Twitter To Get Even Harsher On Trolls

Twitter is cracking down even harder against trolls, including temporarily barring accounts that are harassing other users. From a report: In a blog posted Wednesday, Twitter's vice president of engineering, Ed Ho, announced more safety measures to stop abuse on its platform. One of the methods includes using the company's internal algorithms to identify problematic accounts and limiting certain account functions -- such as only allowing the aggressor to see their followers -- for a set period of time if they engaged in troublesome behavior. Twitter said it was also open to further action if the harassment continued. Other anti-trolling tools include new filters to let users see what kinds of content they want to view from certain accounts and well as allowing people to "mute" tweets based on keywords, phrases or entire conversations.

  • Trump's and JK Rowling's accounts.

    • The over under on how many posts till trump was 7. You made a lot of people a lot of money.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by TWX ( 665546 )
        Seven?

        I expected it as a new variant of the "fist prost"...
        • Vegas figured it differently. Expecting the bots and frist posters to get in on a morning post faster than the trump posters. However, I only came to the comments to make this joke and was not disappointed. Even if the joke was pretty lame.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by TWX ( 665546 )
            Well, at least you amused yourself. Sometimes you can't expect more than that.

  • I can see banning harassers, etc., but trolling is one of the cornerstones of the internet.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by TWX ( 665546 )
      It's hard to monetize trolling, there's a maximum cap on how much profit can be derived from it.

      Unfortunately once you grow to maximum-troll, the only way to remove that to attempt to keep growing is to prune hard, which will harm the business in the short to medium term. Just look at what happened to Reddit, their attempts to remove unsavory elements that were preventing growth caused the business to shrink. Perhaps they'll be able to grow, but I haven't been back to Reddit since the 2016 presidential
      • They use terms to mean whatever they want anyway.

        Disagreement is now harrassment.
        Mockery is now hate speech.
        Offense is now trauma.
        Criticism is now abuse.
        Compelling criticism is now violence.
        Anyone who talks about subjects the MSM wants to suppress is now a troll.
        Anyone at random is a racist/sexist/white supremacist/nazi/etc if they say so.

        The use of this alarmist (and usually, simply wrong) language is ubiquitous and deliberate. It's all a pretense to justify a disproportionate censoria

        • Well, go start your own web forum. If you don't like what Twitter does, there's a whole world out there. Go to it. But I guarantee you, if you simply allow the cranks to control your medium, it will fester into nothingness.

    • Trolling is a artform. At least the good trolling of the olden days. Iregardless of how I feel about the old definitions however, it, seems the definition is changing to simply mean "being a dick". That begs the question though of weather we should keep using the old definition. It's just like "cracker"---it used to be used for a good stuff, but the media has made it synonymous with hacker now, implying its uniformly bad. I guess I could care less though. Language changes.

      • Trolling is a artform. At least the good trolling of the olden days. Iregardless of how I feel about the old definitions however, it, seems the definition is changing to simply mean "being a dick".

        Yeah, that's about it. Trolling has more or less become the province of griefers, who have no tact, cleverness, or subtlety. There's no craftsmanship to it anymore. It used to be a good troll could keep people going for days and days, but now it's akin to just taking a dump on the dinner table and running away.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sycodon ( 149926 )

      Soon, only Blue Butt Ferries and unicorns will be allowed in Twitter posts.

  • the more Pepe memes will slip through your fingers.

    • the more Pepe memes will slip through your fingers.

      Well, if the slip through and on to other sites like voat, then they probably feel that's mission accomplished.

  • >> Ed Ho

    Yes, if this guy went through high school, I could imagine he knows what it means to be a target of abusers.

  • Fuck twitter. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by penandpaper ( 2463226 ) on Wednesday March 01, 2017 @10:51AM (#53953711) Journal

    Twitter? You mean the internet company that doesn't understand the internet?

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

    No Thank You. I don't need a Trust and Safety council anymore than a Ministry of Truth.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by geek ( 5680 )

      Twitter? You mean the internet company that doesn't understand the internet?

