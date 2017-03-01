Software Engineer Detained At JFK, Given Test To Prove He's An Engineer (mashable.com) 151
New submitter mendred quotes a report from Mashable: Celestine Omin, a software engineer at Andela -- a tech startup that connects developers in Africa with U.S employers -- had a particularly unwelcoming reception when he deplaned at John F. Kennedy Airport and was given a test to prove he was actually a software engineer. A LinkedIn post detailing Omin's challenging experience explained that upon landing in New York after spending 24 miserable hours on a Qatar Airways flight, he was given some trouble about the short-term visa he obtained for his trip. According to the post, an unprepared and exhausted Omin waited in the airport for approximately 20 minutes before being questioned by a Customs and Border Protection officer about his occupation. After several questions were asked, he was reportedly brought to a small room and told to sit down, where he was left for another hour before another customs officer entered and resumed grilling him. Omin was instructed to answer the following questions: "Write a function to check if a Binary Search Tree is balanced," and "What is an abstract class, and why do you need it."
This is completely justified.
We shouldn't let anyone into the country who can't write a procedure to tell if a Binary Search Tree is balanced, or doesn't know what an abstract class is.
Like it or not that's what a sane immigration policy looks like.
Lol no sane immigration policy has border patrol agents administering visas at the border. This shit woulda been done when the visa was issued waaay before he gets to the border.
So a second line of questions are in place to ensure the visa and person are correct when entering the USA.
The next step will be biometric. Biometrics matches the visa application, the person at the embassy and that person entering the USA are the same.
The person then returning home from the USA is the person who entered. The US will soon do what every normal nation has been
Like it or not that's what a sane immigration policy looks like.
While I agree with that, this wasn't immigration, this was a short-term work visa. I guess it's the equivalent of the Canadian border guys saying "what exactly will you be doing and why can't a Canadian do that?", except we probably didn't apologize afterwards.
Well... I didn't want to go there anyway.
you fail.. the answer is
if (story) { interesting = true }
Forgot the ; You fail! GET OUT!
No wonder we have so many bugs in software...
if (story == true) { story = interesting; }
No commercial airline flight is 24 hours. There used to be a 19 hour one for a Singapore to New York flight but that's no longer in service.
24 hours doesn't seem too unlikely.
I've spent 4 hours on an airplane for a 1 hour flight. We got on, got held for an hour on the ramp waiting to depart, then upon arrival got stuck for 2 hours while a series of thunderstorms rolled though and nobody could go near any aircraft for safety reasons to do things like push backs, luggage transfer, blue water removal ect...
I've also know of trips by air that took 36 hours from original departure to arrival at final destination that involved multiple stops in va
No commercial airline flight is 24 hours. There used to be a 19 hour one for a Singapore to New York flight but that's no longer in service.
The Mashable report quoted in the Slashdot summary uses a slightly different phrasing from the original LinkedIn report. The LinkedIn article [linkedin.com] actually says "after having spent 24 hours cramped in an economy seat on Qatar Airways".
Poking around a bit on Kayak, I see a bunch of Qatar Airways itineraries from Lagos, Nigeria (LOS) to JFK that involve three segments, with stops in Doha, Qatar (DOH) and western Europe (CDG, FCO, MAN, etc.). Total travel time is 27 or 28 hours, with nominal times in flight addi
So you've never been on a plane that has landed, been refueled and sent further on its journey I take it. Spending more than 24 hours on a plane, yes I've done it
Re:Interesting story (Score:4, Informative)
I had something similar although less exciting happen to me in early 2004. On claiming to be an electrical engineer, the immigration agent or whatever the US calls him scrawled a physics equation on a piece of paper and asked me what it meant to me. He was satisfied with whatever explanation I gave and let me through. I don't know if they've always done this, or if it's a post-9/11 thing, but it's been happening for more than a decade.
We've got some smart border agents.
Re: (Score:3)
They don't need to know if he got the question correct to be a 95% accurate test. They just need to see how he behaves when given the problem. Very few people can and will bullshit confidently in such a circumstance.
I am impressed with the questions. These are questions that any competent programmer should be able to answer, but a non-programmer (such as a shoe or underwear bomber) would not have a clue. This actually seems like a pretty good test. If they did this to me, I would be more pissed about having to sit around for over an hour beforehand. Of course, it wouldn't happen to me because, hey, I'm white.
