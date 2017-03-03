Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Uber Has Been Using a Secretive Program To Identify Enforcement Officers And Prevent Them From Hailing Cars

Uber has been using a secretive program to evade authorities for years, particularly at times when city regulators were trying to block the ride-hailing service, according to a new report by the New York Times. From the report: Uber is using a tool called "Greyball" to work identify requests made by certain users and deny them service, according to the report. The application, later renamed the "violation of terms of service" or VTOS program, is said to employ data analysis on info collected by the Uber app to identify individuals violating Uber's terms of service, and blocks riders from being able to hail rides who fall into that category -- including, according to the report, members of code enforcement authorities or city officials who are attempting to gather data about Uber offering service where it's currently prohibited. The report claims that that Uber's "violation of terms of service" or VTOS program, briefly known as Greyball, began around 2014, and has sign-off from Uber's legal team.In a statement, Uber said, "This program denies ride requests to users who are violating our terms of service -- whether that's people aiming to physically harm drivers, competitors looking to disrupt our operations, or opponents who collude with officials on secret 'stings' meant to entrap drivers."

Journalists, putting things in context. Russell Brandom, a reporter at The Verge said, This is the kind of thing a DA would put in front of a judge if they wanted to subpoena Uber's business records for an entire city. Matt Rosoff, editorial director at CNBC Digital added, I've been a tech journalist on and off for 21 years and I can't remember any company having a worse month news cycle-wise than Uber is now.

  • Of course they do (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 03, 2017 @06:39PM (#53972891)

    Their entire business model is based on violating laws so it makes sense they would build tools to make that as easy possible.

    • And the business model of Uber's entrenched competition is to pay off politicians to pass laws that unfairly protect their markets from upstarts like Uber. So one is engaging in blatant corporatism while the other is fighting it.
  • There have been some very public blemishes on Uber of late, but it seems unlikely evading authorities is going to generate much outrage on this site.

    Indeed, this is much ado about nothing, and only newsworthy in the way the Oscar's became after the mistake.

  • What a shitpile of a company. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Is there any reason to think this isn't just some pyramid scheme to defraud investors and steal from drivers?

  • Cities should use African Americans, Jewish people, gay people... so that when uber denies the ride it is discrimination.

  • I think Ubers' 'Terms of Service' including 'circumventing laws' and 'evading law enforcement' tells you all anyone needs to know about Uber, even without all the legitimate news stories about Uber drivers committing acts of violence against passengers. Uber acts like something run by the Mob and should probably be shut down, permanently.
  • If you are fine doing business with the mafia then you should be fine with Uber.... but if you should favour ethical companies (or more ethical companies)... Uber is a bad choice.

  • Uber Hit Squad (Score:3)

    by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Friday March 03, 2017 @07:06PM (#53973031) Journal
    I'm open to the idea that Uber is an evil company, but what's with all the Uber news lately? We've had story after story this week. It isn't normal, even for a company as bad as Oracle, to have news story after news story released like this. The whole thing looks like someone is leaking to the press at an opportune time, which raises the question,

    cui bono? I don't know the answer to that, but it must be somebody.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ruir ( 2709173 )
      Inside stock manipulation?
      • Possibly, but how would that work? Usually you put out negative stories to bring the price down, so you can buy, then the stock goes up when profits are released and people forget the bad news. How would it work in the case of a private company like this?

  • Is to arrest and jail their execs first.

    Just like the mafia.

    Going after the low level never works.

    Arrest them, ship them to GITMO, and let them stand trial in a few decades.

  • "I've been a tech journalist on and off for 21 years and I can't remember any company having a worse month news cycle-wise than Uber is now."

    Not that Uber isn't evil, because they are. But it would be interesting to know who holds the most shorts [investopedia.com] on them.

    And, pay a lawyer enough, and they'll "sign off" on anything. Doing it for obstruction of justice seems to be a risky proposition, though. I'd think that would (or should) put the lawyers into a disbarring type situation, if not criminal sanctions.

  • If I lived a little closer to their headquarters, I'd start a private RICO lawsuit. Even if the feds pick it up (and they should), I'd still get a cut of the billions in penalties. I wonder if I could crowd-source the legal fees to get that going?

  • Post a story about how the FBI/CIA/NSA are sniffing around your phones or e-mail and watch the Slashdot community scream about jack-booted thugs. Uber manages to implement a system that warns of potential law enforcement encroachment into their affairs and everyone gets righteous.

    If Uber could spin off Greyball as an independent service, I could think of a few people that would buy it.

