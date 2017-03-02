Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Joseph Lichterman, writing for Nieman Lab: Two weeks ago, NRKbeta, the tech vertical of the Norwegian public broadcaster NRK, published an explainer about a proposed new digital surveillance law in the country. Digital security is a controversial topic, and the conversation around security issues can become heated. But the conversation in the comments of the article was respectful and productive: Commenters shared links to books and other research, asked clarifying questions, and offered constructive feedback. The team at NRKbeta attributes the civil tenor of its comments to a feature it introduced last month. On some stories, potential commenters are now required to answer three basic multiple-choice questions about the article before they're allowed to post a comment. The goal is to ensure that the commenters have actually read the story before they discuss it.

A Norwegian Website Is Making Readers Pass a Quiz Before Commenting

  • I like it (Score:5, Insightful)

    by TFlan91 ( 2615727 ) on Thursday March 02, 2017 @09:42AM (#53961649)

    "The goal is to ensure that the commenters have actually read the story before they discuss it"

    A+ idea.

    +1 insightful

    Too many RTFA's...

    • I don't like it (Score:5, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 02, 2017 @09:49AM (#53961687)

      I don't know why I must pass a test before being able to read a website. Also, do I have to pay for the test? How long is it? I think this is a stupid solution for a non-existent problem.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Maritz ( 1829006 )
        You won't be appreciated but definitely better than the average troll. Well done you.

    • Did you read the article before posting that?

      • Did you read the article before posting that?

        This is Slashdot. A lot of the members don't even read the summary before commenting...

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      If it were to be tried at Slashdot, I think the editors would have had to have read the articles in order to make up the quiz questions. It couldn't possibly work.

    • It's not a terrible idea in theory. But if it catches on, then almost immediately news sites will start using it to filter out thoughtcrime (i.e. wrong opinions instead of wrong facts).

      Every article on immigration will require you to agree on the unqualified benefits of mass immigration (and a gauntlet of other talking points), or an article will require you to say you believe in the wage gap, for example.
      • Why would you want to post on such a site to begin with though? Conceivably some antisemitic website would require you to indicate that you believe Jews are the source of all evil or something like that. You can't have a reasonable debate in such a place to begin with and I expect that only people who would want to post there are already true believers.

        As with any tool, it can be used responsibly and have good outcomes or be used for terrible purposes by immoral people. You also forget that for the websi

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Be honest, did you RTFA before commenting? :-)

      I... skimmed TFA. Read is too strong a word.

  • Isn't this like (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ..requiring a literacy test to vote?

    • Absolutely not. There are 1000s of reason to vote for a candidate or another. Answering questions about something you've read is just like a form of captcha that requires a minimal intellectual effort that can discourage the most lazy trolls.

      OTOH, political literacy can be VERY subjective and emotional. Literacy for one can look like propaganda for the other.

    • ..requiring a literacy test to vote?

      I'll give you the benefit of the doubt here and assume you are not trolling with that one, and share just a couple ways how these are not similar.

      • Commenting on a website is not even somewhat similar to voting in terms of impact
      • A website - even one run by a government - has the right to restrict what others post on it by any metric they wish. In our country you have no right to go post whatever you want on whitehouse.gov or any other government website.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Maritz ( 1829006 )
      If this was about voting, and if the quiz was a literacy test, then yes.
  • When do we get this on Slashdot? No more trolls, no more frost piss, no more "Didnt RTFA".

    Or at least, they'll have a harder time getting through the keyhole.

  • Citation (Score:3)

    by Major Blud ( 789630 ) on Thursday March 02, 2017 @09:48AM (#53961683) Homepage

    "But the conversation in the comments of the article was respectful and productive"

    [CITATION NEEDED] ;-)

  • Awesome! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Thursday March 02, 2017 @09:49AM (#53961691)

    This sounds like a surefire way to get only the best trolls! ;)

  • Why isn't this quiz being presented in multiple languages?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Maritz ( 1829006 )
      Apparently in Norway it's considered reasonable that your audience will speak Norweigan. I know, nutters.
  • >> Commenters shared links to books

    Serious question: how did they share "links to books"? Was it near-useless stuff like "hey dumb***, read this" or were they actually able to point to specific passages, freely available to all, that were applicable to the discussion?
  • These Swedes aren't going to make me take a test before I can go to the bathroom, I can tell you that.

  • The editors would just take the questions from the summary.

  • I have seen facebook posts by a tonne of accounts that seem to be posting every 2 minutes.I was pretty sure those were bots. Maybe their scripts will need to be more intelligent now?
    On the flip side I hope the questions are not biased towards a point of view which would then result in filtering out a complete side of conversation from comments!

  • substance abuse (Score:3)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Thursday March 02, 2017 @10:10AM (#53961845) Journal

    Starting April 1, Slashdot will require users to pass a drug test before commenting. Here in the /. offices, we refer to it as the "If You're Not High, GTFO Rule".

    Submission of a >0.080 breathalyzer score will also be accepted for full credit.

  • Norwegian new digital surveillance law mandating quiz taking is an outrage!

  • good start (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    now if we could make the "journalists" pass a quiz before writing an article on something they know nothing about.... even better.

  • qualifying can be good (Score:3)

    by swell ( 195815 ) <[jabberwock] [at] [poetic.com]> on Thursday March 02, 2017 @10:16AM (#53961885)

    It's nice that people have to qualify for some things. Doctors, for instance, and police. Drivers tests help, but maybe should be more strict. More controversial is that parents should be tested before having children (are some parents unprepared physically, emotionally, financially?).

    Qualifying before comments sounds interesting. Unfortunately many sites require commenters to register with an outside data gatherers before you can comment.

  • The problem for charging for anything on Internet is difficulty of assessing value. I do not know if an article will tell me anything new until I read it. Comments are a good case where I am obviously interested enough to chime in, and posting one gives me potentially huge audience. So it's a good opportunity to raise quality bar and help reward the author at the same time.

    And those too cheap to pay can still go chime in on umm... content aggregator websites.

