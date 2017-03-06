Amazon Shares Data With Arkansas Prosecutor In Murder Case (ap.org) 22
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Associated Press: Amazon dropped its fight against a subpoena issued in an Arkansas murder case after the defendant said he wouldn't mind if the technology giant shared information that may have been gathered by an Amazon Echo smart speaker. James Andrew Bates has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Victor Collins, who was found dead in a hot tub at Bates' home. In paperwork filed Monday, Bates said Amazon could share the information and Amazon said it handed over material on Friday. The Echo "listens" for key words and may have recorded what went on before Collins was found dead in November 2015. Amazon had fought a subpoena, citing its customers' privacy rights. A hearing had been set for Wednesday on whether any information gathered was even pertinent.
I think he made Alexa promise to kill him.
Starting with "Amazon shares..." makes it look like Amazon is the story. It's not. Headline should have started with "Defendant agrees to share...".
Not sure why it's a big deal, though - the search and seizure amendment prohibits doing that without due process. Looks like due process was being followed here.
If Amazon Echo records voice in the home, and there is a law in California that you are not allowed to record voice without consent, are all Amazon Echo customers in California breaking the law?
If Amazon Echo records voice in the home
It only records the sentence following the keyword, which by default is "Alexa".
there is a law in California that you are not allowed to record voice without consent , are all Amazon Echo customers in California breaking the law?
No. It is illegal to intentionally record someone without their consent or notification. Incidental unintentional recordings are not illegal. So an inadvertent recording by a false trigger would not be illegal.
Probably their guests being murdered didn't know they were also being recorded.
If they did, they could just say "Alexa, I am being murdered. Please call 911!
Anyway, this murder took place in Arkansas, which is a "one party" notification state. So you can record without consent or notification as
Alexa is always listening and their users know it. Therefore, unintentional recordings are impossible.
How could you know this? (Score:2)
Are you making claims beyond your knowledge? The device runs on proprietary software. By default we have no idea when the device is listening (most likely all the time, otherwise how would it know when someone uttered the 'wake word'?), we have no idea if there's a recording made, and we have no idea where that recording goes (users certainly don't get to control where the recordings go somewhere or if any such recordings are made).
Perhaps this is why it's a better idea to manually bring up a website
*playing Halo*
<VC> Alexi, have someone kill this bastard who keeps blowing me up with sticky grenades!
<Ekho> ok
*VC laughs*
And that's why you don't buy the knockoff version on eBay!
And that's why these companies need to take a leaf out of Apple's book - don't collect data if you don't want to share it with law enforcement. Siri doesn't record you, and doesn't transmit anything to a server until it locally recognises "Hey Siri", or you physically press a button.
Of course, all these other companies are busy trying to mine all your user data, so they're busy transmitting and storing everything they possibly can. Then they try to pull the "user privacy" defence when they themselves have
"after the defendant said he wouldn't mind if the technology giant shared information that may have been gathered by an Amazon Echo smart speaker."
This is not a smart man. If he's even a little unlucky, he may very well have condemned himself, whether or not he actually did anything. All it could take is a poorly chosen word or two, a clever prosecutor, and a jury who can be convinced to "make a stand against criminals" or some such bullpucky.
Even if he didn't do it, he's effectively giving up his 5th.
"Qu
Both droids and Iphone have Siri and Google Now
...it's almost like that thing experts have been screaming at the top of their lungs for a decade (or longer!) have been warning people about.
You sucked on the SaaS titty, and now you get to pay for it with your butthole.
And, as always, it always "begins" with the worst criminals. Pedophiles. Murders. "Think of the children!" they'll say, as they inch closer and closer to sticking a camera inside your anus while calling it "progress" and "freedom."