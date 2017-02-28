FCC Chairman Calls Net Neutrality a 'Mistake' (theverge.com) 50
FCC chairman Ajit Pai said today that net neutrality was "a mistake" and that the commission is now "on track" to return to a much lighter style of regulation. The Verge adds: "Our new approach injected tremendous uncertainty into the broadband market," Pai said during a speech at Mobile World Congress this afternoon. "And uncertainty is the enemy of growth." Pai has long been opposed to net neutrality and voted against the proposal when it came up in 2015. While he hasn't specifically stated that he plans to reverse the order now that he's chairman, today's speech suggests pretty clearly that he's aiming to. [...] Pai's argument is that internet providers were doing just fine under the old rules and that the new ones have hurt investment.
Companies doing fine; not comsumers (Score:4, Insightful)
Wrong Definition of Neutrality (Score:2)
I think it would be better if they simply stated that:
1. If you advertise X speed, then the users gets X speed, every time, all the time.
2. Get rid of this, "Up To" bullshit. no one is interested in some speed you might get once in a while.
3. No traffic is EVER restricted for ANY reason.
4. If you can't support your sales pitch, then either build out to where you can or change your pitch.
I disagree with point 3. There are filtering measures required to combat spam, botnets, DDOS attacks, etc.
You want to move those costs as close to the source as possible to put pressure on them to eliminate the problem. A totally unfiltered Internet just means the consumer pays for a choked pipe they can't actually use.
You just broke the net.
Any net neutrality law that make QoS illegal breaks the net. Any law that doesn't, has to micromanage what QoS is. Which means that the trustworthy folks in DC are in charge of yet another thing.
Your ISP can't control how fast the server you connect to is. How are they supposed to guarantee end to end speed?
1. If you advertise X speed, then the users gets X speed, every time, all the time.
It you download from a third party server who's owner has it throttled to 1Mb/s per connection you're never going to get anything but 1Mb/s out of it. You might have a 100Mb/s ISP connection but it doesn't make any difference if the server is implementing throttling. Many people do not understand this and complain to their ISPs about slow download speeds.
"Net Neutrality" became a thing as a result of Netflix trying (and failing) to bully Comcast into peering agreements by appealing to the public.
Funny how all the big companies (with insane ISP bills) support net neutrality.
THEY ARE NOT FIGHTING FOR CHEAPER INTERNET FOR EVERYONE.... they are fighting for cheaper internet for themselves. Regardless of who wins, WE GET NOTHING.
The job of the government shouldn't be to make sure companies can make as much money as they possibly can but to protect the citizens.
You know that's not the GOP stance, right? They feel that $ helps people and companies making $$$, ends up being $ for people, so helps them. Maybe not all of them...
#MAGA (Score:3)
Clearly we're going to Make America Great Again by getting rid of net neutrality.
I'm not clicking your link, but you're correct.
When it was first talked about net neutrality was a good thing. It was quickly shot down and resurrected as a piece of shit that did anything but protect the neutrality of the internet.
Meet the new boss, worse than the old boss... (Score:1)
Since his government is pay to play, why should we dergulate businesses to make it the same.
Are roads next? Brown people pay more to drive on the interstate........
Charging content providers for bandwidth in addition to end users is the opposite of the right idea.
What am I missing (Score:1)
“Our new approach injected tremendous uncertainty into the broadband market,”
... “And uncertainty is the enemy of growth.”
Then why would you do that?
No Mention of Customers (Score:1)
"Pai's argument is that internet providers were doing just fine under the old rules..."
This tells you everything you need to know about Pai's priorities. When the customers don't even merit a mention in a position statement, you know the FCC has been entirely co-opted to a corporate agenda.
The lobbyists have won. Kindly tell me where the nearest lobbyist pocket is so that I can fill it with cash, cocaine and hookers. Who will think of the poor, poor lobbyists?!
Well this is ass backards (Score:2)
It's not hard to figure out. If your traffic gets prioritized higher over others on existing infrastructure, that's less infrastructure you have to invest in to run your business. Net neutrality actually makes those who use more bandwidth have to spend more to get what they want over those who sip at the pool of bits and bytes. Pai clearly wants to kick the plebes out of the pool, build a wall around it, and allow his capitalist buddies free reign while the rest of the crowd lines up at the gate.
The inte
They were indeed doing just fine. (Score:2)
"I don't know what Net Neutrality is..." (Score:2)
"...but Obama was for it, so I know I'm against it."
May his balls be coated in honey... (Score:1)
Well this is all fine and dandy (Score:2)
Sounds great. If there's one guy you know you can trust, it's the one that gets paid for lying and selling you out to corporate interests.
I feel how America is getting greater and greater every day - in my anus.
Thanks Trump Supporters (Score:2)
We're being dragged back to the "good old days" of robber barons and into a bold new era of corrupt foreign influence thanks to an alliance of racists, dominionists, terrified old people, nihilistic young people, and those who are so bitter and ignorant
There can be only one 'implementation' (Score:2)
So far as the so-called 'investment' by ISPs is concerned, they're not 'investing', they're doing what they always have done: grossly 'overbooking' their network capacity, spin-doctoring advertised throughput speeds, and price-gouging everyone in the process, all in the
And I'm fairly sure that (Score:2)
Net Neutrality calls Ajit Pai "a mistake". I'm with Mr. Neutrality on this one!
uncertainty is the enemy of growth
Unchecked growth is a cancer - it needs a few more enemies. Besides, uncertainty favours innovation.
Pai’s general philosophy is that the commission shouldn’t involve itself with basically anything unless there’s a huge market failure
Umm... shouldn't you be trying to prevent "a huge market failure" Mr. Pai, rather than getting involved after the fact? Also, if you ask your constituents, (you know, the people whose interests you're supposed to protect - not to be confused with the corporations from whom you're currying favour), I'm pretty sure they'll tell you t
What's he's mistaken about (Score:2)
What's he's mistaken about is that the Internet fundamentally operates on the principle of network neutrality. The net has been more or less neutral since it's inception. To call NN a mistake just shows that he's conflating NN and regulations trying to keep NN in place.
Now, there's plenty of ways to screw up regulation. But we don't want the handful of consolidated ISPs to be allowed to tear down the neutral networks as they've been trying to do. I'd fully support any alternative choices for an ISP th