IBM Gets a Patent On 'Out-of-Office' Email Messages -- In 2017

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued IBM a -- what the Electronic Frontier Foundation calls -- "stupefyingly mundane" patent on e-mail technology. U.S. Patent No. 9,547,842, "Out-of-office electronic mail messaging system" was filed in 2010 and granted about six weeks ago. Ars Technica reports: The "invention" represented in the '842 patent is starkly at odds with the real history of technology, accessible in this case via a basic Google search. EFF lawyer Daniel Nazer, who wrote about the '842 patent in this month's "Stupid Patent of the Month" blog post, points to an article on a Microsoft publicity page that talks about quirky out-of-office e-mail culture dating back to the 1980s, when Microsoft marketed its Xenix e-mail system (the predecessor to today's Exchange.) IBM offers one feature that's even arguably not decades old: the ability to notify those writing to the out-of-office user some days before the set vacation dates begin. This feature, similar to "sending a postcard, not from a vacation, but to let someone know you will go on a vacation," is a "trivial change to existing systems," Nazer points out. Nazer goes on to identify some major mistakes made during the examination process. The examiner never considered whether the software claims were eligible after the Supreme Court's Alice v. CLS Bank decision, which came in 2014, and in Nazer's view, the office "did an abysmal job" of looking at the prior art. "[T]he examiner considered only patents and patent applications," notes Nazer. The office "never considered any of the many, many, existing real-world systems that pre-dated IBM's application."
An American patent? (Score:4, Insightful)
Since when is IBM still an American company, they cannot seem to shed American workers fast enough. There are some jobs el Presidente Tweetie can save, convince Rometty that she really wants to hire Americans, watch her turn green.
People need to complain and stop this nonsense. Patents and copyrights should expire at 20 years max. Maybe less. This stifles creativity and productivity, and has nothing to do with the original intent of protecting inventors and writers. It has to stop.
If an idea can be conceived in an hour and implemented in a under a month, then 20 years is far in excess of anything reasonable. This is part of the problem with software patents: many of the patents can be designed and implemented in less than a month. Contrast that to hardware, where the cycle can often closer to a year, or more, and many hundreds of thousands of dollars are spent, so an extended protection makes some sense to recoup R&D costs.
Patent Wars: Round 5! (Score:2)
Now prepare for an influx of IBM lawsuits to everyone that has an out-of-office messaging system.
IBM patents the cancer of the office. (Score:2)
I claim prior art (Score:1)
In the 1970s I had a message system check my status and post a reply to any posts on what became email that were "addressed" to me, stating that I was out of office or whatever my status had changed to.
This was back when we used cameras to take pics of the vending machines in the basement. It was a long way to walk if there was no coke in the machine.
IBM is using my creation. And probably that of thousands of us, which means it's in Common Use and not patentable.
Once again... (Score:2)
Prior Art (Score:2)
Shiva Ayyadurai [inventorofemail.com] will certainly have something to say about this!