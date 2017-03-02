AI Scientists Gather to Plot Doomsday Scenarios (bloomberg.com) 42
Dina Bass, reporting for Bloomberg: Artificial intelligence boosters predict a brave new world of flying cars and cancer cures. Detractors worry about a future where humans are enslaved to an evil race of robot overlords. Veteran AI scientist Eric Horvitz and Doomsday Clock guru Lawrence Krauss, seeking a middle ground, gathered a group of experts in the Arizona desert to discuss the worst that could possibly happen -- and how to stop it. Their workshop took place last weekend at Arizona State University with funding from Tesla co-founder Elon Musk and Skype co-founder Jaan Tallinn. Officially dubbed "Envisioning and Addressing Adverse AI Outcomes," it was a kind of AI doomsday games that organized some 40 scientists, cyber-security experts and policy wonks into groups of attackers -- the red team -- and defenders -- blue team -- playing out AI-gone-very-wrong scenarios, ranging from stock-market manipulation to global warfare.
Re: (Score:2)
Uh, if humans can fuck up the human race (and we sure have the ability), then why wouldn't actual, strong A.I.? Can't hurt to play it through, though for now we're safe anyway given that nobody has a clue how to come up with strong A.I. in the first place.
Material is also information (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Uh, humans exist. AI doesn't. Next stupid observation?
I'm not sure if you have another stupid observation, you just repeated what I already said.
PS: AI = information. Humans = material.
Apples != Oranges.
Both AI and human intelligence would be information. Both humans and AI-equipped robots would be material. So your point is?
Re: (Score:2)
xor ax, ax
Fuckit, the governor on my steam engine is AI
Nothing Ever Happens (Score:2)
Yeah this kind of stuff never happens. I remember hearing a whole lot of hooey about some scientists trying to release enormous amounts of energy in a an explosive fashion by splitting the atom. Like that would ever work...
Simulation #1 (Score:3, Funny)
1. Elect Trump
2. Profit!
3. Die
Alternative: (Score:2)
How about discussing the best that could happen - and how to encourage it?
I've said it before and I'll risk repeating myself here: Artificial intelligence != artificial malice. AI isn't going to want to destroy humanity unless we program it to. Therefore job #1 is to keep these decisions out of the hands of the military. Problem solved.
Re:Alternative: (Score:5, Insightful)
>AI isn't going to want to destroy humanity unless we program it to
And if we're not careful, we could inadvertently program them that way. We're talking about creating a highly flexible system we'd consider intelligent, and its programming would amount to instincts.
With regular old 'dumb' programs we make mistakes that have unintended consequences all the time. That could be much worse with AI.
Do you really want to be standing on piles of human skulls, waiting your turn to die and thinking, "Well, that was a really interesting emergent behaviour we didn't anticipate"?
Re: (Score:2)
AI isn't going to want to destroy humanity unless we program it to.
You must be new here.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think you understand just how difficult what you're proposing is. To start with, how do you tell a program to recognize a human that's cooperating at being recognized? (This can currently be solved, with a few constraints, but it isn't easy.)
Then consider how you construct an intentional stance towards an entity that you have a hard time recognizing. If you're quite successful your robot may go around destroying garbage cans.
The real problem is getting it to act in a generally (as opposed to spec
Did they invite Arnold Schwarzenegger? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
He was there for the first hour but then had to leave early.
On the way out, he said "I'll be back".
Re: (Score:2)
Did they helpfully post the results online? (Score:1)
tick tac toe number of players 0 (Score:2)
tick tac toe number of players 0
Robot Safety (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Guardian: The Kuprin Project
Re: (Score:2)
Nope.
- The military
Difficult to plan for unintended consequences... (Score:1)
...which is usually what gets us.
Doomsday Scenarios (Score:2)
This is one of my favorite doomsday scenarios: Friendship is Optimal [fimfiction.net].
It is similar to, but better in my option, then The Metamorphosis of Prime Intellect [localroger.com].
Keep it up and we will persuade AIs... (Score:1)
The media get it wrong AGAIN (Score:2)
"Detractors worry about a future where humans are enslaved to an evil race of robot overlords."
This is why so many distrust the media -- they consistently misrepresent (that is, lie about) the positions of people who aren't what the media consider mainstream. No, the people warning of AI risk are NOT worried that we will be enslaved to malicious robot overlords. They instead worry that superintelligent AIs will be very, very good at carrying out the objectives we give them -- and we'll be horrified at the s
YOU'VE GOT TO LISTEN TO ME! (Score:2)
Are you sure this wasn't (Score:2)
Are you sure this wasn't just a panel session at a science fiction convention?