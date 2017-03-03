Uber Has Been Using a Secretive Program To Identify Enforcement Officers And Prevent Them From Hailing Cars (nytimes.com) 53
Uber has been using a secretive program to evade authorities for years, particularly at times when city regulators were trying to block the ride-hailing service, according to a new report by the New York Times. From the report: Uber is using a tool called "Greyball" to work identify requests made by certain users and deny them service, according to the report. The application, later renamed the "violation of terms of service" or VTOS program, is said to employ data analysis on info collected by the Uber app to identify individuals violating Uber's terms of service, and blocks riders from being able to hail rides who fall into that category -- including, according to the report, members of code enforcement authorities or city officials who are attempting to gather data about Uber offering service where it's currently prohibited. The report claims that that Uber's "violation of terms of service" or VTOS program, briefly known as Greyball, began around 2014, and has sign-off from Uber's legal team.In a statement, Uber said, "This program denies ride requests to users who are violating our terms of service -- whether that's people aiming to physically harm drivers, competitors looking to disrupt our operations, or opponents who collude with officials on secret 'stings' meant to entrap drivers."
Journalists, putting things in context. Russell Brandom, a reporter at The Verge said, This is the kind of thing a DA would put in front of a judge if they wanted to subpoena Uber's business records for an entire city. Matt Rosoff, editorial director at CNBC Digital added, I've been a tech journalist on and off for 21 years and I can't remember any company having a worse month news cycle-wise than Uber is now.
Uber just went up a couple notches in my book!
I completely agree. The whole Greyball program is a feature not a bug. Without an aggressive company the monopoly of taxis in so many cities would never have been broken. The law is on the side of lobbyists who are paid by incumbents to prevent competition. I can't tell you how many times I tried to hail a cab in NYC before Uber and simply could not get one. I have similarly been unable to get a cab without 24 hours notice sometimes in the suburbs. The artificial shortage of taxis in NYC is what economics t
It's outrageous that people complain about Uber busting up a deeply unfair system full of unnecessary bureaucracy and regulations.
Nobody's complaining about that. What makes Uber suck is that they're no better morally, ethically or economically than the scum in the taxi industry. They're just as predatory and evil.
Uber just went up a couple notches in my book!
My sentiment also. In particular, the New York City Taxi & Limousine Commission operates its own police force to prevent entrepreneurs from competing with medallion cabs. It has been known to arrest people who drop off their spouses at JFK or LaGuardia, accusing them of operating a taxi service. Victims have to hire expensive legal help to prove their innocence.
I hope Uber mashes these bastards straight into the ground.
Their entire business model is based on violating laws so it makes sense they would build tools to make that as easy possible.
Noob. I remember when it was all Retard Niquepaille's technology trends.
Arabic numbers, the future or a fad? That was a classic.
Are there better ways of providing payment online, or easy ways of obtaining "burner" charge cards?
Citicards has 'virtual credit cards'. You can generate them for one time use or set a duration in months and/or dollar amount.
Indeed, this is much ado about nothing, and only newsworthy in the way the Oscar's became after the mistake.
Is there any reason to think this isn't just some pyramid scheme to defraud investors and steal from drivers?
Cities should use African Americans, Jewish people, gay people... so that when uber denies the ride it is discrimination.
I am an Uber driver in the San Francisco bay area.
And I can't speak for other cities, but Uber is so cheap and ubiquitous in my area, Uber is cheaper than public transportation in many cases, it works even during rush hour when most people can't get a taxi, plus it works when Bart is shut down after midnight, that I am quite certain that we're keeping tens of thousands of drunk drivers from driving on the roads each year.
cui bono? I don't know the answer to that, but it must be somebody.
Yes, SJW hate target (Score:1, Troll)
Social Justice Warriors have had it in for Uber for a while. The standard tactic is to find a few things wrong and flood the news cycle with hate and loathing for the target, which they are doing now with Uber. I've seen the secondary attacks mass on Twitter and Facebook from liberal friends.
Hang in there Uber, the storm will pass. Few will remember this after a week has passed...
I will remember: Uber, the heroic company that stood up against SJW's and government entrapment, instead of cowering on behalf of the legal department.
"Social Justice Warriors have had it in for Uber for a while. The standard tactic is to find a few things wrong and flood the news cycle with hate and loathing for the target, which they are doing now with Uber. I've seen the secondary attacks mass on Twitter and Facebook from liberal friends."
See what happens when you give the SJWs mod points?
I'm open to the idea that Uber is an evil company, but what's with all the Uber news lately? We've had story after story this week. It isn't normal, even for a company as bad as Oracle, to have news story after news story released like this. The whole thing looks like someone is leaking to the press at an opportune time, which raises the question,
cui bono? I don't know the answer to that, but it must be somebody.
It's a combination of coincidence and blood in the water.
Uber has been a consistent source of negative stories for a long time, that a few would hit the same news cycle is hardly unexpected.
But people are also paying attention to Uber right now. If you're Google now is a good time to take a shot at Uber, when they're too distracted to fight back. And if you're a reporter your Uber story is going to get a lot more traction, so it's time to start digging.
Is to arrest and jail their execs first.
Just like the mafia.
Going after the low level never works.
Arrest them, ship them to GITMO, and let them stand trial in a few decades.
Not that Uber isn't evil, because they are. But it would be interesting to know who holds the most shorts [investopedia.com] on them.
And, pay a lawyer enough, and they'll "sign off" on anything. Doing it for obstruction of justice seems to be a risky proposition, though. I'd think that would (or should) put the lawyers into a disbarring type situation, if not criminal sanctions.
If I lived a little closer to their headquarters, I'd start a private RICO lawsuit. Even if the feds pick it up (and they should), I'd still get a cut of the billions in penalties. I wonder if I could crowd-source the legal fees to get that going?
Post a story about how the FBI/CIA/NSA are sniffing around your phones or e-mail and watch the Slashdot community scream about jack-booted thugs. Uber manages to implement a system that warns of potential law enforcement encroachment into their affairs and everyone gets righteous.
If Uber could spin off Greyball as an independent service, I could think of a few people that would buy it.
What's Greyball and how does it work?
Since when does Uber give two shits about what happens to their drivers?
They act like they could not care less if the drivers are murdered by passengers, are hijacked, or caught up in a sting operation of some kind. Uber has made it clear the drivers are on their own in such cases and don't call them for bail money.
There is NO way they ran this filtering app to benefit drivers when they don't give a shit about the drivers. They've got so many new drivers begging to sign up, existing drivers are of no con