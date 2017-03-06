Streaming Pirate Content Isn't Illegal, UK Trading Standards Says (torrentfreak.com) 13
Every day millions of people use PCs, tablets, phones and Kodi-style devices to stream pirated content, but is it illegal? According to Trading Standards, local UK authorities tasked with investigating commercial organizations, if users only stream and don't download, they're likely exempt from copyright law. An anonymous reader shares a TorrentFreak report: "Accessing premium paid-for content without a subscription is considered by the industry as unlawful access, although streaming something online, rather than downloading a file, is likely to be exempt from copyright laws," the spokesperson added. This statement certainly carries some weight. Although in a different region of the UK, Trading Standards is the driving force behind the prosecution of Kodi box seller Brian Thompson who entered a not guilty plea in January. He'll face a trial in a couple of months but it now seems more clear than ever that his customers and millions like them around the country are not breaking the law, a position that's shared by the EU Commission.
The ignorance is astounding (Score:2)
When I stream, I'm downloading. The data goes from their servers to my device.
You may play some tricks to minimize caching and delete the data as quickly as its done with, but it's still downloading.
So how is copyright enforcement supposed to know if I'm capturing that data for later additional use?
Yes. Apparently if you keep all the data in RAM, it's "streaming" and not infringement. But the moment you write that sucker to disk, you're a dirty pirate.
The philosophers are still trying to figure out if swapping memory to disk counts as streaming or downloading.
It seems they're drawing the line at downloading a copy that could be shared. Uploading, after all, is the mortal sin.
Apparently if you keep all the data in RAM, it's "streaming" and not infringement. But the moment you write that sucker to disk, you're a dirty pirate.
If a court ruled along similar lines with software, that would also challenge a commonly claimed legal basis for many click-through EULAs and similar agreements being enforceable here (England). That might create an interesting legal landscape for the next few years, though with more software being supplied online by the original creators and subject to their direct terms of sale, that issue may be less relevant as time goes by.
Getting back to the original topic, it's always been the case that copyright act
In my town, people call music players "MP3". We both know MP3 is a CODEC, a file extension and file type, but to them it's the player itself. I call them dumb but they reply "everybody calls it an MP3" and I'm the idiot according to them.
People from other fields keep using words to mean other things. It happened before and it will happen again.
In this case, streaming means "transferring data from a server to a device for the sole purpose of viewing" and downloading means "transferring data from a server to
In this case, streaming means "transferring data from a server to a device for the sole purpose of viewing" and downloading means "transferring data from a server to a device for the sole purpose of having your own copy of the media".
Phew. I never download just because I want a copy, but because I want to watch it at some point.
Mmmhmm.
They're trying to establish a distinction between merely watching something and recording it.
what is "streaming", exactly? (Score:3)