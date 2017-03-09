Samsung Group Chief Denies All Charges as 'Trial of the Century' Begins (fortune.com) 13
An anonymous reader shares a Fortune report: The head of South Korea's Samsung Group, Jay Y. Lee, denies all charges against him, his lawyer said on Thursday, at the start of what the special prosecutor said could be the "trial of the century" amid a political scandal that has rocked the country. Lee has been charged with bribery, embezzlement and other offenses in a corruption scandal that has already led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye. Lee, who is being detained at Seoul Detention Centre, did not attend court. A defendant does not have to turn up during a preparatory hearing, held to organize evidence and set dates for witness testimony. The date of the next hearing will be decided next week. Lee's defense denied all charges against him on his behalf, saying that the special prosecution's indictment cites conversations, evidence or witnesses the prosecution did not actually hear, investigate or interview according to the rules -- or states opinions that are not facts.
I'm waiting to hear...
I'm waiting to hear how all Samsung's problems are Apple's fault.
Re:
Just wait until Prenda shows up as the mystery witness.
He would, wouldn't he?
Century?
A bit early to be calling the winner of this century's trial awards. Surely that title will be held by some Pharma company that develops and and releases the zombie plague in the next 75 or so years?
Pah
Yeah. Besides, the only thing notable about this is that there might be a trial.
The rule in business and government isn't "don't be corrupt." It's don't get caught.
Trial of the Century? Nah.
Wait till we get Trump in the dock.
I heard his defense is based on
bad batteries
Politics more crazy than US
This SKorea stuff blew up around the US election, which covered it up. But is actually a crazier story than the Trump storyline.
tldr; The president was under control of a 'shaman' friend, which used her power to embezzle funds basically everywhere (this is how Samsung is 'possibly' involved, being SKorea's biggest company), and abused the presidents power. This whole thing came to light when the shaman's not-so-intelligent daughter was put into a high ranking college somehow, and that was investigated which
