Security Lapse Exposed New York Airport's Critical Servers For a Year (zdnet.com) 25
An anonymous reader quotes a report from ZDNet: A security lapse at a New York international airport left its server backups exposed on the open internet for almost a year, ZDNet has found. The internet-connected storage drive contained several backup images of servers used by Stewart International Airport, but neither the backup drive nor the disk images were password protected, allowing anyone to access their contents. Since April last year, the airport had been inadvertently leaking its own highly-sensitive files as a result of the drive's misconfiguration. Vickery, who also posted an analysis of his findings, said the drive "was, in essence, acting as a public web server" because the airport was backing up unprotected copies of its systems to a Buffalo-branded drive, installed by a contract third-party IT specialist. When contacted Thursday, the contractor dismissed the claims and would not comment further. Though the listing still appears on Shodan, the search engine for unprotected devices and databases, the drive has since been secured. The files contained eleven disk images, accounting for hundreds of gigabytes of files and folders, which when mounted included dozens of airport staff email accounts, sensitive human resources files, interoffice memos, payroll data, and what appears to be a large financial tracking database. Many of the files we reviewed include "confidential" internal airport documents, which contain schematics and details of other core infrastructure.
specialist should be removed from this bonehead's reference...
Or quoted:
Installed by a contract third-party IT "specialist"
This is short for "My cousin Vinnie's 13 year old son. He's a whiz at these things"
Barron is really good at the cyber
As an independent IT specialist myself, you can't believe the boneheaded clients that will either demand an uncomplicated "no password" policy, fail to follow directions or too cheap to update or go in and make these type of setting themselves after the fact.
Could easily be that the IT contractor set it up for a particular IP range and then the customer wanted to do something from home or allow remote workers, saw the bill and said "removing this line makes it work", became the office IT fixer and then at t
I can believe it was the client's idea. As an IT guy, I would have walked away, after explaining that I wasn't going to be party to people too cheap or too stupid to do their job correctly, and risk the safety of everyone that uses that airport.
No.
As an IT guy myself, I would have (and did -- now retired) talked to anyone who would listen, including managing partners, and insisted on implementing best practices.
Then I would send an email to the whomevers and let them reject my recommendations for the record.
Business makes the final call. but I always covered my ass and had evidence that installations were to their specs, despite having been warned.
If the install was something they'd never actually have to manage, I'd change the admin password to
Open internet? Why? (Score:2)
What is up with companies putting every machine they have on an open internet connection?
Once there used to be well considered decisions on what bits of the corporate infrastructure needed to be exposed at all.
Do they now hire just anybody who knows how to type a password by himself, and say "go for it! set up our security!".
My nephew is about to graduate from high school, and he's real interested in computer security... I think he's well qualified for that job of yours... don-cha-know?
"a Buffalo-branded drive" (Score:3)
Hanlon's Razor
Never attribute to malice that which can be explained by incompetence.