Uber Loses Legal Test Case Over Language

Ride-hailing service Uber lost a court battle on Friday to stop a London regulator from forcing private hire drivers to prove their reading and writing skills in English, the latest setback for the firm in London which could now lose some workers. From a report: The ride-hailing app went to court after Transport for London (TfL) said that drivers should have to prove their ability to communicate in English. Uber argued that the standard of reading and writing required by the test was too high. The US firm said the test was "unfair and disproportionate" and it would appeal against the court's decision. The ruling will also apply to all minicab firms in London. "TfL are entitled to require private hire drivers to demonstrate English language compliance," said Judge John Mitting as he rejected Uber's claim. Tom de la Mare QC, for Uber and the drivers, told the judge that the language requirement would result in 70,000 applicants failing to obtain a licence over three years. The proposals would have a disproportionate impact on drivers from countries where English was not generally spoken and give rise to "indirect discrimination on grounds of race and nationality."
I agree with the sentiment, though it is a bit short-sighted. The U.S. does not have an official language to enable people to stay in touch with their heritage, let those from Mexico continue to speak Spanish. These people are trying to work *with* English speakers for their job, they took the initiative of learning our language to do so. I'm as annoyed as the next person by the list-readers that are not tech support, usually I'm more irritated with their lack of help than I am with their ability to speak.
This is not a "Ride-hailing company". It is a taxi company.
taxi company so do they have drivers with small 'topographical test' in order to obtain a 'Private Hire' Drivers Licence??
taxi company so do they have drivers with small 'topographical test' in order to obtain a 'Private Hire' Drivers Licence??
Yes [tfl.gov.uk] private hire licenses require topographical assessment. Called the "The Knowledge" [theknowledgetaxi.co.uk] it is the most stringent test in world apparently.
You will need to undertake a topographical skills assessment from an accredited assessment centre
The requirements seem sensible:
Uber against discrimination. But only when it justifies them exploiting people in precarious jobs.
Go broke, greedy assholes.
In US, discrimination is illegal UNLESS it is demonstrable that discrimination is directly related to one's job.
In the UK (according to ACAS http://www.acas.org.uk/index.a... [acas.org.uk]) "an employer [...] can insist on recruiting a job candidate who has skills in English necessary for the job, but it must not select based on assumptions about race, nationality, or ethnic or national origins."
But the kind of interesting thing here is that discriminating on things based on language skills (deemed to be directly related to the job here by the government), are usually limitations of the law *allowing* employer's to be discriminatory. In this case, the government is *requiring* the employer (Uber) to discriminate and apply these standards.
It would be interesting if there was some way to get a sense of what the baseline language expectations are? Is this just trying to stick it to Uber because they
I agree with Uber on this. Noone in London, Great Britain, should be required to speak English. It's a clear discrimination to require someone to speak English in England. I mean which stupid racist thought up this ridiculous requirement.
I have to wonder though. Given that terms of service and all information is in English how does Uber expect them to enter into valid contractual agreement if they cannot fucking understand English? Oh right.
Does anyone really have a problem with requiring public hire drivers speak the local language? I mean, it is a place called "England" and presumably it's called "English" because it is the indigenous language of the people of England.
Uber cabs are not public hire (that would be black cabs in London), they're private hire. You can't flag them on the street. But I have no problem with the ruling. You need to be able to talk to your taxi driver. You might have a preferred route, or need to give instructions round a one-way system, or tell them to let you out at the shops. It's a customer-facing position and it demands a certain level of communication skills, in this case an acceptable standard in the nation's official language.
And it's not
This company deserves to get fined for all it's worth for its rampant trampling of regulations, consumer protection laws, and poisonous work culture.
It boggles the mind that they're still attracting drivers and customers after so many years of being openly obnoxious.