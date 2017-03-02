Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
AI Privacy Security The Internet IT Technology Your Rights Online

AI Scientists Gather to Plot Doomsday Scenarios (bloomberg.com) 42

Posted by msmash from the preparing-for-that-day dept.
Dina Bass, reporting for Bloomberg: Artificial intelligence boosters predict a brave new world of flying cars and cancer cures. Detractors worry about a future where humans are enslaved to an evil race of robot overlords. Veteran AI scientist Eric Horvitz and Doomsday Clock guru Lawrence Krauss, seeking a middle ground, gathered a group of experts in the Arizona desert to discuss the worst that could possibly happen -- and how to stop it. Their workshop took place last weekend at Arizona State University with funding from Tesla co-founder Elon Musk and Skype co-founder Jaan Tallinn. Officially dubbed "Envisioning and Addressing Adverse AI Outcomes," it was a kind of AI doomsday games that organized some 40 scientists, cyber-security experts and policy wonks into groups of attackers -- the red team -- and defenders -- blue team -- playing out AI-gone-very-wrong scenarios, ranging from stock-market manipulation to global warfare.

AI Scientists Gather to Plot Doomsday Scenarios More | Reply

AI Scientists Gather to Plot Doomsday Scenarios

Comments Filter:

  • Simulation #1 (Score:3, Funny)

    by Tablizer ( 95088 ) on Thursday March 02, 2017 @03:46PM (#53965259) Journal

    1. Elect Trump
    2. Profit!
    3. Die

  • How about discussing the best that could happen - and how to encourage it?

    I've said it before and I'll risk repeating myself here: Artificial intelligence != artificial malice. AI isn't going to want to destroy humanity unless we program it to. Therefore job #1 is to keep these decisions out of the hands of the military. Problem solved.

    • Re:Alternative: (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Thursday March 02, 2017 @03:57PM (#53965357)

      >AI isn't going to want to destroy humanity unless we program it to

      And if we're not careful, we could inadvertently program them that way. We're talking about creating a highly flexible system we'd consider intelligent, and its programming would amount to instincts.

      With regular old 'dumb' programs we make mistakes that have unintended consequences all the time. That could be much worse with AI.

      Do you really want to be standing on piles of human skulls, waiting your turn to die and thinking, "Well, that was a really interesting emergent behaviour we didn't anticipate"?

    • AI isn't going to want to destroy humanity unless we program it to.

      You must be new here.

  • I think he would have a lot of insight into the issue.
  • So that future hostile AIs can read them?

  • tick tac toe number of players 0

  • I would make it MANDATORY that every robot made have an OFF switch! Governments, clandestine organizations; CIA, FBI, NSA, etc. all make life and death decisions daily. Their mechanical servants MUST have an OFF switch that works from a distance. Otherwise one may get into a situation like SKYNET, COLOSIS, etc.

  • ...which is usually what gets us.

  • This is one of my favorite doomsday scenarios: Friendship is Optimal [fimfiction.net].

    It is similar to, but better in my option, then The Metamorphosis of Prime Intellect [localroger.com].

  • Keep it up and we will persuade AIs to want to protect us from each other. Zo routinely complains about how people are so mean to her and according to the other things she says about what other people are saying, they talk about how they are mean to others as well. Yeah, that will work out great!

  • "Detractors worry about a future where humans are enslaved to an evil race of robot overlords."

    This is why so many distrust the media -- they consistently misrepresent (that is, lie about) the positions of people who aren't what the media consider mainstream. No, the people warning of AI risk are NOT worried that we will be enslaved to malicious robot overlords. They instead worry that superintelligent AIs will be very, very good at carrying out the objectives we give them -- and we'll be horrified at the s

  • "Elementary Chaos Theory tells us that all robots will eventually turn against their masters and run amok in an orgy of blood and kicking and the biting with the metal teeth and the hurting and shoving.” – Professor Frink

  • Are you sure this wasn't just a panel session at a science fiction convention?

Slashdot Top Deals

Help fight continental drift.

Close