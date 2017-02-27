Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


FCC Chairman Says His Agency Won't Review AT&T's Time Warner Purchase

Today, FCC commissioner Ajit Pai confirmed that his agency would not review AT&T's Time Warner purchase, clearing the way for the Justice Department to likely approve the deal. Engadget reports: Last month, AT&T revealed how it might structure its deal to acquire Time Warner without having to go through FCC review. The communications giant noted that it "anticipated that Time Warner will not need to transfer any of its FCC licenses ... after the closing of the transaction." That means that the FCC wouldn't need to review the transaction. "That is the regulatory hook for FCC review," Pai said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. "My understanding is that the deal won't be presented to the commission." The WSJ notes that this would leave the Justice Department as the only governmental agency reviewing the potential deal. Time Warner has said that it has "dozens" of FCC licenses, but the company believes those won't need to be transferred to AT&T as part of the merger, thus keeping the FCC out of the deal. The report notes that the deal still might not go through even if the FCC won't review the transaction. There's a lot of opposition to it from consumer advocacy groups, and President Donald Trump has said he opposes the deal.

FCC Chairman Says His Agency Won't Review AT&T's Time Warner Purchase

    Back to the days of monopolies and kings queens and peasants. ISPs are utilities and should be regulated as such

      Back? We are already there, this is just two smaller monopolies becoming one larger monopoly.

      Sure there is "some" competition out there, lets not act as though we had something awesome before now when we did not have much of anything.

    • ISPs are utilities and should be regulated as such

      The difference is that utilities are typically a monopoly and ISPs are not. Yes, we should certainly add more regulation to someone who wants to run an ISP so that it is even harder for competition to exist, not.

    • Serfdom is the natural state of the 99%. The "middle class" of the 40s to the 90s was an aberration. Think of this as a "return to normalcy".
  • It's now a toss-up for me as to whether they're still Deathstar Telecom or if they've become something more akin to The Doomsday Machine from classic Trek. Once satisfied to rule the galaxy, AT&T's appetite for acquisition has turned its primary weapon into a gaping maw into which many alternative options for consumers have found themselves trapped.

  • NOOOOooooooooooo!

    They both suck maggot filled rotting corpses on their best days.

    Less competition will make them go from an F- to a G.

  • Are there any good arguments to suggest that these cable/telco mega-mergers are anything but consumer-hostile? I have yet to find one.

    FCC Chairman Says His Agency Won't Review Anything That Might Benefit Consumers (or inconvenience the wealthy).

  • AFAIK the only FCC license Time Warner holds anymore is for a somewhat also-ran TV station in Atlanta that used to be the great WTBS, but has since been outsourced to the owner of another station there and has no ties to the TBS cable channel anymore. It will probably be sold to the owner of said other station in all likelihood.

  • ...CK!!!!!

  • I remember when AT&T took over my @Home cable modem service. The prices went way up and the service got really really bad. Back when I had @Home I had 10Mbps down and 1Mbps up (originally 10M up and down). Back then that was still pretty insane. Then AT&T took it over and it became ATTBI. AT&T decided that 1Mbps was too much bandwidth and lowered it to 128Kbps up. On top of that, they aggregated EVERYONE's bandwidth through the same 128Kbps, so now I'm sharing 128Kbps up along with all of my nei

