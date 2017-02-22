GE, Intel, and AT&T Are Putting Cameras and Sensors All Over San Diego (fortune.com) 15
An anonymous reader shares a Fortune report: General Electric will put cameras, microphones, and sensors on 3,200 street lights in San Diego this year, marking the first large-scale use of "smart city" tools GE says can help monitor traffic and pinpoint crime, but raising potential privacy concerns. Based on technology from GE's Current division, Intel and AT&T, the system will use sensing nodes on light poles to locate gunshots, estimate crowd sizes, check vehicle speeds and other tasks, GE and the city said on Wednesday. The city will provide the data to entrepreneurs and students to develop applications. Companies expect a growing market for such systems as cities seek better data to plan and run their operations. San Diego is a test of "Internet of things" technology that GE Current provides for commercial buildings and industrial sites.
Not entirely sure (Score:5, Interesting)
That's the worry.
Re: (Score:3)
That's the worry.
It's the worry for the very small fraction of intelligent people who already know how will be abused.
For the other 99% of society who doesn't give a shit about privacy anymore, they don't care about the abuse, including the cost of implementing or maintaining this for little or no real value.
This isn't about traffic or crime. This is about Control.
Re: (Score:2)
Also, have they solved the rampant security issues with IoT shit yet? If not, WTF? Thanks for adding to the botnet problem, San Diego. Can't wait to hear about how your entire IoT net has been hacked, and is now under the control of some unknown third party.
Re: (Score:2)
Also, have they solved the rampant security issues with IoT shit yet? If not, WTF? Thanks for adding to the botnet problem, San Diego. Can't wait to hear about how your entire IoT net has been hacked, and is now under the control of some unknown third party.
Ain't that the truth? IT's going to be really interesting when San Diego gets owned. Because it will get owned.
Re: (Score:2)
it's in public. u don't have any expectation of privacy
Historically true, but if we're headed for a world where everything we do and everything we say in public (at least outside and within the city limits) is on file for all time on a server somewhere that's been pre-analyzed and indexed using using facial recognition and voice recognition... we might want to consider revising that rule of thumb a bit.
Re: (Score:2)
u don't have any expectation of privacy
I can't believe you hold an expectation that people give a shit about privacy anymore, regardless of location.
kill two birds with one stone. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
All we need now is for someone to build a computer system to analyze all the data, and call it The Machine
Probably end up being more like Samaritan...
Re: (Score:2)
By now your name and particulars have been fed into every laptop, desktop, mainframe and supermarket scanner that collectively make up the global information conspiracy, otherwise known as "The Beast."
Face masks anyone? (Score:1)
How soon before people wear masks outside, just do go about their business around town?
Good and evil (Score:2)
Like all new technology it will be used for good and evil. "The city will provide the data to entrepreneurs and students to develop applications." Have to have faith in the majority of people to use the technology for good and to punish those that use it for evil. However, if the information is in the hands of just a few then there won't be effective oversight and it will be used for evil. What they need to do is level the playing field and provide the data as close to real time as is technically possib
