
C'mon guys, use your heads (Score:2)
Unless Trump really is an agent of the FSB and Russians, it's looking more and more like it's the 2nd option. And that s
Loving Trump (Score:2)
It is great to finally have a President that exposes crap going on in the government rather than does what his masters tell him.
Follow the Russians... (Score:2)
From what I've read in the news, the wiretapping wasn't aimed at Trump but at a Russian server operating out of Trump Tower. But, yeah, let's blame Obama for that one too.
http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/cover_story/2016/10/was_a_server_registered_to_the_trump_organization_communicating_with_russia.html [slate.com]
SCROTUS loads his mouth
Shoots himself right in the foot
The closest target
SCROTUS = So-Called Ruler Of The United States