FCC Chairman Calls Net Neutrality a 'Mistake' (theverge.com) 25
FCC chairman Ajit Pai said today that net neutrality was "a mistake" and that the commission is now "on track" to return to a much lighter style of regulation. The Verge adds: "Our new approach injected tremendous uncertainty into the broadband market," Pai said during a speech at Mobile World Congress this afternoon. "And uncertainty is the enemy of growth." Pai has long been opposed to net neutrality and voted against the proposal when it came up in 2015. While he hasn't specifically stated that he plans to reverse the order now that he's chairman, today's speech suggests pretty clearly that he's aiming to. [...] Pai's argument is that internet providers were doing just fine under the old rules and that the new ones have hurt investment.
Companies doing fine; not comsumers (Score:2)
#MAGA (Score:3)
Clearly we're going to Make America Great Again by getting rid of net neutrality.
I'm not clicking your link, but you're correct.
When it was first talked about net neutrality was a good thing. It was quickly shot down and resurrected as a piece of shit that did anything but protect the neutrality of the internet.
Meet the new boss, worse than the old boss... (Score:2)
Since his government is pay to play, why should we dergulate businesses to make it the same.
Are roads next? Brown people pay more to drive on the interstate........
What am I missing (Score:1)
“Our new approach injected tremendous uncertainty into the broadband market,”
... “And uncertainty is the enemy of growth.”
Then why would you do that?
Well this is ass backards (Score:2)
It's not hard to figure out. If your traffic gets prioritized higher over others on existing infrastructure, that's less infrastructure you have to invest in to run your business. Net neutrality actually makes those who use more bandwidth have to spend more to get what they want over those who sip at the pool of bits and bytes. Pai clearly wants to kick the plebes out of the pool, build a wall around it, and allow his capitalist buddies free reign while the rest of the crowd lines up at the gate.
