Judge Blocks California Law Limiting Publication of Actor's Ages

mi writes: IMDb has a reason to rejoice. Politico reports: "A federal judge has barred the State of California from enforcing a new law limiting online publication of actors' ages. Acting in a case brought by online movie information website IMDb, U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria ruled Wednesday that the California law likely violates the First Amendment and appears poorly tailored to proponents' stated goal of preventing age discrimination in Hollywood. The judge expressed deep skepticism that the law, which he said appeared to apply only to IMDb, would have any effect on discrimination. The judge rejected the state's arguments that the law was a regulation of commercial speech, finding that IMDb was acting as a publisher in posting the birthday and age information online." "It's not clear how preventing one mere website from publishing age information could meaningfully combat discrimination at all. And even if restricting publication on this one website could confer some marginal anti-discrimination benefit, there are likely more direct, more effective, and less speech-restrictive ways of achieving the same end," Chhabria wrote in a three-page order.
How can the State of California breach the 1st Ammendment. I was under the belief that the US Constitution said what the Federal government could do, and had no effect on the States themselves, which would each have their own constitution.
How can the State of California breach the 1st Ammendment. I was under the belief that the US Constitution said what the Federal government could do, and had no effect on the States themselves, which would each have their own constitution.
It used to be the case until the 14th amendment extended constitutional protection to all levels of government.
How can the State of California breach the 1st Ammendment. I was under the belief that the US Constitution said what the Federal government could do, and had no effect on the States themselves, which would each have their own constitution.
Saying that the federal government is empowered in these areas, and that in all other areas the states are empowered, does not exempt the states from complying with federal law in those "federal" areas. The states must also honor the rights enumerated in the Constitution. The Supremacy Clause of the Constitution says that all federal law made under the authority of the Constitution is the supreme law of the land and that state courts must abide by it.
"Incorporation, in U.S. law, is the process by which American courts have applied portions of the U.S. Bill of Rights to the states. Prior to 1925, the Bill of Rights was held only to apply to the federal government. Under the incorporation doctrine, most provisions of the Bill of Rights now also apply to the state and local governments."
Wikipedia [wikipedia.org]
Also, The California Constitution also guarantees freedom of expression
"(a) Every person may freely speak, write and publish his or
her sentiments on all subjects,
14th amendment, as (mis?)applied (Score:3)
The 14th amendment applies the first to the states. Two different clauses of the 14th are important.
The 14th amendment includes the following words:
No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States
(Privileges or Immunities Clause)
The guy who wrote those words, House Judiciary Committee Chairman John Bingham, said his words mean the first eight amendments apply to the states as well. The 14th says that states are not allowed to viol
I'm a pretty liberal dude - but this age-information-protection thing is the wrong role for any governance to be playing.
It's an objective, publicly available piece of information. Birth records aren't secret, or in any way protected from public view. Trying to punish websites for listing that among other pertinent details on public figures like actors is just crazy.
That's not to say age discrimination is an unrealistic thing to fear - but this is exactly the wrong way to combat it, akin to punishing kids spreading rumors of an upcoming fight, rather than any of the participants. It's just bad tactics too - objecting to information only spreads that information further (justly called the Streisand effect).
I'm struggling just to wrap my head around how stupid an idea this law was, or who would propose it as a valid way to use law.
Was this some kind of a protest law, or a game of legislative chicken gone wrong?
