Software Engineer Detained At JFK, Given Test To Prove He's An Engineer (mashable.com) 64
New submitter mendred quotes a report from Mashable: Celestine Omin, a software engineer at Andela -- a tech startup that connects developers in Africa with U.S employers -- had a particularly unwelcoming reception when he deplaned at John F. Kennedy Airport and was given a test to prove he was actually a software engineer. A LinkedIn post detailing Omin's challenging experience explained that upon landing in New York after spending 24 miserable hours on a Qatar Airways flight, he was given some trouble about the short-term visa he obtained for his trip. According to the post, an unprepared and exhausted Omin waited in the airport for approximately 20 minutes before being questioned by a Customs and Border Protection officer about his occupation. After several questions were asked, he was reportedly brought to a small room and told to sit down, where he was left for another hour before another customs officer entered and resumed grilling him. Omin was instructed to answer the following questions: "Write a function to check if a Binary Search Tree is balanced," and "What is an abstract class, and why do you need it."
USA! USA! USA! (Score:4, Funny)
We're Number #1!
/s
Re: (Score:1)
Like it or not that's what a sane immigration policy looks like.
Lol no sane immigration policy has border patrol agents administering visas at the border. This shit woulda been done when the visa was issued waaay before he gets to the border.
Re: (Score:2)
No that there is funny!
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
you fail.. the answer is
if (story) { interesting = true }
Re: Interesting story (Score:1)
Forgot the ; You fail! GET OUT!
Re: (Score:1)
No commercial airline flight is 24 hours. There used to be a 19 hour one for a Singapore to New York flight but that's no longer in service.
Re: (Score:2)
I had something similar although less exciting happen to me in early 2004. On claiming to be an electrical engineer, the immigration agent or whatever the US calls him scrawled a physics equation on a piece of paper and asked me what it meant to me. He was satisfied with whatever explanation I gave and let me through. I don't know if they've always done this, or if it's a post-9/11 thing, but it's been happening for more than a decade.
Re: (Score:2)
I am impressed with the questions. These are questions that any competent programmer should be able to answer, but a non-programmer (such as a shoe or underwear bomber) would not have a clue. This actually seems like a pretty good test. If they did this to me, I would be more pissed about having to sit around for over an hour beforehand. Of course, it wouldn't happen to me because, hey, I'm white.
Re: (Score:1)
Yeah except he was already in the country at that point.
In What Language? (Score:3)
Write something in Forth.
Re:In What Language? (Score:4, Informative)
Brainfuck should be better for this case.
Re: (Score:2)
Even bettter, APL. It's not humanly readable.
Re: (Score:2)
"What is an abstract class, and why do you need it"
Not a very FORTH friendly question. I'm an old C programmer and while I could make an educated guess, I don't think I would be able to confidently answer the question after a long flight.
Checking if a binary search tree is balanced is something a student has to do, you usually have to write these sorts of things once or twice in your entire career.
On the other hand I could sit down and discuss HDMI specification all day and night with border agents. They'd
Re: (Score:2)
Nonsense. They have tasers. They could keep themselves amused all night.
You, on the other hand, might enjoy it less.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm pretty sure "pink" would have been an acceptable answer... how the hell is someone in border protection going to know if the answer was right or not?
Crowdsourcing! (Score:2)
I donâ(TM)t work for free. If they want me to solve problems, they can sign a consulting contract.
But hereâ(TM)s an idea, if they are going to force software engineers to do this sort of thing, maybe they can break up some vexing Homeland Security software problem and piecemeal it out, sort of like crowdsourcingâ¦
Shorter lines? (Score:2)
I cannot wait for a day when only people able to answer (fairly basic) software engineering questions can fly. Security will be a snap. Of course, I assumed I can answer the questions for them -- otherwise I'll be going sans my family and most of my friends.
The most surprising part of that is that questions were pretty decent. Although an abstract class is not a universal concept, and I'm not sure if we should be limiting things by choice of language. After all, we're the land of the free...
Re: (Score:3)
That's something that should be checked before issuing a Visa, not after they're already on the fucking plane here.
Re: (Score:2)
Celestine Omin is an Nigerian national. Nigeria a country currently fighting (with US support) its own homegrown terrorist insurgency in the form of Boko Haram. This is an understandable and completely normal security precaution.