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

      No Thank You. I don't need a Trust and Safety council anymore than a Ministry of Truth.

      Its really fascinating to me to watch this. Twitter like the Democrat party is doubling down on all of the things that are responsible for their decline.

      When I was a teenager I was pulled over for speeding and had a list of excuses I decided to work through from top to bottom. After about 5 minutes the officer said to me calmly, "When you find yourself in a ditch the best thing to do is quit digging."

      A lesson Liberals desperately need to learn.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      A Karl of Swindon video... I hate to ad-hom the guy, but I don't have the will to subject myself to him right now.

      What matters to Twitter is the bottom line. They obviously think that trolling does them more harm than good. The fact that 4chan is dying suggests that they may be right.

      • What matters to Twitter is the bottom line.

        Twitter has never made a profit. They have lost $2 billion in 10 years [time.com].

        Twitter is a weird mix of money-losing leftist propaganda machine and pyramid scheme. It's not a business that makes rational decisions.

        The fact that 4chan is dying suggests that they may be right.

        Well, you're probably the expert on 4chan, but it isn't bleeding money at anywhere near the same rate as Twitter.

  • Who need Twitter if they are not allowed to troll Trump? It is a political tool already.

  • Leave your dissenting opinion at the door please.

  • Twitter: The Confetti of The Internet

    I just wish I had the inclination to piss away my time spurting out pearls of wisdom 140-characters at a time. Oh, wait, no I don't.

  • . . . . more users to Gab [gab.ai], where the only filters on what you see, are the ones **you** set on your own account

    • . . . . more users to Gab [gab.ai], where the only filters on what you see, are the ones **you** set on your own account

      The average celebrity has an order of magnitude more twitter followers than Gab has users.(Heck, even a spoof account does [twitter.com]) As much as I'd like there to be an alternative, a service with 0.04% the users doesn't feel like a challenger.

  • I can't believe that no law firm has tried to organize a shareholder lawsuit yet. I bet it would be fascinating to see the discovery period when Twitter has to show how much it spent in money and manpower to implement these features at the behest of SJWs and then explain to a jury how they planned to meet their responsibilities to shareholders by openly attacking half of their potential users. It is not an exaggeration to say that this is now in the same sport, if not league, as what was done to Nokia.

    FFS,

  • Are they blocking trolls or just people they disagree with? Also, why aren't the twitter users just ignoring accounts they don't like?

  • no more twitter messages from The Donald.

    • are you telling me there are people who hate to read his tweets but they follow him anyway? As I suspected, the average twitter user is a low watt bulb

  • They already filter for swear words, yet now the abstract idea of "trolling" is on the table and you will be able to filter any tweet containing a word you don't like. This is literally exactly the way China will not let you speak badly about politicians, except now people will not see any opposing views to their party of choosing. If the country wasn't split evenly it could soon turn into a one party system because you can't even debate or criticize those who would disagree with you on one of those widel

  • Jack Dorsey, that liberal motherfucker loves banning people he disagrees with. It's not trolls, it's stifling free speech from conservative elements in America. Milo was banned, but Leslie Jones was not, even though her feed was just as, if not more, racist than Milo's.

    So, yeah, I'm looking forward to Twitter vanishing like a fart in the wind this year when no one will buy this pathetic excuse for social media.

  • First of all you don't want a troll going underground. Bad for them to not vent - could lead to more damaging behaviour if they are bottled in. It crushes our freedom of speech. Don't we already have enough of that? News reporters, newspapers, and magazine folk are being kept out of White House meetings and are also threatened on what to say during NEWS casts.

  • Who else would want this but the crybully?

  • It isn't even theoretically possible to formulate an objective definition of "abuse," and when all definitions are subjective, all decisions on who is abusive are subjective. There is literally nothing that anyone can say that won't offend someone.

    There is only one thing they could possibly do to "stop the abuse," and that is to shut Twitter down.

    I'd be fine with that.

    If you have something to say that can be said in 140 characters, you have nothing to say.

