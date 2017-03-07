WikiLeaks CIA Files: The 6 Biggest Spying Secrets Revealed By the Release of 'Vault 7' (independent.co.uk) 22
Earlier today, WikiLeaks unleashed a cache of thousands of files it calls "Year Zero," which is part one of the release associated with "Vault 7." Since there are over 8,000 pages in this release, it will take some time for journalists to comb through the release. The Independent has highlighted six of the "biggest secrets and pieces of information yet to emerge from the huge dump" in their report. 1) The CIA has the ability to break into Android and iPhone handsets, and all kinds of computers. The U.S. intelligence agency has been involved in a concerted effort to write various kinds of malware to spy on just about every piece of electronic equipment that people use. That includes iPhones, Androids and computers running Windows, macOS and Linux.
2) Doing so would make apps like Signal, Telegram and WhatsApp entirely insecure. Encrypted messaging apps are only as secure as the devices they are used on -- if an operating system is compromised, then the messages can be read before they are encrypted and sent to the other user(s).
3) The CIA could use smart TVs to listen in on conversations that happened around them. One of the most eye-catching programs detailed in the documents is "Weeping Angel." That allows intelligence agencies to install special software that allows TVs to be turned into listening devices -- so that even when they appear to be switched off, they're actually on.
4) The agency explored hacking into cars and crashing them, allowing "nearly undetectable assassinations." Many of the documents reference tools that appear to have dangerous and unknown uses. One file, for instance, shows that the CIA was looking into ways of remotely controlling cars and vans by hacking into them.
5) The CIA hid vulnerabilities that could be used by hackers from other countries or governments. Such bugs were found in the biggest consumer electronics in the world, including phones and computers made Apple, Google and Microsoft. But those companies didn't get the chance to fix those exploits because the agency kept them secret in order to keep using them, the documents suggest.
6) More information is coming. The documents have still not been looked through entirely. There are 8,378 pages of files, some of which have already been analyzed but many of which haven't. And that's not to mention the other sets of documents that are coming. The "Year Zero" leaks are just the first in a series of "Vault 7" dumps, Julian Assange said. You can view the Vault 7 Part 1 'Year Zero' release here via WikiLeaks. The Intercept has an in-depth report focusing on how the "CIA Could Turn Smart TVs Into Listening Devices."
The real dirt is that the CIA did everything regarding "hacking the elections" that they then blamed on the Russians, to support their would-be sugar mama. That's an attempted coup d'eta. We're at the "means, motive, and opportunity" stage - next up are investigations, prosecutions, and probably, knowing Trump's impetuousness, hangings.
1) The CIA has the ability to break into Android and iPhone handsets, and all kinds of computers.
That's part of the spying thing and has been for at least the last 2-3 decades.
2) Doing so would make apps like Signal, Telegram and WhatsApp entirely insecure.
Logically follows.
3) The CIA could use smart TVs to listen in on conversations that happened around them.
Smart device insecure; news at 11.
4) The agency explored hacking into cars and crashing them, allowing "nearly undetectable assassinations."
Explored and...? That's it? Okay.
5) The CIA hid vulnerabilities that could be used by hackers from other countries or governments.
Author doesn't know what an 0-day is good for.
My mother tells me that when black and white TV first came out, some people used to dress all nice and clean to watch TV, like if they were going to a wedding or something. Apparently, they weren't sure if the guy in the TV could see them and they wouldn't trust you if you told them he couldn't.
Man, those people were visionaries!
I'll bet serious money this enrages Trump and he threatens to arrest and detain Assange.
3) The CIA could use smart TVs to listen in on conversations that happened around them. One of the most eye-catching programs detailed in the documents is "Weeping Angel." That allows intelligence agencies to install special software that allows TVs to be turned into listening devices -- so that even when they appear to be switched off, they're actually on.
I'm pretty good with Windows and Linux desktops... there are steps I can take to check for spyware/malware and deal with them if found.
But my Samsung TV, I haven't the foggiest idea. I don't know how to type commands into it or even what kind of an OS it runs.
But my Samsung TV, I haven't the foggiest idea. I don't know how to type commands into it or even what kind of an OS it runs.
Then don't put it on the network if you're concerned.
That lack of control is part of why I still use a home theater PC. I can control what is going on more, and have access to far more entertainment options than any "Smart" TV or even a plug-in like Roku.
I think my latest TV might actually have some "Smart" features, but I don't use them and never connected it to my WiFi network... so even if it had the capacity to be used for monitoring, being off the Internet prevents any such nefarious use.
The government's been in bed with the entire telecommunications industry since the forties. They've infected everything. They get into your bank statements, computer files, email, listen to your phone calls... Every wire, every airwave. The more technology used, the easier it is for them to keep tabs on you. It's a brave new world out there. At least it'd better be.
As great as the internet's free flow of information has been for the average human, there is another entity that has benefited even more...
There are already quite a few tools in computational journalism to automate the early assessment of a large data dump.
What do Journalists do with Documents? [jonathanstray.com]
C+J 2016: Documents, Data Mining and Discovery [youtube.com]
As with all things, I'm sure the 20-80 rule applies.