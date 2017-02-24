Appeals Court: You Have the Right To Film the Police (arstechnica.com) 32
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: A divided federal appeals court is ruling for the First Amendment, saying the public has a right to film the police. But the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in upholding the bulk of a lower court's decision against an activist who was conducting what he called a "First Amendment audit" outside a Texas police station, noted that this right is not absolute and is not applicable everywhere. The facts of the dispute are simple. Phillip Turner was 25 in September 2015 when he decided to go outside the Fort Worth police department to test officers' knowledge of the right to film the police. While filming, he was arrested for failing to identify himself to the police. Officers handcuffed and briefly held Turner before releasing him without charges. Turner sued, alleging violations of his Fourth Amendment right against unlawful arrest and detention and his First Amendment right of speech. The 2-1 decision Thursday by Judge Jacques Wiener is among a slew of rulings on the topic, and it provides fresh legal backing for the so-called YouTube society where people are constantly using their mobile phones to film themselves and the police. A dissenting appellate judge on the case -- Edith Brown Clement -- wrote Turner was not unlawfully arrested and that the majority opinion from the Texas-based appeals court jumped the gun to declare a First Amendment right here because one "is not clearly established."
Police will try a few mind tricks at the more interesting sites. Courts, mil base, vital infrastructure, jails, prisons will usually create a chat down event.
A demand, request for photo ID and the reason for walking on public and, having a camera on public land..
Anything from a friendly request to "help" with the paperwork, a request to give a name, to a direct almost legal sounding demand for photo id.
Other chat down methods are Who are you working for
Where is my right to privacy? It seems that you're saying I have none. Yet privacy is an established constitutional guarantee.
How is FILMING "speech"? (Score:2)
While I totally support the right to record, whatever one can legally observe, I struggle to understand the commonly-used argument, that such making recordings — made silently and without expression — is somehow equivalent to speech.
Could someone, please, explain?
Just because there's no talking doesn't mean it isn't speech. There are plenty of gestures that come to mind.
Furthermore, if I made a video of myself describing everything that I saw when something happened, you would consider that speech. So making a video of it actually happening would also be considered speech.
Speech is more about communication. That communication does not have to be done by talking.
Re: How is FILMING "speech"? (Score:5, Informative)
The US Supreme Court has ruled that gathering evidence in support of one's claims -- particularly against the government -- is an integral part of the freedoms of speech and seeking redress. There's a huge difference between someone saying "X happened, trust me" and "X happened, here's video proof", especially when X is something they governed clearly should not be doing.
That doesn't mean the right to record public servants is unqualified, but it's definitely broad.
Re: How is FILMING "speech"? (Score:2)
"something the government" should not be doing. Sigh.
Is that it? Gathering evidence?.. Well, OK...
Would that the 2nd Amendment was interpreted just as liberally as the 1st though...
Freedom of speech, freedom after speech, freedom of the press to gather information for a story.
Also a person does not have to invoke their rights by "speaking" a word or requesting their rights every time they are out in public.
The police can attempt a chat down to request/demand/induce photo ID depending on the state.
Woe to those who have taken a vow of silence.
Imagine if those who have taken a vow of celibacy had to fornicate just one little time to assert their right to remain celibate.
Texas Catch 22 Injustuce System (Score:2)
So crazy Texas judge says not legal precedent can be set because no legal precedent has be set, hmm, OK, stays well are from crazy as fuck Texas legal system.
Re: Texas Catch 22 Injustuce System (Score:3)
The question of whether the right is "clearly established" goes to whether the police get qualified immunity. If there was no clearly established right, they get qualified immunity, and don't have to stand trial. If the question goes to an appeals court, they are supposed to first determine whether the right exists -- after which it becomes clearly established, helping the next plaintiff -- and then whether it was clearly established before. They have to clearly establish whether the right exists before
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Precedent "In legal systems based on common law, a precedent, or authority, is a principle or rule established in a previous legal case that is either binding on or persuasive for a court or other tribunal when deciding subsequent cases with similar issues or facts" and https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]. A bit technical for many, but the idea is, if challenged it keeps going higher and higher in the legal system.
"Clearly established" in the case is just empty bullshit waffle,
Dear Judge Edith Brown Clement: (Score:1)
Would you also say that the police don't have a right to film citizens? What about all the corporate-operated CCTV cameras everywhere, should those go too? If it all goes away, maybe that's a good exchange. If you're saying everyone EXCEPT ordinary citizens can use video cameras, I have to ask why you get to hold that gavel.
Judge Clement didn't say you can't film police (Score:3)
Judge Clement's dissenting opinion did not say that citizens aren't allowed to film the police.
This hearing was about whether he should just sue the city, or of he could also sue the individual officers personally, given the particular details of the events, and the particular circumstances at the time. The law on this question depends on those details.
Clement believes that the city is liable in this particular instance, not the individual officers personally.
There's no general principle at being decided in
establish rights? (Score:2)
Under the US Constitution, you don't have to "clearly establish rights"; rather, the government has to clearly establish that it has been granted certain powers by the people.
