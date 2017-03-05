Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


FBI Dismisses Child Porn Case Rather Than Reveal Their Tor Browser Exploit

Posted by EditorDavid
An anonymous reader writes: Federal prosecutors just dropped charges against a child pornography suspect rather than reveal the source code for their Tor exploit. Of the 200 cases they're prosecuting nationwide, this is only the second one where the FBI has asked that the case be dismissed. "Disclosure is not currently an option," federal prosecutors wrote in a court ruling Friday. The Department of Justice is still prosecuting 135 different people believed to have accessed an illegal child pornography web site. Before shutting it down, the FBI seized the site and operated it themselves for 13 more days, which allowed them to deploy malware to expose the users' real IP addresses.

  • Which is more important? (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Secrecy or Child Pornography...

    We report, you decide.

    • I posit that it's unethical and treasonous to not disclose the vulnerabilities because those exact same vulnerabilities can be used against our own citizens and government agencies by foreign agents. Imagine if foreign hackers brought down the banking industry causing massive economic devastation using an exploit that the FBI knew about but didn't tell the banks?
  • Interesting, albeit disturbing, insight into the moral compass of the FBI. Secrecy trumps child pornography.

    • Or catching 10 trumps catching 1.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rtb61 ( 674572 )

        Or letting one more child be raped and murder equals what the fuck exactly? Those child porn rings require content and every time a content producer is exposed, an arrest and rescue should immediately occur, 'IMMEDIATELY', fuck future prosecutions.

      • That reinforces the banality of technology being a double-edged razor.

    • Of course it does, even if consider child porn the worst crime imaginable (I would consider going around killing children worse), disclosing this would mean the vulnerability would be fixed and they would no longer be able to use it to find more offenders. You could still identify them this way and then gather other evidence.8

    • If you look at it rationally, you will see it's the best approach for getting the highest quantity of jailings versus the highest quality of cases. That seems like the most likely justification. This doesn't address whether they are doing more or less harm than good by withholding the information but I think their view should be obvious.

  • Wrong focus. (Score:3)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Sunday March 05, 2017 @07:06PM (#53982075)

    The question is if the FBI is actively seeking the child abusing producers of child pornography or if they are really only interested in catching the people who download it. It's all very distasteful but I'm more interested ending the abuse than throwing every twisted individual in jail for a period of time. I understand that it's a global problem which is why governments should work together to stop the madness.

