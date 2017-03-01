Software Engineer Detained At JFK, Given Test To Prove He's An Engineer

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


New submitter mendred quotes a report from Mashable: Celestine Omin, a software engineer at Andela -- a tech startup that connects developers in Africa with U.S employers -- had a particularly unwelcoming reception when he deplaned at John F. Kennedy Airport and was given a test to prove he was actually a software engineer. A LinkedIn post detailing Omin's challenging experience explained that upon landing in New York after spending 24 miserable hours on a Qatar Airways flight, he was given some trouble about the short-term visa he obtained for his trip. According to the post, an unprepared and exhausted Omin waited in the airport for approximately 20 minutes before being questioned by a Customs and Border Protection officer about his occupation. After several questions were asked, he was reportedly brought to a small room and told to sit down, where he was left for another hour before another customs officer entered and resumed grilling him. Omin was instructed to answer the following questions: "Write a function to check if a Binary Search Tree is balanced," and "What is an abstract class, and why do you need it."

  • USA! USA! USA! (Score:4, Funny)

    by OverlordQ ( 264228 ) on Wednesday March 01, 2017 @04:46PM (#53957357) Journal

    We're Number #1! /s

  • In What Language? (Score:3)

    by lazarus ( 2879 ) on Wednesday March 01, 2017 @04:48PM (#53957387) Journal

    Write something in Forth.

    • Re:In What Language? (Score:4, Informative)

      by GerardAtJob ( 1245980 ) on Wednesday March 01, 2017 @04:50PM (#53957405)

      Brainfuck should be better for this case.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sconeu ( 64226 )

      Even bettter, APL. It's not humanly readable.

    • "What is an abstract class, and why do you need it"

      Not a very FORTH friendly question. I'm an old C programmer and while I could make an educated guess, I don't think I would be able to confidently answer the question after a long flight.

      Checking if a binary search tree is balanced is something a student has to do, you usually have to write these sorts of things once or twice in your entire career.

      On the other hand I could sit down and discuss HDMI specification all day and night with border agents. They'd

      • Nonsense. They have tasers. They could keep themselves amused all night.

        You, on the other hand, might enjoy it less.

    • I'm pretty sure "pink" would have been an acceptable answer... how the hell is someone in border protection going to know if the answer was right or not?

  • I donâ(TM)t work for free. If they want me to solve problems, they can sign a consulting contract.

    But hereâ(TM)s an idea, if they are going to force software engineers to do this sort of thing, maybe they can break up some vexing Homeland Security software problem and piecemeal it out, sort of like crowdsourcingâ¦

  • I cannot wait for a day when only people able to answer (fairly basic) software engineering questions can fly. Security will be a snap. Of course, I assumed I can answer the questions for them -- otherwise I'll be going sans my family and most of my friends.

    The most surprising part of that is that questions were pretty decent. Although an abstract class is not a universal concept, and I'm not sure if we should be limiting things by choice of language. After all, we're the land of the free...

  • Israel has been doing this (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I had to go through a 3 hour interview .. i mean policy interrogation in Israel to leave the country. They'll ask the same questions over and over again to see if you answer correctly.

  • Creative answers (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward
    He really should have messed with them. Binary tree? That is where we obtain the components for the binary explosive.
  • Perhaps he was being given a surprise job interview [slashdot.org]?
  • The most surprising in this story that Custom officers were able to come up with the quoted questions.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by TWX ( 665546 )
      He sat there an hour while someone consulted someone else who consulted someone else who knew someone in Government that knew someone in private industry to ask what kinds of questions would be asked of a software engineer.

      In the ensuing game of telephone the declared needs changed. Questions that probably should have been as simple as "What extra include is necessary in C++ over C" and "What is an IDE?" which very few non-programmers could answer anyway were replaced with ones that are harder to answer

    • The most surprising in this story that Custom officers were able to come up with the quoted questions.

      I used to have a very controlling and secretive boss - he had very little technical knowledge, but he did not want people to know that.

      For a long time, he would not let the rest of us participate in interviews of job applicants. Instead, he would come to each of us and have us give him questions and answers. I remember one time he asked me to come up with several perl coding questions and answers (my boss did not know perl, but it was a requirement for the position being filled).

      So I am reasonably sure the

  • It's been so long since I even looked at having to do one of those, that I would be put back on the next plane home, LOL.

  • proctologists and gyanecologist (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I wonder what kind of tests do they give them.

  • Not at the border (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It's total nonsense that the USA is detaining and turning away so many people at the border. By the time someone gets to the border (with visa in hand), the only question should be whether they match the visa - whether they are who they say they are. The "extreme vetting", or whatever you want to call it, should have already happened when the were granted the visa.

    Of course, if you really have evidence that someone is planning a terrorist attack on the USA then rather than simply turning them away to try ag

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by TWX ( 665546 )
      There are multiple kinds of visas. I think there are reasonable procedures that could be carried out at arrival for some of those kinds of visas. I don't happen to feel that this particular set of questions was reasonable, but it is not unfair to ask someone here for an occupation-related visa to confirm that they're above-board.

  • They would have made him wait 8 hours with no food, call the RCMP when he got cranky. The RCMP would then tazer him till his heart stopped and then the two officers would try to cover it up.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by SirSlud ( 67381 )

      And then the officer who fired the tazer went to prison for 30 months. Nice of you to leave that out.

  • The correct answer: look on stack overflow (Score:3)

    by mveloso ( 325617 ) on Wednesday March 01, 2017 @05:05PM (#53957553)

    The correct answer to all of these questions is "why don't you look on stackoverflow?"

  • Being stuck for 20 minutes in customs is hardly a reason to complain. I've regularly waited upwards of 30 minues to clear it. Whoop de dee, border control is finally doing its job of making sure people who come into the country are who they say they are.

    Everytime I enter France with my work visa I have to explain explicit work details with them about my job and if I still do it (evan after impossibly long flights too!). What's Mashable really trying to get at here?

    • You've been stuck in Customs? For 30+ minutes? I usually walk through the "Nothing to Declare" side. Which usually takes about 10 seconds.

      Now Passport Control is another thing entirely. Passport Control and Customs are two very different things. I can totally see being quizzed for lengthy periods of time at Passport Control. (Even if it's never happened to me.)

    • I don't think the "20 minutes" bit is the offending part, it's the "solve these interview questions" that's offensive. Had the dialog been focused on explicit work details -- as you have been subject to -- then sure, this would be a non-story.

      There is a huge difference between being grilled on what you *actually do on a day-to-day basis* and what *people with similar job titles have to answer in interviews*. See other posts from software engineers (presumably gainfully employed) who haven't had to deal w

  • It's been too long since I've seen a binary tree to remember that sort of thing, and as someone with mostly experience in C, I don't know much at all about abstract classes...

  • Surely it would have been easier to check if he was an engineer by forcing him to try to talk to a girl?

  • I've had border guards not be sure if I was really me when I was driving a rental car across the border. Drug traffickers will sometimes use rental cars and my driver ID happened not to match the location where I had rented the car. I'm not offended by the fact that they double-checked it was me. With this guy, they verified his story with his employer and asked him a question or two. Sure, it wasn't perfect, but there are much bigger things to worry about. And we don't know the circumstances from CBP's PO

  • ...is EXTREME VETTING!!

  • As an Iranian who lives in Canada I have had my fair share of run-ins with the great computer scientists at the CBP. I remember I was coming to the US from Canada in 2008 to attend a conference in Florida and I was selected for a "random" search. I had the poster for the paper that I was presenting with me and the officer asked me to roll the poster open and explain it to her! She even asked a few semi-intelligent questions about it!

