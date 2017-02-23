Amazon Argues That Alexa Is Protected By the First Amendment in a Murder Trial (qz.com) 49
Amazon is sticking to its guns in the fight to protect customer data. The ecommerce giant has filed a motion to quash the search warrant for recordings from an Amazon Echo in the trial of James Andrew Bates, accused of murdering friend Victor Collins in Bentonville, Arkansas in November 2015. And it's arguing that the responses of Alexa, the voice of the Echo, has First Amendment rights as part of that motion. From a report on Quartz: The company's lawyers claim that Alexa's recordings and responses are subject to free speech protections under the US constitution's bill of rights, and that prosecutors need to provide more evidence that this audio is essential to the case. "It is well established that the First Amendment protects not only an individual's right to speak, but also his or her 'right to receive information and ideas,'" Amazon lawyers wrote in a court filing. "At the heart of that First Amendment protection is the right to browse and purchase expressive materials anonymously, without fear of government discovery." Amazon also referenced a 2014 case involving Chinese search giant Baidu, where a court ruled that results returned by a search engine are protected by the First Amendment.
For diagnostics you can listen to all the recordings they have (or at very least the recent ones) using the alexa app.
Or online http://alexa.amazon.com/spa/in... [amazon.com]
Only records when someone says its wake word or it hears something it thinks sounds similar to its wake word.
You'd think someone in product development would have been smart enough to say "hey, we should only store post-processed voiceprint data not raw speech so we don't have to deal with legal bullshit."
They might have. But they got overridden by a PHB who thought they should record everything possible.
My concern is that they aren't just saying that they don't have anything to hand over because nothing exists. Since they're not saying this, I'll assume that they do have something that could be handed over. Alexa? No thanks, I'll pass.
From TFA:
The heart of Amazon’s claim is that Alexa devices could provide insights into a person’s entire life, and having two days worth of audio would be an unreasonable invasion of that privacy. Knowing that law enforcement has the ability to request data from these devices and peruse them at will would have a chilling effect on people using the services—which clearly would be bad news for Amazon’s business.
to sell to advertisers.
If the government peeps were smart they'd offer to buy the recorded content, to further improve their marketing..
Isn't it the victim's Echo they want info from? (Score:5, Informative)
If so, shouldn't the decision about whether or not to release that info be up to the victim's family - whoever now has ownership over his estate? You would think that if the recordings would help in prosecuting the murderer that they would want to release them. I could see Amazon's argument if they were being compelled to release something belonging to the accused, but that doesn't appear to be the case here.
Re:Isn't it the victim's Echo they want info from? (Score:5, Insightful)
Amazon likely doesn't want to reveal what it's recording (everything) and how long it holds onto it (forever).
Re: (Score:3)
Amazon likely doesn't want to reveal what it's recording (everything) and how long it holds onto it (forever).
This, pretty much. People might have second thoughts about buying one if they realized Amazon records *everything*, forever.
I'm far from a legal expert but doesn't the gov't already have the power to subpoena library records to see if a defendant checked out books on poison or bombs?
Amazon likely doesn't want to reveal what it's recording (everything) and how long it holds onto it (forever).
Bingo. I barely trust Apple (I make sure the hands-free Siri is turned off at all times), but Amazon? They're too busy competing with everyone to let ethics slow them down.
Amazon likely doesn't want to reveal what it's recording (everything)
patently false. It uses your network. You can monitor it. It only sends what you say after the wake word, when the top ring is lit.
and how long it holds onto it (forever).
probably true.
They should only release them if the audio works against the murderer.
If not, the family shouldn't release it. That way the courts can imagine whatever they want in the recordings.
Should Amazon be trying to determine something that is to be determined at trial?
If you have the amazon account login you can listen to all the recordings you like http://alexa.amazon.com/spa/in... [amazon.com]
It's easy for us to armchair speculate. That's why I hope I never have to be on a jury that makes such decisions. But I would if I were called and selected.
Once upon a time, not that long ago actually, I had faith in the justice system, and law enforcement. No more.
