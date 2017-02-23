Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Amazon Argues That Alexa Is Protected By the First Amendment in a Murder Trial

Amazon is sticking to its guns in the fight to protect customer data. The ecommerce giant has filed a motion to quash the search warrant for recordings from an Amazon Echo in the trial of James Andrew Bates, accused of murdering friend Victor Collins in Bentonville, Arkansas in November 2015. And it's arguing that the responses of Alexa, the voice of the Echo, has First Amendment rights as part of that motion. From a report on Quartz: The company's lawyers claim that Alexa's recordings and responses are subject to free speech protections under the US constitution's bill of rights, and that prosecutors need to provide more evidence that this audio is essential to the case. "It is well established that the First Amendment protects not only an individual's right to speak, but also his or her 'right to receive information and ideas,'" Amazon lawyers wrote in a court filing. "At the heart of that First Amendment protection is the right to browse and purchase expressive materials anonymously, without fear of government discovery." Amazon also referenced a 2014 case involving Chinese search giant Baidu, where a court ruled that results returned by a search engine are protected by the First Amendment.

  • Isn't it the victim's Echo they want info from? (Score:3)

    by WilliamGeorge ( 816305 ) on Thursday February 23, 2017 @03:08PM (#53919681)

    If so, shouldn't the decision about whether or not to release that info be up to the victim's family - whoever now has ownership over his estate? You would think that if the recordings would help in prosecuting the murderer that they would want to release them. I could see Amazon's argument if they were being compelled to release something belonging to the accused, but that doesn't appear to be the case here.

    • Re:Isn't it the victim's Echo they want info from? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by sexconker ( 1179573 ) on Thursday February 23, 2017 @03:11PM (#53919707)

      Amazon likely doesn't want to reveal what it's recording (everything) and how long it holds onto it (forever).

      • Holy shit... I guess a broken clock is right every now and then.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Jaime2 ( 824950 )
        More specifically, they don't want to let potential buyers know that their Alexa recordings might some day be "Exhibit A" in their divorce proceedings.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Khyber ( 864651 )

        If you wanted the e-mail proof of that, I actually possess it. Amazon can go suck it's own dick, as it has fucked me over plenty of times that I've said fuck it and have copies of its email database, all 30+ gigs of the incrimintating evidence, thanks to asking of various entities if they have that kind of proof and then paying for it.

        Amazon is heavily involved in anti-trust actions.

        Bring it, Amazon,
        Alex Marshall McQuown
        4555 Pine Street, Unit 4-C
        Riverside, CA, 92501

        I'll kill you like I killed Electronic Art

      • Amazon likely doesn't want to reveal what it's recording (everything) and how long it holds onto it (forever).

        This, pretty much. People might have second thoughts about buying one if they realized Amazon records *everything*, forever.

        I'm far from a legal expert but doesn't the gov't already have the power to subpoena library records to see if a defendant checked out books on poison or bombs?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dohzer ( 867770 )

      They should only release them if the audio works against the murderer.
      If not, the family shouldn't release it. That way the courts can imagine whatever they want in the recordings.

  • Alexa. Next.

  • First amendment ? WTH ? (Score:5, Informative)

    by aepervius ( 535155 ) on Thursday February 23, 2017 @03:10PM (#53919701)
    First amendment does not stop human from having to go trial as witness, at worst you can invoke the fifth, to not incriminate yourself (in case you are the criminal). Standing to trial has nothing to do with the government making law saying your opinion must be squashed, otherwise human would keep taking the first to avoid delivering data on a search warrant .

  • More bullshit fodder for a technology that is easily bypassed by built-in DNS entries.

    Thus proving he knows nothing about real security.

  • Under the treaties that the US signed with the EU and with Canada, this applies to all such recordings - even in the US or stored in the US - of any conversations of citizens of the EU and of Canada.

    Next time, don't sign treaties which overrule laws passed by Congress.

  • In most cases, evidence held by a third party is not protected by the Fourth Amendment. (This is bullshit but it is precedent). I imagine Amazon is going for a novel First Amendment argument here because the Fourth Amendment argument is a loser. I doubt it will get anywhere. I could hope it would make people think twice about bugging their own houses, but they won't.

  • Subpoena Alexa/Amazon as a witness, then.
    She might need an interpreter.

  • As much as I'm a supporter of personal privacy rights and data privacy, Amazon is way off with this argument. It is so clearly an attempt to forestall future insistence / requests by authorities for Amazon to be involved in extracting data and having to devote resources to this kind of request. Kind of like Apple with the iPhone but for less believable reasons.

    First of all, the 1st Amendment protection is about the right to speak and publish opinions, or the right not to be forced to speak or publish opi

