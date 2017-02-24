ZeniMax Files Injunction To Stop Oculus From Selling VR Headsets (gamespot.com) 7
ZeniMax, the parent company of Fallout and Skyrim developer Bethesda, has filed for an injunction against virtual-reality company Oculus over the recent stolen technology case. The company had accused Oculus of stealing VR-related code, and was subsequently awarded $500 million by a Dallas court earlier this month. ZeniMax has now filed additional papers against Oculus, requesting that Oculus' products using the stolen code be removed from sale. GameSpot reports: Specifically, ZeniMax is seeking to block sales of its mobile and PC developer kits, as well as technology allowing the integration of Oculus Rift with development engines Unreal and Unity, reports Law360. If the injunction isn't granted, ZeniMax wants a share of "revenues derived from products incorporating its intellectual properties," suggesting a 20 percent cut for at least 10 years. ZeniMax argues the previous settlement of $500 million is "insufficient incentive for [Oculus] to cease infringing." Oculus, meanwhile, says that "ZeniMax's motion does not change the fact that the [original] verdict was legally flawed and factually unwarranted. We look forward to filing our own motion to set aside the jury's verdict and, if necessary, filing an appeal that will allow us to put this litigation behind us," the virtual reality company stated.
Don't support Bethseda or id (Score:1)
How can Oculus know which code to remove? (Score:2)
Carmack posted something pretty long saying he was not only extremely disappointed in Zenimax's expert witness, but was essentially barred from seeing the evidence he used. How can you remove stolen code if you don't know what to remove?
While it appears that Zenimax is going for the jugular here, it is almost certainly a negotiating tactic to get a large stake in Oculus. They're not interested in VR, but it would be a safe way for them to keep a foot planted in the market should it become big enough.