Yeah except he was already in the country at that point.
You aren't in the country until you get through customs.
Um, no, technically he wasn't in the country yet, he had yet to clear immigration and customs. There are a LOT of people who transit though a US airport who are never technically IN the United States even if they are on US soil. They are afforded the privilege of "passing though" to change planes as they move on to another destination and we don't require visa's. Not everybody is granted this, but for the most part we don't care who you are if you are not staying.
Many countries allow this at major airpo
They didn't say, "programmer." They said, "engineer."
I am impressed with the questions. These are questions that any competent programmer should be able to answer, but a non-programmer (such as a shoe or underwear bomber) would not have a clue. This actually seems like a pretty good test.
Call me incompetent, then. I've been making a decent living as a software engineer in this country for 25 years, having graduated from a reasonably prestigious school with a 4 years CS degree. Not once since college have I ever had a need to write code to construct or balance a tree on my own. I doubt very much that I could come up with a function to balance a tree out of the blue with no prep or review, nor is there much real world need for most developers to do so.
Re: (Score:3)
I am impressed with the questions. These are questions that any competent programmer should be able to answer, but a non-programmer (such as a shoe or underwear bomber) would not have a clue. This actually seems like a pretty good test.
Call me incompetent, then. I've been making a decent living as a software engineer in this country for 25 years, having graduated from a reasonably prestigious school with a 4 years CS degree. Not once since college have I ever had a need to write code to construct or balance a tree on my own. I doubt very much that I could come up with a function to balance a tree out of the blue with no prep or review, nor is there much real world need for most developers to do so.
Not to mention after 24-30 hours on a plane.
In What Language? (Score:3)
Write something in Forth.
Brainfuck should be better for this case.
Even bettter, APL. It's not humanly readable.
Re:In What Language? (Score:4, Insightful)
"What is an abstract class, and why do you need it"
Not a very FORTH friendly question. I'm an old C programmer and while I could make an educated guess, I don't think I would be able to confidently answer the question after a long flight.
Checking if a binary search tree is balanced is something a student has to do, you usually have to write these sorts of things once or twice in your entire career.
On the other hand I could sit down and discuss HDMI specification all day and night with border agents. They'd likely pass out from boredom.
Nonsense. They have tasers. They could keep themselves amused all night.
You, on the other hand, might enjoy it less.
I wonder what the eye diagram for a taser's waveform would look like.
Perhaps then you would like to explain how to force X Windows/Debian Linux to output over HDMI regardless of the CEC and EDID data (or lack thereof) coming back over the link?
Two of the banes of my existence are 1) that if I power off an HDMI TV attached to a Linux box and then power it back on some hours later (e.g. for use with MythTV) I am unable to get any output from X unless I reboot the system and 2) that if I power up a Linux box without an attached and powered on HDMI TV (e.g. digital signage which
CEC doesn't matter.
X11 reads the EDID and parses it itself, you can override the modes all you want.
The output selection is controlled by the driver. Some drivers tend to be monolithic and kind of a pain to alter the policy, like the VideoCore (Broadcom/Raspberry Pi) or NVIDIA proprietary drivers. Others should be pretty straight forward like the Intel drivers, as there are tables in the laptop firmware that describe the routing and the open source driver knows how to find them.
I power off HDMI TVs and powe
Checking if a binary search tree is balanced is something a student has to do, you usually have to write these sorts of things once or twice in your entire career.
So very true. Arrays, vectors, lists, hash tables, maps, stacks? Depending on the language, I've interacted with all of those and similar structures on a regular basis. But graphs, trees, and heaps? Other than allocating memory from the heap, I'd be hard-pressed to think of a single time I've directly interacted with any of them since leaving grad school, and the notion that my entry into a country could be denied because of that is appalling. If a customs agent decided to start grilling me over something l
I'm pretty sure "pink" would have been an acceptable answer... how the hell is someone in border protection going to know if the answer was right or not?
Crowdsourcing! (Score:3)
I donâ(TM)t work for free. If they want me to solve problems, they can sign a consulting contract.
But hereâ(TM)s an idea, if they are going to force software engineers to do this sort of thing, maybe they can break up some vexing Homeland Security software problem and piecemeal it out, sort of like crowdsourcingâ¦
Shorter lines? (Score:2)
I cannot wait for a day when only people able to answer (fairly basic) software engineering questions can fly. Security will be a snap. Of course, I assumed I can answer the questions for them -- otherwise I'll be going sans my family and most of my friends.
