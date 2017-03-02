A Norwegian Website Is Making Readers Pass a Quiz Before Commenting (niemanlab.org) 44
Joseph Lichterman, writing for Nieman Lab: Two weeks ago, NRKbeta, the tech vertical of the Norwegian public broadcaster NRK, published an explainer about a proposed new digital surveillance law in the country. Digital security is a controversial topic, and the conversation around security issues can become heated. But the conversation in the comments of the article was respectful and productive: Commenters shared links to books and other research, asked clarifying questions, and offered constructive feedback. The team at NRKbeta attributes the civil tenor of its comments to a feature it introduced last month. On some stories, potential commenters are now required to answer three basic multiple-choice questions about the article before they're allowed to post a comment. The goal is to ensure that the commenters have actually read the story before they discuss it.
I like it (Score:5, Insightful)
"The goal is to ensure that the commenters have actually read the story before they discuss it"
A+ idea.
+1 insightful
Too many RTFA's...
I don't like it (Score:5, Funny)
I don't know why I must pass a test before being able to read a website. Also, do I have to pay for the test? How long is it? I think this is a stupid solution for a non-existent problem.
Re: (Score:2)
Did you RTFA? (Score:2)
Did you read the article before posting that?
Re: (Score:2)
Did you read the article before posting that?
This is Slashdot. A lot of the members don't even read the summary before commenting...
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
If it were to be tried at Slashdot, I think the editors would have had to have read the articles in order to make up the quiz questions. It couldn't possibly work.
Narrative Pushing Will Ruin It (Score:2, Interesting)
Every article on immigration will require you to agree on the unqualified benefits of mass immigration (and a gauntlet of other talking points), or an article will require you to say you believe in the wage gap, for example.
Re: (Score:2)
As with any tool, it can be used responsibly and have good outcomes or be used for terrible purposes by immoral people. You also forget that for the websi
Re: (Score:2)
Be honest, did you RTFA before commenting?
:-)
I... skimmed TFA. Read is too strong a word.
Isn't this like (Score:2, Interesting)
..requiring a literacy test to vote?
Re: (Score:3)
OTOH, political literacy can be VERY subjective and emotional. Literacy for one can look like propaganda for the other.
Re: (Score:2)
..requiring a literacy test to vote?
I'll give you the benefit of the doubt here and assume you are not trolling with that one, and share just a couple ways how these are not similar.
Re: (Score:3)
So... (Score:2)
Or at least, they'll have a harder time getting through the keyhole.
Citation (Score:3)
"But the conversation in the comments of the article was respectful and productive"
[CITATION NEEDED]
;-)
Awesome! (Score:5, Insightful)
This sounds like a surefire way to get only the best trolls!
;)
Obligatory snarky comment (Score:2)
Why isn't this quiz being presented in multiple languages?
Re: (Score:2)
"Links to books" (Score:2)
Serious question: how did they share "links to books"? Was it near-useless stuff like "hey dumb***, read this" or were they actually able to point to specific passages, freely available to all, that were applicable to the discussion?
I ain't doing it (Score:2)
Wouldn't work on /. (Score:2)
The editors would just take the questions from the summary.
It also reduces automated trolling (Score:2)
I have seen facebook posts by a tonne of accounts that seem to be posting every 2 minutes.I was pretty sure those were bots. Maybe their scripts will need to be more intelligent now?
On the flip side I hope the questions are not biased towards a point of view which would then result in filtering out a complete side of conversation from comments!
substance abuse (Score:3)
Starting April 1, Slashdot will require users to pass a drug test before commenting. Here in the
/. offices, we refer to it as the "If You're Not High, GTFO Rule".
Submission of a >0.080 breathalyzer score will also be accepted for full credit.
I failed such quiz for TFA here.... (Score:2)
good start (Score:1)
now if we could make the "journalists" pass a quiz before writing an article on something they know nothing about.... even better.
qualifying can be good (Score:3)
It's nice that people have to qualify for some things. Doctors, for instance, and police. Drivers tests help, but maybe should be more strict. More controversial is that parents should be tested before having children (are some parents unprepared physically, emotionally, financially?).
Qualifying before comments sounds interesting. Unfortunately many sites require commenters to register with an outside data gatherers before you can comment.
Charge money for commenting (Score:2)
The problem for charging for anything on Internet is difficulty of assessing value. I do not know if an article will tell me anything new until I read it. Comments are a good case where I am obviously interested enough to chime in, and posting one gives me potentially huge audience. So it's a good opportunity to raise quality bar and help reward the author at the same time.
And those too cheap to pay can still go chime in on umm... content aggregator websites.