Piracy Australia

Seven Film Studios Want 41 Web Sites Blocked By Australian ISPs (computerworld.com.au) 13

Posted by EditorDavid from the pirates-of-the-Australasian dept.
angry tapir writes: A group of film studios is undertaking what is set to be the most significant use so far of Australia's anti-piracy laws, which allow rights holders to apply for court orders that can compel ISPs to block their customers from accessing certain piracy-linked sites. A pair of rights holders last year successfully obtained court orders forcing Australia's most popular ISPs to block a handful of sites including The Pirate Bay. Now Village Roadshow wants to have 41 more sites blocked.
Village Roadshow joined six other studios in requesting an injunction Friday in federal court, reports Computerworld. And meanwhile, "a separate site-blocking application has been launched by Australian music labels, which are seeking to have Telstra, Optus, TPG and Foxtel's broadband arm block access to Kickass Torrents."

  • The internet, as designed, will treat this like damage to be routed around. Most people probably won't notice or at best will encounter temporary outages. Yes, of course people should get paid, however this is playing whack a mole and not coming to a practical economic solution.

    How often do must we go over the same terrain. I guess, like masochists, they like it?

    • I'm guessing this is one of those situations where they need to be seen to be addressing the problem, even if their solution won't work. Hey, Village Roadshow - stop forcing people to sit through forty minutes of advertisements (most of them for the Village Roadshow Advertising service) and copyright warnings AT CINEMAS before you grudgingly display the content we paid for, and then we can talk.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Total time it took me to get past last block. 30 seconds.

      Changed DNS servers. I shit you not.

    • however this is playing whack a mole and not coming to a practical economic solution.

      Like speeding laws, this type of policy is not designed eliminate a particular behaviour altogether. Even with radar, speed cameras and random speed traps, people still speed right? Do you think the police should give up and just let everyone do what they like because people still speed?
      By making it harder, you change the behaviour of the average person from casual offender, to premeditated, thus reducing the overall number of offenders. You also set a wider community expectation that this is not normal

  • I want a pony.

  • Me neither.

  • I want theaters to block movies from seven film studios. I'm sure the studios will respect that, right?

  • I bet twitch is one? lol

    https://www.twitch.tv/depravo [twitch.tv]

