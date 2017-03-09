Uber Admits Its Ghost Driver 'Greyball' Tool Was Used To Thwart Regulators, Vows To Stop (usatoday.com) 35
Uber has admitted it used a tool to thwart city regulators, and announced a review of its controversial Greyball technology. From a report on USA Today: Greyballing, a play on blackballing, was a way for Uber officials to remotely provide ghost driver information to a targeted individual. A March 3 report on the program in The New York Times cited a 2014 example where a regulator in Portland, Ore., a city in which Uber was operating without approval at the time, was unable to hail a car because of his Greyball-powered app. "We have started a review of the different ways this technology has been used to date," Joe Sullivan, Uber's chief security officer, wrote in a blog post. "In addition, we are expressly prohibiting its use to target action by local regulators going forward."
`We don't need regulation, we pinky-swear' (Score:2)
Ahh yes, the classic "We promise to stop if you promise not to double-check".
Who here will bet that the regulators won't get caught in some other filter instead, perhaps one sending a "certified" car for the pickup?
I think it's obvious..... Regulators need to change their tactics, such as by posting a reward for citizens providing evidence of violation of regulations.
Then they can increase the penalties, since they know Uber is taking actions to prevent the government itself from auditing.
As well, a "mystery customer" approach. So some folks can get their side hustle going. This company defines sleazy.
Yeah, but Uber isn't a taxi company. Fnarrrr!
Depends on where you are. As far as I know, cabs can refuse you service if you appear to be a danger to driver or car.
If picking you up would lead to a fine, I'd consider that a danger to the driver.
Drivers should be able to control this feature (Score:1, Troll)
Right to association includes right to refuse to associate.
If the drivers do not want to associate with one or more people, they should have the ability.
If Uber provides a tool that the drivers can use to limit who they associate with, good for the drivers.
So perhaps instead of blanket application of the "greyball" tool, there should be a checkbox in the Uber app that the drivers can use to turn it on or off.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Driver in a cab company is an employee of a public business. Public businesses do NOT have unlimited right of association - and are required to serve all members of hte public the same. It's called the Civil Rights Act.
Companies are not people and do not have, nor should they have, the same freedoms as individuals.
Uh, no.
What's this about? (Score:2)
I went to the fine article and I still can't tell what is being argued over. What's a ghost driver? What does Greyball do, exactly and how does it thwart oversight? None of that is clear anywhere! I'm used to figuring things out given context but the context is so dense or missing I can't tell what is going on or why.
BTW: The second link is not germane to the conversation. It's bringing up the CIA leak from earlier this week, not the Uber article.
What does Greyball do, exactly and how does it thwart oversight?
From the linked summary:
This program denies ride requests to users who are violating our terms of service -- whether that's people aiming to physically harm drivers, competitors looking to disrupt our operations, or opponents who collude with officials on secret 'stings' meant to entrap drivers.
Still don't know what a "Ghost rider" is or why the CIA leaks link is relevant, but that's how they're skirting regulators.
Re: (Score:3)
Okay. That's starting to make some sense. I missed the bit you pointed out. Given what you found + ghost rider it sounds like the app was putting fake people into cars and directing the driver elsewhere.
Now, how they knew when a sting was happening or when an assault was being planned are different questions that should also be answered. Because if they have some nifty prognostication software I'd like to look. Otherwise, they were outright spying on people, somehow.
Now, how they knew when a sting was happening...
A simple check box when hailing a ride: "Are you a cop? If you are you have to tell me."
...or when an assault was being planned...
Another simple check box: "Are you planning to discuss politics?"
Re: (Score:3)
It sounds like Uber has drivers in locations where it is against the law to do so. In order to "hide" them from regulators (turn them into ghost drivers), it looks like they created a list of regulators and government employees that was then used in the app to filter out who could get ride sharing service. For example, if John worked for the transport department he wouldn't be able to hail an Uber through the app. However, if Mary was a regular person standing next to John, her ride hail would go through
IOW (Score:2)
some should some hardtime for that! (Score:2)
some should some hardtime for that!
Give me a break (Score:2, Interesting)
They know *precisely* how it has been being used. This company just continues to define unethical and creepy in the 21st century (no mean feat, when they are competing with the likes of Facebook and Google for that disctinction). Enough, already. Somebody, please, regulate the living **** out of them.
Re: (Score:2)
the butthole of the world (San Francisco)
You've never been to Fresno, have you?
There's actually scads of towns in California which are better candidates. Ever heard of Firebaugh?
Re: (Score:2)
I can't think of too many corporations that does not describe.
Good choice of words (Score:3)
"expressly prohibiting its use to target action by local regulators going forward"
But they're not going forward now are they? That's exactly what the app prevents them from doing.
/sarcasm
Regardless, the statement is overly specific and pretty much meaningless as a result.
Why not just state you won't be operating without a license any more?
They effectively promised to continue operating without a license but use different tools to obstruct regulators with local responsibilities.
The focus shouldn't be on this tool, it's that they were knowingly and willfully breaking the law.