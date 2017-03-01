Twitter To Get Even Harsher On Trolls (cnbc.com) 68
Twitter is cracking down even harder against trolls, including temporarily barring accounts that are harassing other users. From a report: In a blog posted Wednesday, Twitter's vice president of engineering, Ed Ho, announced more safety measures to stop abuse on its platform. One of the methods includes using the company's internal algorithms to identify problematic accounts and limiting certain account functions -- such as only allowing the aggressor to see their followers -- for a set period of time if they engaged in troublesome behavior. Twitter said it was also open to further action if the harassment continued. Other anti-trolling tools include new filters to let users see what kinds of content they want to view from certain accounts and well as allowing people to "mute" tweets based on keywords, phrases or entire conversations.
Re: (Score:2)
I'd like to see the business that identifies "problematic accounts". In fact, if I were them I'd be very open about it. Otherwise it's censorship.
They can't be transparent, because they're targeting the political opponents of the twitter admins. The second they admit that -- openly or accidentally -- shit is going to hit the fan.
Re: (Score:2)
First of all, it's a private company doing it, so it's not censorship - you don't like Twitland, go back over to Faceplace - it's not like there aren't other alternatives. Same with the second comment - people who like the service will keep using it. Those who don't will find another platform for their trolling - I'm sure 2chan or something like that is still available. Free market in action, baby...
Re: (Score:3)
Apparently you have no clue what censorship is.
Nobody's saying you have freedom of speech on Twitter.
That doesn't mean you still can't have issues with censorship.
And Twitter most definitely DOES.
Wrong (Score:2)
First of all, it's a private company doing it, so it's not censorship - you don't like Twitland, go back over to Faceplace - it's not like there aren't other alternatives. Same with the second comment - people who like the service will keep using it. Those who don't will find another platform for their trolling - I'm sure 2chan or something like that is still available. Free market in action, baby...
Twitter being a private company does not mean that they can't censor, in fact we know that Twitter and places like "Faceplace" as you so kindly put it, they do censor. The question is whether or not a private company can legally censor and should protections be put in place to ensure people know that information is censored.
I believe that they have the legal right to censor, but also believe that they should be required to provide legal notification on what they censor and why. There is a difference betwe
Re: (Score:2)
It's their platform. They can do as they please. Don't like it, find somewhere else to post.
It's fair game to criticize Twitter, if you feel they've done wrong, but I find the idea that you want some sort of mandatory regulation more than a little absurd.
Re: (Score:2)
... right because impartiality of public accommodations is for chumps amirite?
How much influence on our political system does twitter have if that is the preferred means of communication of the POTUS? At what point does that platform need to be as impartial as a baker to ensure our public accommodations uphold the law and our values?
Twitter likes to hide behind the "we private company can do what we want" but then play the "we're a free speech platform we don't have to be impartial". It's a bad joke that a
Re: (Score:2)
Hey. The right got rid of the equal time rule in broadcast media a long time ago. Here you go and try to bring it back online. Doof.
Re: (Score:2)
Because twitter is anything like a radio or broadcast television? Hint; it isn't.
There is a difference when you say something compared to when you enable someone else to say something. Just like there are different rules when you drive a bus for the city compared to driving yourself around the city. The bus driver is a steward for the safety of the passengers and as such is operating under similar yet different rules (CDL v DL).
Re: (Score:2)
It IS censoring...it's just not against the law for a private company to do it on their private platform.
People should call them out on it because it is at odds with the intent of the platform.
Re: (Score:2)
it's a private company doing it, so it's not censorship
Another one who doesn't understand the difference between free speech and the 1st Amendment.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: oh no my hugbox (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
One of them being Scott Adams. Welp, all the people claiming he was paranoid sure are looking like morons.
There go (Score:2)
Trump's and JK Rowling's accounts.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I expected it as a new variant of the "fist prost"...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Whoa - too far! (Score:2)
I can see banning harassers, etc., but trolling is one of the cornerstones of the internet.
Re: (Score:2)
Unfortunately once you grow to maximum-troll, the only way to remove that to attempt to keep growing is to prune hard, which will harm the business in the short to medium term. Just look at what happened to Reddit, their attempts to remove unsavory elements that were preventing growth caused the business to shrink. Perhaps they'll be able to grow, but I haven't been back to Reddit since the 2016 presidential
Escalation of Terms to Justify Censorship (Score:2, Interesting)
Disagreement is now harrassment.
Mockery is now hate speech.
Offense is now trauma.
Criticism is now abuse.
Compelling criticism is now violence.
Anyone who talks about subjects the MSM wants to suppress is now a troll.
Anyone at random is a racist/sexist/white supremacist/nazi/etc if they say so.
The use of this alarmist (and usually, simply wrong) language is ubiquitous and deliberate. It's all a pretense to justify a disproportionate censoria
Re: (Score:2)
Well, go start your own web forum. If you don't like what Twitter does, there's a whole world out there. Go to it. But I guarantee you, if you simply allow the cranks to control your medium, it will fester into nothingness.
Re: (Score:2)
Trolling is a artform. At least the good trolling of the olden days. Iregardless of how I feel about the old definitions however, it, seems the definition is changing to simply mean "being a dick". That begs the question though of weather we should keep using the old definition. It's just like "cracker"---it used to be used for a good stuff, but the media has made it synonymous with hacker now, implying its uniformly bad. I guess I could care less though. Language changes.
