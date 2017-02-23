Cellebrite Can Now Unlock Apple iPhone 6, 6 Plus (cyberscoop.com) 24
Patrick O'Neill writes: A year after the battle between the FBI and Apple over unlocking an iPhone 5s used by a shooter in the San Bernardino terrorist attack, smartphone cracking company Cellebrite announced it can now unlock the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus for customers at rates ranging from $1,500 to $250,000. The company's newest products also extract and analyze data from a wide range of popular apps including all of the most popular secure messengers around. From the Cyberscoop report: "Cellebrite's ability to break into the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus comes in their latest line of product releases. The newest Cellebrite product, UFED 6.0, boasts dozens of new and improved features including the ability to extract data from 51 Samsung Android devices including the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, the latest flagship models for Android's most popular brand, as well as the new high-end Google Pixel Android devices."
I thought for moment going into the summary that it was going to contrast difficulty from the San Bernadino shooters phones with some fundamental flaw allowing someone with bit of extra weight to put the phone up against some bit of anatomy to unlock it...
absurd as this sounds, a friend apparently worked at a dotcom whose fingerprint scanners were so awful that one day he let himself into the office with the end of his convenience store hotdog. His hands w
I believe it. Fingerprint scanning was once a really loosey goosey way of providing the illusion of security, but where easily fooled using some pretty low tech. Although a hotdog sure seems to be pretty low tech.. Even on a good day, finger print scanning is pretty bad, either giving you a really high false positive or really high reject rates, even today, when the horse power needed to sort though a pile of prospective fingerprints looking for a match is more readily available.
Think of it as a really b
Some of us have jobs.....Maybe we could switch to using walki talkies that would solve some of the problem but create a lot of new ones: extra device, everyone and their dog with a scanner can hear and limited range.
Cellbrite is the next best thing to having someone like geohotz on the payroll. The forensics guys at my work swear by it as their go to tool for doing forensics collections of mobile devices.
