Local Police Departments Are Building Their Own DNA Databases (ap.org) 19
Slashdot reader schwit1 quotes the Associated Press: Dozens of police departments around the U.S. are amassing their own DNA databases to track criminals, a move critics say is a way around regulations governing state and national databases that restrict who can provide genetic samples and how long that information is held. The local agencies create the rules for their databases, in some cases allowing samples to be taken from children or from people never arrested for a crime. Police chiefs say having their own collections helps them solve cases faster because they can avoid the backlogs that plague state and federal repositories...
Frederick Harran, the public safety director in Bensalem Township, Pennsylvania...said he knows of about 60 departments using local databases... "The local databases have very, very little regulations and very few limits, and the law just hasn't caught up to them," said Jason Kreig, a law professor at the University of Arizona who has studied the issue.
One ACLU attorney cites a case where local police officers in California took DNA samples from children without even obtaining a court order first.
>"state and national databases that restrict who can provide genetic samples and how long that information is held."
If you really believe that the government actually completely lets go (forgets/purges) DNA information it collects, I have some nice swamp land for sale in Florida...
He has a nice swamp in D.C. to sell you as the officially bonded agent of Trump Real Estate Holdings LLC.
:)
You have no idea what the express means, don't you...
Irony owns you.
Now that the storage of such data is trivial, it simultaneously unleashes the potential for great advancements and great abuses.
The best weapon we still wield against the most egregious abuses is the freedom to disseminate sketchy practices such as this, and to demand some accountability. Law enforcement is a necessary, often thankless job. My hat's off to those who keep the peace, but, if left to the police, the Police State is inevitable.
It [google.com] is only swamp land on the weekends. During the week it drains to another location [google.com].
At first glance I read this as "Lego police departments..."
Like wow, talk about a left-wing Lego set! Shades of the Playmobil TSA playset, eh?
Dozens of police departments around the U.S. are amassing their own DNA databases to track *everyone*
Actually, it should be "Dozens of police departments around the U.S. are amassing their own DNA databases to track everyone stupid enough not to say "get a warrant."
There are people in the United States who hate the government but love the police. Never really understood that.
