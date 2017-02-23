Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Iphone Privacy Security Software Apple Hardware Technology

Cellebrite Can Now Unlock Apple iPhone 6, 6 Plus (cyberscoop.com) 6

Posted by BeauHD from the here-we-go-again dept.
Patrick O'Neill writes: A year after the battle between the FBI and Apple over unlocking an iPhone 5s used by a shooter in the San Bernardino terrorist attack, smartphone cracking company Cellebrite announced it can now unlock the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus for customers at rates ranging from $1,500 to $250,000. The company's newest products also extract and analyze data from a wide range of popular apps including all of the most popular secure messengers around. From the Cyberscoop report: "Cellebrite's ability to break into the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus comes in their latest line of product releases. The newest Cellebrite product, UFED 6.0, boasts dozens of new and improved features including the ability to extract data from 51 Samsung Android devices including the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, the latest flagship models for Android's most popular brand, as well as the new high-end Google Pixel Android devices."

Cellebrite Can Now Unlock Apple iPhone 6, 6 Plus More | Reply

Cellebrite Can Now Unlock Apple iPhone 6, 6 Plus

Comments Filter:
  • Quite a range. I dearly hope the lower end of the range is for some Shleprock who forgot his passcode and the 250K fee is for any customer with the last name Government.
  • Did anyone else misread this as, "cellulite"?

    I thought for moment going into the summary that it was going to contrast difficulty from the San Bernadino shooters phones with some fundamental flaw allowing someone with bit of extra weight to put the phone up against some bit of anatomy to unlock it...

    absurd as this sounds, a friend apparently worked at a dotcom whose fingerprint scanners were so awful that one day he let himself into the office with the end of his convenience store hotdog. His hands w

Slashdot Top Deals

Lead me not into temptation... I can find it myself.

Close