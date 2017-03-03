Uber Has Been Using a Secretive Program To Identify Enforcement Officers And Prevent Them From Hailing Cars (nytimes.com) 38
Uber has been using a secretive program to evade authorities for years, particularly at times when city regulators were trying to block the ride-hailing service, according to a new report by the New York Times. From the report: Uber is using a tool called "Greyball" to work identify requests made by certain users and deny them service, according to the report. The application, later renamed the "violation of terms of service" or VTOS program, is said to employ data analysis on info collected by the Uber app to identify individuals violating Uber's terms of service, and blocks riders from being able to hail rides who fall into that category -- including, according to the report, members of code enforcement authorities or city officials who are attempting to gather data about Uber offering service where it's currently prohibited. The report claims that that Uber's "violation of terms of service" or VTOS program, briefly known as Greyball, began around 2014, and has sign-off from Uber's legal team.In a statement, Uber said, "This program denies ride requests to users who are violating our terms of service -- whether that's people aiming to physically harm drivers, competitors looking to disrupt our operations, or opponents who collude with officials on secret 'stings' meant to entrap drivers."
Journalists, putting things in context. Russell Brandom, a reporter at The Verge said, This is the kind of thing a DA would put in front of a judge if they wanted to subpoena Uber's business records for an entire city. Matt Rosoff, editorial director at CNBC Digital added, I've been a tech journalist on and off for 21 years and I can't remember any company having a worse month news cycle-wise than Uber is now.
Uber just went up a couple notches in my book!
I completely agree. The whole Greyball program is a feature not a bug. Without an aggressive company the monopoly of taxis in so many cities would never have been broken. The law is on the side of lobbyists who are paid by incumbents to prevent competition. I can't tell you how many times I tried to hail a cab in NYC before Uber and simply could not get one. I have similarly been unable to get a cab without 24 hours notice sometimes in the suburbs. The artificial shortage of taxis in NYC is what economics t
Their entire business model is based on violating laws so it makes sense they would build tools to make that as easy possible.
Indeed, this is much ado about nothing, and only newsworthy in the way the Oscar's became after the mistake.
Is there any reason to think this isn't just some pyramid scheme to defraud investors and steal from drivers?
Cities should use African Americans, Jewish people, gay people... so that when uber denies the ride it is discrimination.
cui bono? I don't know the answer to that, but it must be somebody.
I will remember: Uber, the heroic company that stood up against SJW's and government entrapment, instead of cowering on behalf of the legal department.
My pretty much instant down-mod is a great example of exactly what I'm talking about. The SJW playbook is to silence truth quickly and ruthlessly. Downloading this post as well should be the final proof.
Is to arrest and jail their execs first.
Just like the mafia.
Going after the low level never works.
Arrest them, ship them to GITMO, and let them stand trial in a few decades.
Not that Uber isn't evil, because they are. But it would be interesting to know who holds the most shorts [investopedia.com] on them.
And, pay a lawyer enough, and they'll "sign off" on anything. Doing it for obstruction of justice seems to be a risky proposition, though. I'd think that would (or should) put the lawyers into a disbarring type situation, if not criminal sanctions.
If I lived a little closer to their headquarters, I'd start a private RICO lawsuit. Even if the feds pick it up (and they should), I'd still get a cut of the billions in penalties. I wonder if I could crowd-source the legal fees to get that going?
Post a story about how the FBI/CIA/NSA are sniffing around your phones or e-mail and watch the Slashdot community scream about jack-booted thugs. Uber manages to implement a system that warns of potential law enforcement encroachment into their affairs and everyone gets righteous.
If Uber could spin off Greyball as an independent service, I could think of a few people that would buy it.