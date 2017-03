Uber Has Been Using a Secretive Program To Identify Enforcement Officers And Prevent Them From Hailing Cars

Uber has been using a secretive program to evade authorities for years, particularly at times when city regulators were trying to block the ride-hailing service, according to a new report by the New York Times. From the report:In a statement, Uber said, "This program denies ride requests to users who are violating our terms of service -- whether that's people aiming to physically harm drivers, competitors looking to disrupt our operations, or opponents who collude with officials on secret 'stings' meant to entrap drivers."Journalists, putting things in context. Russell Brandom, a reporter at The Verge said , This is the kind of thing a DA would put in front of a judge if they wanted to subpoena Uber's business records for an entire city. Matt Rosoff, editorial director at CNBC Digital added , I've been a tech journalist on and off for 21 years and I can't remember any company having a worse month news cycle-wise than Uber is now.