The most surprising part of that is that questions were pretty decent. Although an abstract class is not a universal concept, and I'm not sure if we should be limiting things by choice of language. After all, we're the land of the free...
After all, we're the land of the free...
Re:Not in the summary: (Score:5, Insightful)
That's something that should be checked before issuing a Visa, not after they're already on the fucking plane here.
That's something that should be checked before issuing a Visa, not after they're already on the fucking plane here.
How? Sure you can check all you want before they are granted a visa, but how do you know that #1 The person that answers all the questions is who they say they are. And 2. The person who just got off the aircraft and is standing at the immigration counter is the person who answered the questions in the first place?
It's usually pret
This.
The 911 airplanes were hijacked by, among others, ______. (hint: pilots)
Celestine Omin is an Nigerian national. Nigeria a country currently fighting (with US support) its own homegrown terrorist insurgency in the form of Boko Haram. This is an understandable and completely normal security precaution.
But not an understandable and completely normal procedure. From the Linkedin article linked from TFA:
On 3/1, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson responded to the 2/27 request for comment. He said the agency "does not administer written tests to verify a traveler’s purpose of travel,” but would not comment on Omin’s case specifically. He added that foreigners trying to enter the country "bear the burden of proof to establish that they are clearly eligible" and "must overcome all grounds of inadmissibility."
So, Omin was required to satisfy the border agent that he was who he said he was, but not with a written test.
He had a B1 visa, [uscis.gov] obtained prior to travel. The visa said he's a software engineer, but doesn't prove he's a software engineer. It would have been prudent of him to carry additional documents, such as a transcript of courses he has taken.
To avoid SNAFUs like this, it's best to talk to an immigration
Israel has been doing this (Score:3, Informative)
I had to go through a 3 hour interview
.. i mean policy interrogation in Israel to leave the country. They'll ask the same questions over and over again to see if you answer correctly.
Creative answers (Score:2, Funny)
In light of the previous story (Score:2)
TSA knows? (Score:2)
In the ensuing game of telephone the declared needs changed. Questions that probably should have been as simple as "What extra include is necessary in C++ over C" and "What is an IDE?" which very few non-programmers could answer anyway were replaced with ones that are harder to answer
It's actually not an entirely bad idea to confirm that someone coming in for a specific reason for a specific class of visa is here for legitimate purposes,
The story is opaque as to the actual visa involved, calling it only a "short term" visa. I would expect someone coming here to work would not have a short-term visa to start with, so that makes it suspicious. "Software engineer" is such a broad field that seems like a reasonable career for someone trying to enter illegally to pick. I mean, just how could ICE verify? Well, they tried, and I think it was reasonable to question him.
They also called his employer, which I suspect is why he got loosed.
but if the Government is issuing th visas in the first place then it should not be difficult to know what kinds of questions need to be asked,
Ummm, the
The most surprising in this story that Custom officers were able to come up with the quoted questions.
I used to have a very controlling and secretive boss - he had very little technical knowledge, but he did not want people to know that.
For a long time, he would not let the rest of us participate in interviews of job applicants. Instead, he would come to each of us and have us give him questions and answers. I remember one time he asked me to come up with several perl coding questions and answers (my boss did not know perl, but it was a requirement for the position being filled).
So I am reasonably sure the
I'd fail that binary search tree test (Score:5, Insightful)
It's been so long since I even looked at having to do one of those, that I would be put back on the next plane home, LOL.
If I have to write a full red-black tree, then I'm in trouble.
I always wonder why we were taught AVL trees in CS, but not red-black trees
You could solve this with a recursive function:
function balance (Node node) {
if (node.left == null && node.right == null)
return 1
else if (node.left != null && node.right !=null) {
val left = balance(node.left)
if (left == balance(node.right))
return left
else
throw Exc
proctologists and gyanecologist (Score:2, Funny)
I wonder what kind of tests do they give them.
Well, you know it won't be an oral exam...
Not at the border (Score:5, Insightful)
It's total nonsense that the USA is detaining and turning away so many people at the border. By the time someone gets to the border (with visa in hand), the only question should be whether they match the visa - whether they are who they say they are. The "extreme vetting", or whatever you want to call it, should have already happened when the were granted the visa.
