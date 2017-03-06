Streaming Pirate Content Isn't Illegal, UK Trading Standards Says (torrentfreak.com) 3
Every day millions of people use PCs, tablets, phones and Kodi-style devices to stream pirated content, but is it illegal? According to Trading Standards, local UK authorities tasked with investigating commercial organizations, if users only stream and don't download, they're likely exempt from copyright law. An anonymous reader shares a TorrentFreak report: "Accessing premium paid-for content without a subscription is considered by the industry as unlawful access, although streaming something online, rather than downloading a file, is likely to be exempt from copyright laws," the spokesperson added. This statement certainly carries some weight. Although in a different region of the UK, Trading Standards is the driving force behind the prosecution of Kodi box seller Brian Thompson who entered a not guilty plea in January. He'll face a trial in a couple of months but it now seems more clear than ever that his customers and millions like them around the country are not breaking the law, a position that's shared by the EU Commission.
The ignorance is astounding (Score:2)
When I stream, I'm downloading. The data goes from their servers to my device.
You may play some tricks to minimize caching and delete the data as quickly as its done with, but it's still downloading.
So how is copyright enforcement supposed to know if I'm capturing that data for later additional use?
Re: (Score:2)
Yes. Apparently if you keep all the data in RAM, it's "streaming" and not infringement. But the moment you write that sucker to disk, you're a dirty pirate.
The philosophers are still trying to figure out if swapping memory to disk counts as streaming or downloading.
what is "streaming", exactly? (Score:2)