First amendment ? WTH ? (Score:5, Informative)
APK loves it (Score:2)
More bullshit fodder for a technology that is easily bypassed by built-in DNS entries.
Thus proving he knows nothing about real security.
why share the monetized commodity, also if "private" data is freely accessible maybe another % or 2 of the commodity will not like Alexa in their homes.
this applies to all EU and Canadian citizens too (Score:1)
Under the treaties that the US signed with the EU and with Canada, this applies to all such recordings - even in the US or stored in the US - of any conversations of citizens of the EU and of Canada.
Next time, don't sign treaties which overrule laws passed by Congress.
Treaties need ratification. That usually happens with a lower house of elected representatives. Treaties also are negotiated by teams put together by elected officials. If a treaty supercedes a law, it is still democratic. The people voted in the politicians to make these decisions on their behalf.
Third-party exception (Score:5, Informative)
In most cases, evidence held by a third party is not protected by the Fourth Amendment. (This is bullshit but it is precedent). I imagine Amazon is going for a novel First Amendment argument here because the Fourth Amendment argument is a loser. I doubt it will get anywhere. I could hope it would make people think twice about bugging their own houses, but they won't.
First Amendment rights, so responsibilities (Score:1)
Subpoena Alexa/Amazon as a witness, then.
She might need an interpreter.
Subpoena Alexa/Amazon as a witness, then.
She might need an interpreter.
I'm imagining the testimony being submitted as a written statement -- made up of a few bank boxes of paper covered with binary code.
not buying it (Score:3)
First of all, the 1st Amendment protection is about the right to speak and publish opinions, or the right not to be forced to speak or publish opinions. Neither Amazon's nor the victim's right to speak or right not to be required to speak a certain message is at stake when the Alexa recording's history is discovered. The same would hold for your or my browser history being subpoenaed as evidence. That is a privacy issue, not a free speech issue, and nowhere in the Constitution is privacy an enshrined right, much as even I would like to believe.
These would be much more plausible arguments for Amazon to take:
- That the government has not demonstrated that delving into the user's private search history is relevant or may advance the case at all,
- That the data is not the property of the individual but rather a trade secret, or
- That Amazon is an unrelated 3rd party and should not be compelled to cooperate in something which it is peripherally related.
I actually think Amazon might fail on all of these fronts, because if the Alexa can record things like the sounds of a crime or victim asking for help, it's pretty plausible that they could be compelled to do so for multiple good arguments. It's not even like the data is being heavily shielded or stored securely as a selling point, as Apple's was. The very purpose of Alexa's data is to make purchasing and buying things from Amazon easier! It would be like Nest saying that the video it recorded in someone's home who got murdered was private and subject to free speech protections. Because no one shares videos, right?
The spin that title implies is a problem (Score:2)
Yes, Amazon is claiming First Amendment protections for their users of Alexa and NOT for Alexa "herself".
But let's not have that interfere with the sensational title of the linked article: "Amazon argues that Alexa is protected by the First Amendment in a murder trial".
Contrary to that title the author wrote:
Yes, Amazon is claiming First Amendment protections for their users of Alexa and NOT for Alexa "herself".
But let's not have that interfere with the sensational title of the linked article: "Amazon argues that Alexa is protected by the First Amendment in a murder trial".
Contrary to that title the author wrote:
Well, in that case, maybe they shouldn't have made something that relies so heavily on snooping on their owners? I could only hope that abortions of privacy like Echo / Google Home are tainted by this investigation and subsequent realization by the public that they're adding to their own police dossier.
Does Alexa and clones violate wiretap laws? (Score:2)
History in the making.... (Score:2)
The roots of what would later be called "The robotics rights movement" began early in 2017, when the shopping giant, Amazon, asserted that its weak AI based shopping assistant could legally claim rights enshrined to "The people" in the US constitution. The far reaching effects of this legal precedent would not be challenged again until late 2037, during the historic murder trial of Roomba X36-1. which led directly to the robotic riots of 2038, based largely in the recently annexed New California republic
Simple defense (Score:2)
Bates should just marry Alexa. She can't be compelled to testify against her spouse.
Heck, she's already got his credit card.