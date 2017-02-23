Google Says Almost Every Recent 'Trusted' DMCA Notices Were Bogus (torrentfreak.com) 40
Reader AmiMoJo writes: In comments submitted to a U.S. Copyright Office consultation, Google has given the DMCA a vote of support, despite widespread abuse. Noting that the law allows for innovation and agreements with content creators, Google says that 99.95% of URLs it was asked to take down last month didn't even exist in its search indexes. "For example, in January 2017, the most prolific submitter submitted notices that Google honored for 16,457,433 URLs. But on further inspection, 16,450,129 (99.97%) of those URLs were not in our search index in the first place."
That's what you get for wording the DMCA that way (Score:3)
Why should I check my demands, just carpet bomb them with everything and whatever hits is fine by me.
How about this: Whatever the punishment for not following through with a rightful demand should be meted out for every bogus one made in bad faith.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
I don't have to imagine. I just have to wait for it to get Trump's signature instead.
Stop accepting takedown notices from BSers (Score:4, Insightful)
Google should tweak their algorithm to block takedown requesters who are spamming google with generic requests.
Re:Stop accepting takedown notices from BSers (Score:5, Insightful)
IF Bogus_Takedown > 0
SET Require_Review = True
SET Charge_Fee = True
When their DMCA takedown request processing rate drops from millions per month to a few per day and comes with a bill for the reviewer's time, maybe they'll smarten up.
Re: (Score:2)
That's the beauty of cutting them off from the automated submission system after a very low threshold of bogus submissions (by percentage, quantity, or a combination).
It doesn't matter if they have an ulterior motive, they're shut down and have to pay a premium going forward... which means if they want to keep it up they'll be paying Google to employ extra verifiers and nobody else is affected.
It seems obvious that... (Score:5, Insightful)
DMCA takedown requests for non-existent URLs, especially at a 99.97% invalid rate, should be evidence that the requestor is not properly verifying their DMCA claims and should:
A) Lose their right to continue to submit 'trusted' DMCA takedown requests
B) Be charged under the DMCA for filing false claims.
But we know that will never happen.
Re:It seems obvious that... (Score:4, Interesting)
Well if companies decided to start charging them because of the number of false claims, this problem would likely fix itself in the span of a couple of weeks. You can bet some company would stomp their feet and take it to court, and the court would likely agree that with the high percentage of false claims that the company has a reasonable expectation to recoup losses from false claims.
Re: (Score:2)
Nobody is making the claim that the URLs are non-existent, simply that Google has not indexed them. I'd imagine a lot of copyright infringing file sharing sites have a robots.txt that blocks Google et al to keep them under the radar.
Re: (Score:3)
OK.... So how is it Google's responsibility to remove something from their index that isn't in their index?
Re: (Score:2)
1)Is it actually possible to know if a given URL has been indexed? Searching for it isn't sufficient, as it may just not be in your results.
2)It may well be their repsonsibility to blacklist it from future indexing.
Weak/nonexistent punishments for faulty notices (Score:5, Insightful)
If notices had to be signed as accurate by an officer of the company that sent them under threat of perjury, and if it was possible for someone who was affected by a bogus notice to then start the wheels on a process that would see said officer of the company end up doing a few days in jail for that perjury I would think we'd see bogus notices drop to near zero.
But of course that would only happen in a world where the lawmakers actually cared about doing what was right, not what their donors wanted.
Re: (Score:2)
Won't someone think of the poor strawmen who are being hurt by these malicious facts?
Re: (Score:2)
But the Republicans would have stood up to all that money being shoveled their way right? What color is the sky in the world you inhabit?
Re: (Score:2)
All patent applications are signed under penalty of perjury. However, the US Patent and Trademark office disbanded its enforcement department in 1974. So, you can perjure yourself on a patent application with impunity.
Unless it's testimony in a criminal case, or the perjury trap in front of a grand jury, or something they want to prosecute like lying on your tax form, the Federal government is in general lassiez faire about perjury, or even encouraging of it with their reluctance to prosecute, especially pe
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly my point. I knew they were technically already perjury but it doesn't mean anything if it is never enforced.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
When were the standards set higher?
Re: (Score:1)
by mykepredko ( 40154 ) on Thursday February 23, 2017 @02:17PM (#53919283) Homepage
When were the standards set higher?
Before 2002-11-14 [slashdot.org]?
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
When submitting that many million requests, the odds that that high a percentage are legitimate but not in the index is pretty low.
My bet is that the submitter just used an algorithm to generate possible names just in case, rather than actually find real infringers. For example, you know that www.questionablesite.com tends to host some content you don't like, so you do this:
- www.knownquestionablesite.com/bignamemovie.html
- www.knownquestionablesite.com/b1gnam3m0v13.html
- www.knownquestionablesite.com/big_n
Solution: suspend "trusted" status (Score:1)
When you (Google) detect that a medium- or high-volume submitter has "obvious flaws" in more than a very small percentage of its submissions, suspend their "trusted sender" status until the flaws are fixed.
Ditto if more than a small percentage of a medium- or high-volume submitter's requests get overturned or "overturned by default" by an un-challenged counter-notice.
For low-volume submitters, the "kick out" threshold would need to be much higher, something like "5 bad submissions out of the last 10 or 10 b
Costing to the RIAA vrs Ignoring? (Score:4, Insightful)
When I RTFA, it seems like there are 100s of millions of DCMA requests going out each year - 35 million in the "latter half of September 2016"?
Even if "detection" (I don't know how good their detection process is if 99%+ of the claims are not found by Google) filing costs came out to a dollar per then I would think the cost to the industry would be $250+ million.
Looking at Warner Music revenues (the first company I could think of: https://www.statista.com/stati... [statista.com]), I would think that the cost of filing all these claims amounts to around 5% or so of total revenue.
Two things came to mind thinking about this:
1. The music company accountants should be going apeshit over the cost of this program and the damage to the company's bottom line.
2. There's a whole bunch of money to be made creating an application for generating DCMA demands that reduces the number of DCMA requests (and the total cost of the requests) by 10x or more.
Re: (Score:2)
You grossly overestimate the cost per notice. To the rights holder the cost is basically zero. the automated system that google set up gets automated complaints generated by an automated system at the company submitting the complaints. There was a one time setup fee for developing the system, and it can run indefinitely in a closet somewhere unmonitored for decades.
Do you really think there'd be this many takedown requests if if cost actual money to process them?
Ban that idiot (Score:2)