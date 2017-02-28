Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Communications The Internet United States Your Rights Online

FCC Chairman Calls Net Neutrality a 'Mistake' (theverge.com) 25

Posted by msmash from the net-neutrality-debate dept.
FCC chairman Ajit Pai said today that net neutrality was "a mistake" and that the commission is now "on track" to return to a much lighter style of regulation. The Verge adds: "Our new approach injected tremendous uncertainty into the broadband market," Pai said during a speech at Mobile World Congress this afternoon. "And uncertainty is the enemy of growth." Pai has long been opposed to net neutrality and voted against the proposal when it came up in 2015. While he hasn't specifically stated that he plans to reverse the order now that he's chairman, today's speech suggests pretty clearly that he's aiming to. [...] Pai's argument is that internet providers were doing just fine under the old rules and that the new ones have hurt investment.

  • The job of the government shouldn't be to make sure companies can make as much money as they possibly can but to protect the citizens. Net Neutrality aimed to make the playing field even for everyone. I guess he's okay with Comcast/Charter/etc reaming us.

  • #MAGA (Score:3)

    by mythosaz ( 572040 ) on Tuesday February 28, 2017 @01:09PM (#53947025)

    Clearly we're going to Make America Great Again by getting rid of net neutrality.

  • Some populist measures here from the Trump administration....

    Since his government is pay to play, why should we dergulate businesses to make it the same.

    Are roads next? Brown people pay more to drive on the interstate........

  • “Our new approach injected tremendous uncertainty into the broadband market,” ... “And uncertainty is the enemy of growth.”
    Then why would you do that?

  • It's not hard to figure out. If your traffic gets prioritized higher over others on existing infrastructure, that's less infrastructure you have to invest in to run your business. Net neutrality actually makes those who use more bandwidth have to spend more to get what they want over those who sip at the pool of bits and bytes. Pai clearly wants to kick the plebes out of the pool, build a wall around it, and allow his capitalist buddies free reign while the rest of the crowd lines up at the gate.

    The inte

  • That is the problem. They were/are taking government money to expand infrastructure, doing fuckall with it, and making money hand over fist by overcharging for shit service. We do not want them to be doing fine.

