Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
The Courts Transportation

Uber Ex-engineer Who Alleged Sexism Retains Lawyer (usatoday.com) 15

Posted by msmash from the come-at-me-bro dept.
Marco della Cava and Jessica Guynn, writing for USA Today: The former Uber engineer whose critical blog post has stirred a storm of controversy for the ride-hailing giant has retained an attorney, charging that her former employer is blaming her for a rash of app deletions. Susan Fowler, whose Feb. 19 essay detailed myriad examples of sexism, tweeted Thursday that "Uber names/blames me for account deletes, and has a different law firm - not Holders (sic) - investigating me."

Uber Ex-engineer Who Alleged Sexism Retains Lawyer More | Reply

Uber Ex-engineer Who Alleged Sexism Retains Lawyer

Comments Filter:

  • Worked so well for Cosby, after all...

  • I'm having trouble keeping track of all the sexual harassment claims at car companies.
  • Just the information I needed to know to keep me informed about new things coming down the line.

    Thanks Slashdot!

Slashdot Top Deals

Help fight continental drift.

Close