FCC Chairman Says His Agency Won't Review AT&T's Time Warner Purchase (engadget.com) 16
Today, FCC commissioner Ajit Pai confirmed that his agency would not review AT&T's Time Warner purchase, clearing the way for the Justice Department to likely approve the deal. Engadget reports: Last month, AT&T revealed how it might structure its deal to acquire Time Warner without having to go through FCC review. The communications giant noted that it "anticipated that Time Warner will not need to transfer any of its FCC licenses ... after the closing of the transaction." That means that the FCC wouldn't need to review the transaction. "That is the regulatory hook for FCC review," Pai said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. "My understanding is that the deal won't be presented to the commission." The WSJ notes that this would leave the Justice Department as the only governmental agency reviewing the potential deal. Time Warner has said that it has "dozens" of FCC licenses, but the company believes those won't need to be transferred to AT&T as part of the merger, thus keeping the FCC out of the deal. The report notes that the deal still might not go through even if the FCC won't review the transaction. There's a lot of opposition to it from consumer advocacy groups, and President Donald Trump has said he opposes the deal.
Really (Score:3, Informative)
Back to the days of monopolies and kings queens and peasants. ISPs are utilities and should be regulated as such
Re: (Score:1)
Back? We are already there, this is just two smaller monopolies becoming one larger monopoly.
Sure there is "some" competition out there, lets not act as though we had something awesome before now when we did not have much of anything.
Re: (Score:2)
ISPs are utilities and should be regulated as such
The difference is that utilities are typically a monopoly and ISPs are not. Yes, we should certainly add more regulation to someone who wants to run an ISP so that it is even harder for competition to exist, not.
Re: (Score:2)
Deathstar Telecom (Score:2)
Dereg Hell (Score:1)
NOOOOooooooooooo!
They both suck maggot filled rotting corpses on their best days.
Less competition will make them go from an F- to a G.
Re: (Score:2)
Approving mergers generally falls under the purview of the FTC (see merger review [ftc.gov]).
The only reason the FCC came up is due to the fact that the two companies may have had to transfer FCC licenses as part of the deal. Since it appears no transferal is taking place, the FCC is not involved.
Re: (Score:2)
they will probably keep the companies separate legal entities and lease the TWC licenses for some low price
Surprise! Not. (Score:1)
There, fixed it for you (Score:1)
FCC Chairman Says His Agency Won't Review Anything That Might Benefit Consumers (or inconvenience the wealthy).
To be honest (Score:2)
FUUUUUU... (Score:2)
...CK!!!!!
Never AT&T (Score:3)
I remember when AT&T took over my @Home cable modem service. The prices went way up and the service got really really bad. Back when I had @Home I had 10Mbps down and 1Mbps up (originally 10M up and down). Back then that was still pretty insane. Then AT&T took it over and it became ATTBI. AT&T decided that 1Mbps was too much bandwidth and lowered it to 128Kbps up. On top of that, they aggregated EVERYONE's bandwidth through the same 128Kbps, so now I'm sharing 128Kbps up along with all of my neighbors. At the best of times with ping I only got 40% packet loss. Needless to say, dial-up was a lot faster than my "broadband". It was like this for 9 months. AT&T support consisted of "did you reboot your computer and router and modem?" which, of course, did absolutely nothing. AT&T eventually fixed it, but even newspaper articles describing their crappy service didn't change matters.
Finally Comcast took it over and Comcast was a godsend compared to AT&T. You know things are bad when you praise Comcast. Even Comcast's crappy customer service is orders of magnitude better than what I experienced with AT&T.
I will NEVER use AT&T again. I currently use Comcast business, which, while expensive, is much better than residential.