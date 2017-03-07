Trump Renominates Ajit Pai For Five More Years at the FCC (theverge.com) 6
According to Axios, Bloomberg, and several other publications, President Trump has nominated FCC chairman Ajit Pai for a second five-year term at the commission. "Pai's current term ended last June, though he's been able to stick around through the end of the year even without reconfirmation," reports The Verge. From the report: The nomination comes just days after Pai sat down with the president for a meeting, during which they're said to have "reconnected" but without actually discussing anything the commission is actively considering. Pai will need confirmation from the Senate for the nomination to be approved. He was first nominated in 2012 to fill the slot of a commissioner. With approval, he'll be able to stick around through at least the entirety of Trump's current term. The question now is when Trump will nominate people to fill the two slots still vacant at the commission. The FCC remains short staffed, with only three out of five seated leaders, which somewhat limits how quickly Pai is able to get through his agenda.
Ajit Pai? (Score:1)
The Ajit Pai who is a son of immigrants (per Wikipedia)?
An Indian-American, the first Indian-American to hold an FCC chairmanship?
That Ajit Pai?
Wasn't Trump supposed to be a racist who hates all non-whites and wants to deport all immigrants?
Why would he meet with and re-nominate an Indian-American son of immigrants if that is so?
He's in the pocket of industry (Score:1)
... so, of course, Trump wants him to stay. He's *destroying* net neutrality.
