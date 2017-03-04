FCC Chair Wants Carriers To Block Robocalls From Spoofed Numbers (arstechnica.com) 24
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: The FCC in 2015 made it clear that voice service providers can offer call blocking tools to customers, but commissioners said at the time that more needed to be done about Caller ID spoofing. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has now scheduled a preliminary vote for March 23 on new rules designed to solve the problem. "One particularly pernicious category of robocalls is spoofed robocalls -- i.e., robocalls where the caller ID is faked, hiding the caller's true identity," the proposal says. "Fraudsters bombard consumers' phones at all hours of the day with spoofed robocalls, which in some cases lure consumers into scams (e.g., when a caller claims to be collecting money owed to the Internal Revenue Service) or lead to identity theft." The proposed rules would let providers "block spoofed robocalls when the spoofed Caller ID can't possibly be valid." Providers would be able to block numbers that aren't valid under the North American Numbering Plan and block valid numbers that haven't been allocated to any phone company. They'd also be able to block valid numbers that have been allocated to a phone company but haven't been assigned to a subscriber. The proposal would also codify the FCC's previous guidance that phone companies can block calls when requested by the spoofed number's subscriber. The upcoming vote on March 23 is for a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM), which means the rules won't take effect immediately. The FCC uses NPRMs to seek comment on proposals before issuing final rules.
That should include numbers from another country. Telephone exchanges worldwide are just special purpose computers, so there is no reason/excuse at all that numbers should not be passed onto another country.
There is a reason for businesses to spoof a number.
Let's say I own Bob's National Grocery chain. My internal number is 888-555-1555. When I dial out, for privacy reasons, my number shows as the internal switchboard number - 888-555-2627 ("bobs" lol). This should not be a problem, as (1) my company owns this number and (2) it is answered. The issues here are two fold:
1. How do you determine the number I am advertising is mine? The answer here is simple - for numbers I advertise out from my phone switch
Well, there is a reason, albeit not a good one. If you knew who they are you would never answer them.
The Do Not Call list is a joke, the proposed rule is an example of good regulation.
Well, there is a reason, albeit not a good one. If you knew who they are you would never answer them.
Actually, that's a pretty good reason. Most of us stopped answering anonymous and unrecognized calls years ago, due to the likelihood such attempts at contact would be nuisance calls.
I run a local service company, and I'm obligated to answer the phone call when a local prefix shows up. Too often now, that winds up being an offer for a preapproved small business loan or a need to update my records for some such thing.
With robocalls able to mimic local phone exchanges, we're back in the wild, pre-caller ID
ALL (Score:5, Insightful)
Why the F would you want to block only robocalls from spoofed numbers? Let me make a better proposition:
1) Ban/block *ALL* robocalls, period.
2) Ban/block *ALL* spoofed numbers, period.
But what is a spoofed number? If I mask a DID behind a general number for the operator is that spoofing? If I mask a DID behind a 555-xxxx number to prevent call backs is that spoofing?
I think spoofing should be defined as masking behind a range you do not own, with the exception of xxx.555.xxxx
Ajit is consistent (Score:3)
On this topic I actually feel like I can trust Ajit Pai.
After all, there is no big company making these robocalls, hence no big bribes for Ajit to collect.
Should Verizon or AT&T ever start the practise however, I suspect Ajit will turn the ship around on a penny like he did with net neutrality.
There is one thing to be said for Ajit, he represent predictability and stability.
Time to make Caller ID non-modifiable (Score:2)
User modifiability of Caller ID was put in as a convenience for businesses which want to have all their phone numbers identify as the same identity. But it's such an inconvenience to everyone else that we will have no choice but to freeze caller identities to prevent criminal spoofing.
If they have multiple lines that terminate at the same building, an office PBX has been able to be set to one of them for outgoing calls for decades. VoIP can have the same. But cheap businesses don't like that, or even to show a fixed line number. They'd rather advertise some NGN that costs them $5/y that means they get paid cents on the minute for every incoming call.
Here is what I do... (Score:2)
When a call comes from a number I do not recognize, I just don't answer. Doesn't matter what it is. Once in a while if I am expecting a call I might answer an unrecognized number. Otherwise, let it go to voicemail.
If they leave a message and it is someone I want to talk to, I add them to my contacts and call them back
And if they robocall from the same number a few times, I add the number to the "ignore" list so I am not bothered by the sound of a ringing phone.
The call only sends the number. The name is added by a database lookup by your phone provider. If the lookup doesn't get a hit, it uses the area code and prefix to provide a location. I expect that often means it's a spoofed number that hadn't been assigned, which is exactly the sort of thing this will block.