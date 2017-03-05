Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Government Crime Privacy The Internet

FBI Dismisses Child Porn Case Rather Than Reveal Their Tor Browser Exploit (arstechnica.com) 40

Posted by EditorDavid from the no-charges dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Federal prosecutors just dropped charges against a child pornography suspect rather than reveal the source code for their Tor exploit. Of the 200 cases they're prosecuting nationwide, this is only the second one where the FBI has asked that the case be dismissed. "Disclosure is not currently an option," federal prosecutors wrote in a court ruling Friday. The Department of Justice is still prosecuting 135 different people believed to have accessed an illegal child pornography web site. Before shutting it down, the FBI seized the site and operated it themselves for 13 more days, which allowed them to deploy malware to expose the users' real IP addresses.

FBI Dismisses Child Porn Case Rather Than Reveal Their Tor Browser Exploit More | Reply

FBI Dismisses Child Porn Case Rather Than Reveal Their Tor Browser Exploit

Comments Filter:

  • Which is more important? (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Secrecy or Child Pornography...

    We report, you decide.

    • I posit that it's unethical and treasonous to not disclose the vulnerabilities because those exact same vulnerabilities can be used against our own citizens and government agencies by foreign agents. Imagine if foreign hackers brought down the banking industry causing massive economic devastation using an exploit that the FBI knew about but didn't tell the banks?

      • using an exploit that the FBI knew about but didn't tell the banks?

        How many banks rely on Tor?

      • Be fair, there aren't going to be more than a few banks operating on Tor. They will likely be operating bitCoin to real cash services, be somewhat less law abiding than average and charge exorbitant fees.

        At least a decent sized minority part of government would actually be for taking those banks down, with exceptions of course.

      • Government Agencies? Banks? really? since when the fuck did they start using Tor for Business?

  • So 135 more dismissals in queue? (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Sounds like there is a very simple formula for defense now and forever for any of their tor tapping. Smart, very smart.

  • Interesting, albeit disturbing, insight into the moral compass of the FBI. Secrecy trumps child pornography.

    • Or catching 10 trumps catching 1.

      • Re:Now we know where the moral compass is pointing (Score:4, Insightful)

        by rtb61 ( 674572 ) on Sunday March 05, 2017 @07:16PM (#53982123) Homepage

        Or letting one more child be raped and murder equals what the fuck exactly? Those child porn rings require content and every time a content producer is exposed, an arrest and rescue should immediately occur, 'IMMEDIATELY', fuck future prosecutions.

        • Or letting one more child be raped and murder equals what the fuck exactly?

          There are many myths about "snuff films" that record actual murders, but none have ever been verified. In the most famous case Ruggero Deodato [wikipedia.org] was prosecuted for murder, but was acquitted when the actors and actresses that he had allegedly murdered showed up to testify in his defense. It is hard to imagine how some scenes in his films could have been made without killing someone, but they obviously were, since the people "killed" were still alive and healthy.

      • That reinforces the banality of technology being a double-edged razor.

    • Of course it does, even if consider child porn the worst crime imaginable (I would consider going around killing children worse), disclosing this would mean the vulnerability would be fixed and they would no longer be able to use it to find more offenders. You could still identify them this way and then gather other evidence.8

    • If you look at it rationally, you will see it's the best approach for getting the highest quantity of jailings versus the highest quality of cases. That seems like the most likely justification. This doesn't address whether they are doing more or less harm than good by withholding the information but I think their view should be obvious.

    • A moral compass that begs realignment. Is the FBI capable of sustaining a fifth amendment plea? If not, then burn them at the stake.
    • I think it is more of a case that they realise the information they have access to is far more valuable than prosecuting one pervert and losing that access to prosecute just one is not a good use of that resource, at least I HOPE that is the reasoning.

  • Wrong focus. (Score:3)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Sunday March 05, 2017 @07:06PM (#53982075)

    The question is if the FBI is actively seeking the child abusing producers of child pornography or if they are really only interested in catching the people who download it. It's all very distasteful but I'm more interested ending the abuse than throwing every twisted individual in jail for a period of time. I understand that it's a global problem which is why governments should work together to stop the madness.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by oic0 ( 1864384 )
      Their logic is that the people who pay to view it incentivise its creation. They aren't wrong. It doesn't incentivise it here so much, but in foreign countries where enforcement is null and money is scarce. Honestly though, they need to do research and come up with a real strategy if they want to have an impact. While they're at it, they need to stop publishing names before they have convictions. That's total BS.

  • Ran it for 13 days (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    First I heard it was a month.
    But anyways, they got zero producers.
    Distributed over a million images, which means they revictimized children over a million times. This is their own logic on sharing these images btw.
    None of this is effective. None of this is okay. Get the producers FFS or keep the op going until you do.
    This doesn't feel right at all.

  • FBI refuses to think of the children (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Next time they bring out that tired old line this will be one more thing to point to. Just more do as I say not as I do.

  • to get these cases dismissed now? I suppose there's lots of folks that can't afford the lawyer needed to file the motions to request the information correctly (two-tiered justice system for the win). But assuming you're not just bullied into a confession you'll be able to use this to get off scot-free...

Slashdot Top Deals

Dreams are free, but you get soaked on the connect time.

Close