Cellebrite Can Now Unlock Apple iPhone 6, 6 Plus (cyberscoop.com) 40
Patrick O'Neill writes: A year after the battle between the FBI and Apple over unlocking an iPhone 5s used by a shooter in the San Bernardino terrorist attack, smartphone cracking company Cellebrite announced it can now unlock the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus for customers at rates ranging from $1,500 to $250,000. The company's newest products also extract and analyze data from a wide range of popular apps including all of the most popular secure messengers around. From the Cyberscoop report: "Cellebrite's ability to break into the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus comes in their latest line of product releases. The newest Cellebrite product, UFED 6.0, boasts dozens of new and improved features including the ability to extract data from 51 Samsung Android devices including the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, the latest flagship models for Android's most popular brand, as well as the new high-end Google Pixel Android devices."
How do you know Cellebrite isn't an Apple funded offshoot to funnel govt money in exchange for backdoors.
$1500 to $250,000 (Score:2)
Bleeding edge. Always happens in technology. You pay to be first.
misread as cellulite (Score:1)
I thought for moment going into the summary that it was going to contrast difficulty from the San Bernadino shooters phones with some fundamental flaw allowing someone with bit of extra weight to put the phone up against some bit of anatomy to unlock it...
absurd as this sounds, a friend apparently worked at a dotcom whose fingerprint scanners were so awful that one day he let himself into the office with the end of his convenience store hotdog.
I believe it. Fingerprint scanning was once a really loosey goosey way of providing the illusion of security, but where easily fooled using some pretty low tech. Although a hotdog sure seems to be pretty low tech.. Even on a good day, finger print scanning is pretty bad, either giving you a really high false positive or really high reject rates, even today, when the horse power needed to sort though a pile of prospective fingerprints looking for a match is more readily available.
Cellebrite (Score:3)
Some of us have jobs.....Maybe we could switch to using walki talkies that would solve some of the problem but create a lot of new ones: extra device, everyone and their dog with a scanner can hear and limited range.
Such a brave stance that--- Well, although many of us are indeed too dependent on our smartphones, they offer real utility beyond taking pictures of our food.
There is nothing about the cellular system that is secure. So use what you use as long as you are comfortable with it. AC has some weird ideas that he is somehow immune to the tracking and other possibilities that are just inherent in the system. If LE is interested, any time his phone connects to a couple towers, he's nailed. I'm not inclined to do anything illegal, but if I was, none of it would be on my cell or computer. I use the hell out of my smartphone for trip mapping and location services. The occa
I'll keep my secrets in my head and stick to a $50 dumbphone with nothing in it and not even turned on for more than 1 hour a day. Seriously you people so attached to your goddamned smartphones are pathetic and I pity you.
Grandpa Gribble? they let you out of the home again?
If you are that shit shakingly paranoid about security, why on earth are you even using a device whose main feature is to track you? Without that tracking, the cellular system doesn't function. And they even keep logs.
That one hour you have it turned on, your phone is alerting your presence to teh authorities, and they be a comin ta get ya!
Re: One more reason to never own a smartphone (Score:1)
Why did what he said make you so angry?
Cellbrite is the next best thing (Score:2)
Cellbrite is the next best thing to having someone like geohotz on the payroll. The forensics guys at my work swear by it as their go to tool for doing forensics collections of mobile devices.
Yep. Just look at any Police / Law Enforcement magazine. All sorts of things you can't (easily, legally) get. Those really cool looking H&K automatics that various Government Nasties run around with - you get the semi auto version. And the little clip. Useless in a firefight against Zombies.
Flash bangs. Cell phone intercepts. MVRAPS.
Makes you jealous, it does.
That's where being a hardware hacker gets you free shit. cheaper normally.
A lot of money is what you're missing.
Cellebrite is an Israeli company, the DMCA does not apply there. Moreover, the only one having a standing regards the DMCA would be Apple, not the victim, and the DMCA does not apply to the sovereign state of the US and thus by extension, law enforcement.
Profit! (Score:2)
1) Pay $250K for the yearly subscription.
2) Advertise phone unlocking nationwide for $500.
3) Get 600 people to pay to unlock a phone (individuals, police agencies, private detectives, etc etc etc)
4) $50K profit! Woo hoo!
Get 1200 people to pay and make $100K profit. And so on...
All I need is $250K to get started...and another $100K for advertising.
Never read when tired (Score:2)
I mis-read that as "Cellulite" can be used to unlock the iPhone and got really confused....