Of course, if you really have evidence that someone is planning a terrorist attack on the USA then rather than simply turning them away to try again later you should be letting them in - and then throwing them straight in jail.
He's lucky it wasn't Canada (Score:2)
They would have made him wait 8 hours with no food, call the RCMP when he got cranky. The RCMP would then tazer him till his heart stopped and then the two officers would try to cover it up.
And then the officer who fired the tazer went to prison for 30 months. Nice of you to leave that out.
And then the officer who fired the tazer went to prison for 30 months. Nice of you to leave that out.
He didn't go to jail for 30 months for the death or firing the taser.
He went to jail for 30 months for perjury and colluding with his fellow officers before testifying:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Nice of you to leave that out.
The correct answer: look on stack overflow (Score:5, Insightful)
The correct answer to all of these questions is "why don't you look on stackoverflow?"
Why is this news? (Score:1)
Being stuck for 20 minutes in customs is hardly a reason to complain. I've regularly waited upwards of 30 minues to clear it. Whoop de dee, border control is finally doing its job of making sure people who come into the country are who they say they are.
Everytime I enter France with my work visa I have to explain explicit work details with them about my job and if I still do it (evan after impossibly long flights too!). What's Mashable really trying to get at here?
You've been stuck in Customs? For 30+ minutes? I usually walk through the "Nothing to Declare" side. Which usually takes about 10 seconds.
There is a huge difference between being grilled on what you *actually do on a day-to-day basis* and what *people with similar job titles have to answer in interviews*. See other posts from software engineers (presumably gainfully employed) who haven't had to deal w
Let me guess, you work in one of those "diversity" hell-holes where management is much more concerned about the penis:vagina ratio and could care less about whether or not the people there know what they're doing? And all the competent people have long since moved on to places where they get paid better for knowing how to do the work and aren't just there to be a special snowflake?
Many tech folks I've met are Pro-Trump. Not all, and maybe not even a majority, but it's a sizeable chunk. However, amongst the "tech" people I know (you know who I'm talking about), it's almost 100% against him.
It's almost as if people (across any given field) who have no real skills or understanding of business are threatened by someone who would rather see equal chances given to everyone instead of being forced to provide everyone with equal outcomes.
I'd fail both questions, and I'm a USAian! (Score:1)
It's been too long since I've seen a binary tree to remember that sort of thing, and as someone with mostly experience in C, I don't know much at all about abstract classes...
Easier test (Score:2)
Well... (Score:4, Interesting)
I've had border guards not be sure if I was really me when I was driving a rental car across the border. Drug traffickers will sometimes use rental cars and my driver ID happened not to match the location where I had rented the car. I'm not offended by the fact that they double-checked it was me. With this guy, they verified his story with his employer and asked him a question or two. Sure, it wasn't perfect, but there are much bigger things to worry about. And we don't know the circumstances from CBP's POV. (Did he match a pattern of people claiming to be software engineers from nigeria who turned out to be here for criminal purposes, for example? I don't know, and neither does he.)
Clearly, however, he should have been treated respectfully and with an "I apologize for the delay but we needed to verify your identity. I hope you have a wonderful time." They need to maintain authority, but it's also important to keep the country welcoming.
Now that my friends... (Score:1)
...is EXTREME VETTING!!
your algorithm is ad-hoc (Score:1)
Nothing new (Score:2)
French historian detained for 10 hours
http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/28/... [cnn.com]
Australian Children's author detained
http://www.smh.com.au/entertai... [smh.com.au]
Fuck, ship me tp Qatar ... (Score:2)
"Write a function to check if a Binary Search Tree is balanced," and "What is an abstract class, and why do you need it."
I got nothin'.
Almost nobody needs know how to balance a B-Tree (Score:2)
Almost nobody today has a need to know how to balance a B-Tree. Unless they happen to work on the innards of a database system, library, etc.
Sure, I learned this 35 years ago, and sure we had to do it for some class. I suppose Computer Science students still have to do it today. I've even done it in practice, but it was a LONG time ago. I would have to look it up, as would most software engineers.
In fact, any software engineer that would write something like this off the top of their head is engaging in bad
Maybe he took a wrong turn ... (Score:2)
Omin was instructed to answer the following questions: "Write a function to check if a Binary Search Tree is balanced,"
[ I'll add, seriously, that I couldn't write that function on the fly after a 20+ hour flight. ]
Uhhhh... (Score:2)