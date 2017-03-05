Ask Slashdot: How Would You Handle A Bogus Copyright Infringement Notice? 17
Very long-time Slashdot reader Andy Smith writes: Yesterday I received an email from my ISP telling me that I had illegally downloaded an animated film called Cubo and the Two Strings. I'd never heard of the film and hadn't downloaded it. The accusation came from a government-approved group called Get It Right From a Genuine Site. I contacted that group and was directed to their FAQ. Worryingly, there's no way to correct a false report. The entire FAQ is written from the position that either you, or someone on your network, definitely downloaded what you're accused of downloading.
Their advice to avoid any problems with your ISP is simply to not download anything illegally again. But if they can get it wrong once, then surely they can get it wrong again. How widespread is this problem? What safeguards are in place to ensure that people aren't falsely accused? Why has the government allowed this scheme to operate without the accused having some right to defend themselves?
After advising users to check their wifi password -- and confront all the network's users about whether they've downloaded Cubo and the Two Strings -- the site concludes simply that "If there is no further activity identified for an IP address associated with your account, you will NOT receive further Educational Emails." Six weeks ago the U.K. government reported that "The campaign has now reached 21% of the population and, whilst piracy levels remain constant, it has decreased significantly among those exposed to the campaign."
Have any other Slashdot users experienced problems with bogus copyright infringement notifications? And if so, how did you handle it?
Their advice to avoid any problems with your ISP is simply to not download anything illegally again. But if they can get it wrong once, then surely they can get it wrong again. How widespread is this problem? What safeguards are in place to ensure that people aren't falsely accused? Why has the government allowed this scheme to operate without the accused having some right to defend themselves?
After advising users to check their wifi password -- and confront all the network's users about whether they've downloaded Cubo and the Two Strings -- the site concludes simply that "If there is no further activity identified for an IP address associated with your account, you will NOT receive further Educational Emails." Six weeks ago the U.K. government reported that "The campaign has now reached 21% of the population and, whilst piracy levels remain constant, it has decreased significantly among those exposed to the campaign."
Have any other Slashdot users experienced problems with bogus copyright infringement notifications? And if so, how did you handle it?
Re: (Score:1)
Streisand Effect (Score:3)
In fact, a quick googling reveals that Cubo and the Two Strings doe, in fact, not exist. Therefore, you could not have downloaded it. Kubo and the Two Strings, on the other hand... well, it looks kind of lame; perhaps I won't pirate it after all.
Re: (Score:2)
The misspelling is a pretty good misdirect.
"See!?! I don't even know how to spell Kubo! Clearly I didn't download that movie!"
Just more spam (Score:3)
The term "Educational Emails" gives the game away. Presumably those emails have no legal status, and are just intended to warn the recipient that someone thinks they have done something wrong.
I would suggest adding them to your spam blacklist.
If anyone wishes to argue that you have broken a law, let them produce evidence. Otherwise, let them shut up and mind their own business.
Sorry uncle.... (Score:2)
You say "Cubo and the Two Strings"? I am watching it now, I downloaded it last I was visiting you, uncle.
I promise to never do it again.
-Your beloved nephew
I tell them to basically fuck off (Score:3)
in more technical terms, on the rare occasions my ISP forwards me these sorts of bullshit grams...
My response is tell my isp that accusing me of a felony crime without proof is slander, and that multiple US Federal Courts have ruled that an IP address downloading something does NOT equal a particular person downloading something.
I close my response by telling the idiots that if the Hollywood shit for brains lawyer at the other end has any REAL proof of me committing a crime, he's welcome to notify the sheriff's office or local DA. And, if I hear further shitty threats and accusations of slander from Hollywood shit for brains lawyer, I'll file complaints with the appropriate state bars.
Interestingly enough, they don't seem to bother me anymore.
Get a lawyer! (Score:2)
Even if you think you can not pay the costs.
Get a lawyer.
Even if you think you have good advice or can read the law.
Get a lawyer.
You pay likely 10 times more in the end if you have none. And chances are: if you are "in the right" and have a lawyer, the other side pays the bills.
Re: (Score:2)
I forget to say: get a competent lawyer. As in this case, one who is familiar with copyright. Don't hire your "lawyer friend" who is specialized in divorces or crime.