Crime Databases Privacy United States

Local Police Departments Are Building Their Own DNA Databases

Posted by EditorDavid from the cops-vs-chromosomes dept.
Slashdot reader schwit1 quotes the Associated Press: Dozens of police departments around the U.S. are amassing their own DNA databases to track criminals, a move critics say is a way around regulations governing state and national databases that restrict who can provide genetic samples and how long that information is held. The local agencies create the rules for their databases, in some cases allowing samples to be taken from children or from people never arrested for a crime. Police chiefs say having their own collections helps them solve cases faster because they can avoid the backlogs that plague state and federal repositories...

Frederick Harran, the public safety director in Bensalem Township, Pennsylvania...said he knows of about 60 departments using local databases... "The local databases have very, very little regulations and very few limits, and the law just hasn't caught up to them," said Jason Kreig, a law professor at the University of Arizona who has studied the issue.
One ACLU attorney cites a case where local police officers in California took DNA samples from children without even obtaining a court order first.

  • Forget it? Unlikely (Score:4, Interesting)

    by markdavis ( 642305 ) on Sunday March 05, 2017 @09:47AM (#53979767)

    >"state and national databases that restrict who can provide genetic samples and how long that information is held."

    If you really believe that the government actually completely lets go (forgets/purges) DNA information it collects, I have some nice swamp land for sale in Florida...

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Wait, but there really is nice swamp land in FL. Don't you mean in the desert or something?

      • Pretty sure he means... (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        He has a nice swamp in D.C. to sell you as the officially bonded agent of Trump Real Estate Holdings LLC. :)

    • >"state and national databases that restrict who can provide genetic samples and how long that information is held."

      If you really believe that the government actually completely lets go (forgets/purges) DNA information it collects, I have some nice swamp land for sale in Florida...

      Now that the storage of such data is trivial, it simultaneously unleashes the potential for great advancements and great abuses.

      The best weapon we still wield against the most egregious abuses is the freedom to disseminate sketchy practices such as this, and to demand some accountability. Law enforcement is a necessary, often thankless job. My hat's off to those who keep the peace, but, if left to the police, the Police State is inevitable.

    • Re:Forget it? Unlikely (Score:4, Funny)

      by cdrudge ( 68377 ) on Sunday March 05, 2017 @10:15AM (#53979849) Homepage

      I have some nice swamp land for sale in Florida...

      It [google.com] is only swamp land on the weekends. During the week it drains to another location [google.com].

  • First Glance (Score:3)

    by drinkypoo ( 153816 ) <martin.espinoza@gmail.com> on Sunday March 05, 2017 @10:04AM (#53979815) Homepage Journal

    At first glance I read this as "Lego police departments..."

    Like wow, talk about a left-wing Lego set! Shades of the Playmobil TSA playset, eh?

  • Bureaucrats with Guns (Score:3)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Sunday March 05, 2017 @10:43AM (#53979937) Journal

    There are people in the United States who hate the government but love the police. Never really understood that.

  • We seem to be moving towards a future where anonymity will no longer be possible. In a world where we carry pocket computers that track our location 24/7, and the police have personal databases of our genetic information, what opportunity will there be to simply be a face in the crowd. Technology continues to provide more and more of the tools that can make a perfect police state.
  • Now, Officer John Law will have a trove of DNA samples to synthesize and contaminate any evidence in the unlocked property room that will 'solve' any stone-cold whodunnit! Get rid of every pesky minority in their fine Apartheid Red communities because DNA evidence to corn-pone mouth-breathing juries is the word of God writ large.

