UK: New Drivers Caught Using a Phone Will Lose Their License

Under new rules in England, Scotland and Wales, drivers caught using a phone within two years of passing their test will have their license revoked. BBC reports: Penalties for using a phone at the wheel double from March 1 to six points and a 200 British pound fine. New drivers who get six points or more must retake their practical and theory. More experienced drivers can be banned if they get 12 points in three years. Can I check social media or texts if I'm queuing in traffic or stopped at traffic lights? No -- a hand held phone cannot be used, even if stopped at lights. Texting and scrolling social media (even if the phone is mounted on a hands-free holder) is distracting and dangerous. It doesn't come under the handheld mobile phone law but the police may decide to charge you with a number of other offenses. Can I use my phone to listen to music, play podcasts or watch video clips? You can't watch video clips -- not even if your phone is mounted in a hands-free holder. You can use your phone to listen to music and podcasts but only if your phone is in a hands-free holder or connected by Bluetooth. However, just as you can be distracted by the noise of a car radio, if it affects your ability to drive safely, you could still be prosecuted by the police. Can I use my phone's sat nav? Yes -- as long as the phone is mounted in a hands-free holder. If it's in your hands, it's illegal. However, if you are distracted by the sat nav and it affects your ability to drive safely, you could still be prosecuted by the police.
Yeah, around here I believe they've cranked the fine up to around $500 (from around ~$200). However the problem is there are so many people texting+driving whereas enforcement seems like almost a drop in the bucket...
There was a cop in Atlanta I think that made a point of getting people stopped at lights or stop signs that were texting. He got droves of them. Most people believe it's only while you're moving but that's not the case. If I have to use my phone I've gotten to where I just pull over in a parking lot or something. I had a case where I was trying to unlock it so I could call and I ran right through a red light. Thank God no one was in the intersection. That cured me. My arrogance in thinking I was supe
We need that in the United States too.
http://www.sltrib.com/home/499... [sltrib.com]
and that's why.
There are similar laws currently in Australia:
https://www.vicroads.vic.gov.a... [vic.gov.au]
Wow, I did not know I was breaking the law when using voice activated sat nav with my phone in my shirt pocket. I wonder why that would be so distracting though. I mean it does 'talk' to me and tell me when to turn, sort of like a back seat driver but I don't see how that could lead to an accident.
Those rules sound pretty reasonable. If you use it in a way that takes your attention away from the road, it's forbidden. If it doesn't, it's OK.
I don't know about where you live, but here there are rules for how big and close they can be to a road, where they can and can't be placed, design limitations (no flashing lights, etc) and so on precisely for that reason.
Actually texting on a phone should be considered reckless driving. No need for a new law, that's a broad brush.
It seems that the number of distracted people hurt in distraction accidents is related to how much traffic calming used in the local area. Around here when they drop speed limits on roads with many shops from 60 km/hr to 40, the number of people jay walking increases and areas where there were a few near misses a year turn into a minor injuries per year.
In the high traffic areas that are now pedestrian and tram only areas, the tram drivers are having far more emergency stops which can injure passengers. A
Yes, pedestrians using phones running into other pedestrians is a real problem. Wrist and hip fractures are the common problems seen. A typical situation is a young fit person using a phone bumps into and elderly person who falls. There are also tram lines and an amazing number of people mange to trip over them over the last few years and most were using a phone at the time. I wonder if the jay walking laws need to have words like "or using a phone" added in the right places.
I know the UK started trying
But is that due to a greater risk of accident, or due to more people walking when the area becomes pedestrian-friendly?
1) Pass so many laws that noone can be aware of all of them
2) Most people will break at least one law everyday (especially since they will not be enforced strictly)
3) Randomly pull people over and if you dont find anything serious prosecute them on the bullshit laws which they and everyone else are breaking
4) Offer plea deals and punitive punishments for those who insist for their day in court
Once you do this all normal citizens are scared of the police. its even worse for unfavored minorities. You can have
...as when I used to do long-distance journeys a few years ago, I always listened to music & podcasts on my phone via headphones, with the phone in my top pocket, set up with a playlist at the start of the journey. From the written advice given at the time, I've always believed this to be legal until now. Was my understanding faulty in the first place, or has this now changed?
Re: (Score:2)
end of uber in the UK? or will they just have drivers with no License picking people up?