But not an understandable and completely normal procedure. From the Linkedin article linked from TFA:
On 3/1, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson responded to the 2/27 request for comment. He said the agency "does not administer written tests to verify a traveler’s purpose of travel,” but would not comment on Omin’s case specifically. He added that foreigners trying to enter the country "bear the burden of proof to establish that they are clearly eligible" and "must overcome all grounds of inadmissibility."
So, Omin was required to satisfy the border agent that he was who he said he was, but not with a written test.
He had a B1 visa, [uscis.gov] obtained prior to travel. The visa said he's a software engineer, but doesn't prove he's a software engineer. It would have been prudent of him to carry additional documents, such as a transcript of courses he has taken.
To avoid SNAFUs like this, it's best to talk to an immigration
Israel has been doing this (Score:1)
I had to go through a 3 hour interview
.. i mean policy interrogation in Israel to leave the country. They'll ask the same questions over and over again to see if you answer correctly.
Creative answers (Score:2, Funny)
In light of the previous story (Score:2)
TSA knows? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
In the ensuing game of telephone the declared needs changed. Questions that probably should have been as simple as "What extra include is necessary in C++ over C" and "What is an IDE?" which very few non-programmers could answer anyway were replaced with ones that are harder to answer
Re: (Score:2)
The most surprising in this story that Custom officers were able to come up with the quoted questions.
I used to have a very controlling and secretive boss - he had very little technical knowledge, but he did not want people to know that.
For a long time, he would not let the rest of us participate in interviews of job applicants. Instead, he would come to each of us and have us give him questions and answers. I remember one time he asked me to come up with several perl coding questions and answers (my boss did not know perl, but it was a requirement for the position being filled).
So I am reasonably sure the
I'd fail that binary search tree test (Score:1)
It's been so long since I even looked at having to do one of those, that I would be put back on the next plane home, LOL.
proctologists and gyanecologist (Score:1)
I wonder what kind of tests do they give them.
Re: (Score:2)
Not at the border (Score:2, Insightful)
It's total nonsense that the USA is detaining and turning away so many people at the border. By the time someone gets to the border (with visa in hand), the only question should be whether they match the visa - whether they are who they say they are. The "extreme vetting", or whatever you want to call it, should have already happened when the were granted the visa.
Of course, if you really have evidence that someone is planning a terrorist attack on the USA then rather than simply turning them away to try ag
Re: (Score:2)
He's lucky it wasn't Canada (Score:2)
They would have made him wait 8 hours with no food, call the RCMP when he got cranky. The RCMP would then tazer him till his heart stopped and then the two officers would try to cover it up.
Re: (Score:2)
And then the officer who fired the tazer went to prison for 30 months. Nice of you to leave that out.
The correct answer: look on stack overflow (Score:3)
The correct answer to all of these questions is "why don't you look on stackoverflow?"
Why is this news? (Score:1)
Being stuck for 20 minutes in customs is hardly a reason to complain. I've regularly waited upwards of 30 minues to clear it. Whoop de dee, border control is finally doing its job of making sure people who come into the country are who they say they are.
Everytime I enter France with my work visa I have to explain explicit work details with them about my job and if I still do it (evan after impossibly long flights too!). What's Mashable really trying to get at here?
Re: (Score:2)
You've been stuck in Customs? For 30+ minutes? I usually walk through the "Nothing to Declare" side. Which usually takes about 10 seconds.
Now Passport Control is another thing entirely. Passport Control and Customs are two very different things. I can totally see being quizzed for lengthy periods of time at Passport Control. (Even if it's never happened to me.)
Re: (Score:2)
There is a huge difference between being grilled on what you *actually do on a day-to-day basis* and what *people with similar job titles have to answer in interviews*. See other posts from software engineers (presumably gainfully employed) who haven't had to deal w
I'd fail both questions, and I'm a USAian! (Score:1)
It's been too long since I've seen a binary tree to remember that sort of thing, and as someone with mostly experience in C, I don't know much at all about abstract classes...
Easier test (Score:1)
Well... (Score:2)
I've had border guards not be sure if I was really me when I was driving a rental car across the border. Drug traffickers will sometimes use rental cars and my driver ID happened not to match the location where I had rented the car. I'm not offended by the fact that they double-checked it was me. With this guy, they verified his story with his employer and asked him a question or two. Sure, it wasn't perfect, but there are much bigger things to worry about. And we don't know the circumstances from CBP's PO
Now that my friends... (Score:1)
...is EXTREME VETTING!!
your algorithm is ad-hoc (Score:1)