Re: (Score:2)
Trolling is a artform. At least the good trolling of the olden days. Iregardless of how I feel about the old definitions however, it, seems the definition is changing to simply mean "being a dick".
Yeah, that's about it. Trolling has more or less become the province of griefers, who have no tact, cleverness, or subtlety. There's no craftsmanship to it anymore. It used to be a good troll could keep people going for days and days, but now it's akin to just taking a dump on the dinner table and running away.
Re: (Score:2)
Soon, only Blue Butt Ferries and unicorns will be allowed in Twitter posts.
The more you tighten your grip... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
the more Pepe memes will slip through your fingers.
Well, if the slip through and on to other sites like voat, then they probably feel that's mission accomplished.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, because booting off the Nazis will totally kill a website.
I believe he understands (Score:2)
Yes, if this guy went through high school, I could imagine he knows what it means to be a target of abusers.
Fuck twitter. (Score:4, Insightful)
Twitter? You mean the internet company that doesn't understand the internet?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
No Thank You. I don't need a Trust and Safety council anymore than a Ministry of Truth.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Twitter? You mean the internet company that doesn't understand the internet?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
No Thank You. I don't need a Trust and Safety council anymore than a Ministry of Truth.
Its really fascinating to me to watch this. Twitter like the Democrat party is doubling down on all of the things that are responsible for their decline.
When I was a teenager I was pulled over for speeding and had a list of excuses I decided to work through from top to bottom. After about 5 minutes the officer said to me calmly, "When you find yourself in a ditch the best thing to do is quit digging."
A lesson Liberals desperately need to learn.
Re: (Score:2)
A Karl of Swindon video... I hate to ad-hom the guy, but I don't have the will to subject myself to him right now.
What matters to Twitter is the bottom line. They obviously think that trolling does them more harm than good. The fact that 4chan is dying suggests that they may be right.
Re: (Score:2)
Twitter has never made a profit. They have lost $2 billion in 10 years [time.com].
Twitter is a weird mix of money-losing leftist propaganda machine and pyramid scheme. It's not a business that makes rational decisions.
Well, you're probably the expert on 4chan, but it isn't bleeding money at anywhere near the same rate as Twitter.
That will kill it faster (Score:1)
Echo, echo, echo... (Score:2)
Leave your dissenting opinion at the door please.
And nothing of value was lost (Score:2)
Twitter: The Confetti of The Internet
I just wish I had the inclination to piss away my time spurting out pearls of wisdom 140-characters at a time. Oh, wait, no I don't.
Re: (Score:2)
Old man waves his cane.
I can't wait for him to hear about/encounter snapchat. That should be hilarious.
Re: (Score:2)
I can't wait for him to hear about/encounter snapchat. That should be hilarious.
Follow me on Twitter and you'll be the first to get the benefit of my insightful opinions.
Re: (Score:2)
Well played, sir!
Sounds like they're driving. . . (Score:2)
. . . . more users to Gab [gab.ai], where the only filters on what you see, are the ones **you** set on your own account
Re: (Score:2)
. . . . more users to Gab [gab.ai], where the only filters on what you see, are the ones **you** set on your own account
The average celebrity has an order of magnitude more twitter followers than Gab has users.(Heck, even a spoof account does [twitter.com]) As much as I'd like there to be an alternative, a service with 0.04% the users doesn't feel like a challenger.
The shareholder lawsuit is going to be epic (Score:2)
I can't believe that no law firm has tried to organize a shareholder lawsuit yet. I bet it would be fascinating to see the discovery period when Twitter has to show how much it spent in money and manpower to implement these features at the behest of SJWs and then explain to a jury how they planned to meet their responsibilities to shareholders by openly attacking half of their potential users. It is not an exaggeration to say that this is now in the same sport, if not league, as what was done to Nokia.
FFS,
The real question (Score:2)
Are they blocking trolls or just people they disagree with? Also, why aren't the twitter users just ignoring accounts they don't like?
Re: (Score:2)
Here's a good example of what they're doing: http://blog.dilbert.com/post/1... [dilbert.com]
Supressing fake news, so that's good. (Was Adams always a douchenozzle or was that a recent development?)
I guess that means... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
are you telling me there are people who hate to read his tweets but they follow him anyway? As I suspected, the average twitter user is a low watt bulb
Censoring criticism and creating a echo chamber (Score:2)
Mostly conservative 'trolls' (Score:1)
Jack Dorsey, that liberal motherfucker loves banning people he disagrees with. It's not trolls, it's stifling free speech from conservative elements in America. Milo was banned, but Leslie Jones was not, even though her feed was just as, if not more, racist than Milo's.
So, yeah, I'm looking forward to Twitter vanishing like a fart in the wind this year when no one will buy this pathetic excuse for social media.
Sets a bad precedent in many ways (Score:1)
Seeking bodily safety from incorporeal text (Score:2)
Who else would want this but the crybully?
Their efforts are doomed to failure (Score:2)
It isn't even theoretically possible to formulate an objective definition of "abuse," and when all definitions are subjective, all decisions on who is abusive are subjective. There is literally nothing that anyone can say that won't offend someone.
There is only one thing they could possibly do to "stop the abuse," and that is to shut Twitter down.
I'd be fine with that.
If you have something to say that can be said in 140 characters, you have nothing to say.