Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Iphone Privacy Security Software Apple Hardware Technology

Cellebrite Can Now Unlock Apple iPhone 6, 6 Plus (cyberscoop.com) 40

Posted by BeauHD from the here-we-go-again dept.
Patrick O'Neill writes: A year after the battle between the FBI and Apple over unlocking an iPhone 5s used by a shooter in the San Bernardino terrorist attack, smartphone cracking company Cellebrite announced it can now unlock the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus for customers at rates ranging from $1,500 to $250,000. The company's newest products also extract and analyze data from a wide range of popular apps including all of the most popular secure messengers around. From the Cyberscoop report: "Cellebrite's ability to break into the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus comes in their latest line of product releases. The newest Cellebrite product, UFED 6.0, boasts dozens of new and improved features including the ability to extract data from 51 Samsung Android devices including the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, the latest flagship models for Android's most popular brand, as well as the new high-end Google Pixel Android devices."

Cellebrite Can Now Unlock Apple iPhone 6, 6 Plus More | Reply

Cellebrite Can Now Unlock Apple iPhone 6, 6 Plus

Comments Filter:
  • Quite a range. I dearly hope the lower end of the range is for some Shleprock who forgot his passcode and the 250K fee is for any customer with the last name Government.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mysidia ( 191772 )

      It's probably a PAY PER USE Software license..... Clarified Analyzer was a commercial alternative
      to Wireshark that used to be used that. Each license Allows one-time or one-shot use of the software, and
      each time you want to go back and launch the program, and re-use it, then you need to buy another ticket.

      E.g. You buy 1 Cookie for $1500 which allows you to use the Smartphone unlocker software program One time on one device,
      and each smartphone you unlock decreases your licenses remaining counter, an

  • Did anyone else misread this as, "cellulite"?

    I thought for moment going into the summary that it was going to contrast difficulty from the San Bernadino shooters phones with some fundamental flaw allowing someone with bit of extra weight to put the phone up against some bit of anatomy to unlock it...

    absurd as this sounds, a friend apparently worked at a dotcom whose fingerprint scanners were so awful that one day he let himself into the office with the end of his convenience store hotdog. His hands w

    • I believe it. Fingerprint scanning was once a really loosey goosey way of providing the illusion of security, but where easily fooled using some pretty low tech. Although a hotdog sure seems to be pretty low tech.. Even on a good day, finger print scanning is pretty bad, either giving you a really high false positive or really high reject rates, even today, when the horse power needed to sort though a pile of prospective fingerprints looking for a match is more readily available.

      Think of it as a really b

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by TWX ( 665546 )
        I wonder if a dirty fingerprint scanner simply picked up residue from the previous time it was touched.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by jandrese ( 485 )
          As I understand it phone fingerprint scanners don't actually look at your fingerprint. Rather they measure the capacitance over a series of fluctuations in the field density to make the "fingerprint". Or something like that. I don't know how many unique bits you can get out of that, but the danger of someone managing a false positive is reduced by simply locking it out after three failed scans and making the user type in their password instead.

  • Cellebrite (Score:3)

    by turkeydance ( 1266624 ) on Thursday February 23, 2017 @06:26PM (#53920959)
    with Kool and the Gang

  • Cellbrite is the next best thing to having someone like geohotz on the payroll. The forensics guys at my work swear by it as their go to tool for doing forensics collections of mobile devices.

  • 1) Pay $250K for the yearly subscription.
    2) Advertise phone unlocking nationwide for $500.
    3) Get 600 people to pay to unlock a phone (individuals, police agencies, private detectives, etc etc etc)
    4) $50K profit! Woo hoo!

    Get 1200 people to pay and make $100K profit. And so on...

    All I need is $250K to get started...and another $100K for advertising.

  • I mis-read that as "Cellulite" can be used to unlock the iPhone and got really confused....

Slashdot Top Deals

If A = B and B = C, then A = C, except where void or prohibited by law. -- Roy Santoro

Close