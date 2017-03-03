Bill Would Legalize Active Defense Against Hacks (onthewire.io) 7
Trailrunner7 quotes a report from On the Wire: A new bill intended to update the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act would allow victims of computer attacks to engage in active defense measures to identify the attacker and disrupt the attack. Proposed by Rep. Tom Graves (R-Ga.), the bill would grant victims of computer intrusions unprecedented rights. Known as the Active Cyber Defense Certainty Act, the legislation seeks to amend the CFAA, the much-maligned 1986 law that is used in most computer crime prosecutions. The proposed legislation includes the caveat that victims can't take any actions that destroy data on another person's computer, causes physical injury to someone, or creates a threat to public safety. The concept of active defense has been a controversial one in the security community for several years, with many experts saying the potential downside outweighs any upside. Not to mention that it's generally illegal.
victims can’t take any actions that destroy data on another person’s computer, causes physical injury to someone, or creates a threat to public safety
The hackers are quaking in their valenkis.
26 to disrupt continued unauthorized activity against the victim’s own network
Way too vague, neither "disrupt" or "continued unauthorized activity" not defined; this'd very quickly result in these so-called victims in just using DDoS against anyone who they disagree with, with the claim that they're "hacking, " and then everyone loses when everything gets slowed down to a crawl. Great. Oh, as these things tend to go, the law would only be applied to large corporations or rich people -- if an individual, not-very-rich person or a small company tried to do any sort of "active defense"
I didn't get that memo. He who doesn't hack back deserves a lot of flack.
Do people get the right to disrupt police/FBI hacking of their devices as well? That's probably the only hackers that would actually be disrupted by this new law, since criminal hackers use someone else's computer to hack you -- if you hack back, you're only hurting some innocent third party that had *his* computer hacked.