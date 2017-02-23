Google Says Almost Every Recent 'Trusted' DMCA Notices Were Bogus (torrentfreak.com) 19
Reader AmiMoJo writes: In comments submitted to a U.S. Copyright Office consultation, Google has given the DMCA a vote of support, despite widespread abuse. Noting that the law allows for innovation and agreements with content creators, Google says that 99.95% of URLs it was asked to take down last month didn't even exist in its search indexes. "For example, in January 2017, the most prolific submitter submitted notices that Google honored for 16,457,433 URLs. But on further inspection, 16,450,129 (99.97%) of those URLs were not in our search index in the first place."
That's what you get for wording the DMCA that way (Score:2)
Why should I check my demands, just carpet bomb them with everything and whatever hits is fine by me.
How about this: Whatever the punishment for not following through with a rightful demand should be meted out for every bogus one made in bad faith.
Stop accepting takedown notices from BSers (Score:2)
Google should tweak their algorithm to block takedown requesters who are spamming google with generic requests.
IF Bogus_Takedown > 0
SET Require_Review = True
SET Charge_Fee = True
When their DMCA takedown request processing rate drops from millions per month to a few per day and comes with a bill for the reviewer's time, maybe they'll smarten up.
That's the beauty of cutting them off from the automated submission system after a very low threshold of bogus submissions (by percentage, quantity, or a combination).
It doesn't matter if they have an ulterior motive, they're shut down and have to pay a premium going forward... which means if they want to keep it up they'll be paying Google to employ extra verifiers and nobody else is affected.
It seems obvious that... (Score:4, Insightful)
DMCA takedown requests for non-existent URLs, especially at a 99.97% invalid rate, should be evidence that the requestor is not properly verifying their DMCA claims and should:
A) Lose their right to continue to submit 'trusted' DMCA takedown requests
B) Be charged under the DMCA for filing false claims.
But we know that will never happen.
Weak/nonexistent punishments for faulty notices (Score:4, Insightful)
If notices had to be signed as accurate by an officer of the company that sent them under threat of perjury, and if it was possible for someone who was affected by a bogus notice to then start the wheels on a process that would see said officer of the company end up doing a few days in jail for that perjury I would think we'd see bogus notices drop to near zero.
But of course that would only happen in a world where the lawmakers actually cared about doing what was right, not what their donors wanted.
All patent applications are signed under penalty of perjury. However, the US Patent and Trademark office disbanded its enforcement department in 1974. So, you can perjure yourself on a patent application with impunity.
Unless it's testimony in a criminal case, or the perjury trap in front of a grand jury, or something they want to prosecute like lying on your tax form, the Federal government is in general lassiez faire about perjury, or even encouraging of it with their reluctance to prosecute, especially pe
When were the standards set higher?
Solution: suspend "trusted" status (Score:1)
When you (Google) detect that a medium- or high-volume submitter has "obvious flaws" in more than a very small percentage of its submissions, suspend their "trusted sender" status until the flaws are fixed.
Ditto if more than a small percentage of a medium- or high-volume submitter's requests get overturned or "overturned by default" by an un-challenged counter-notice.
For low-volume submitters, the "kick out" threshold would need to be much higher, something like "5 bad submissions out of the last 10 or 10 b