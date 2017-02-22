GE, Intel, and AT&T Are Putting Cameras and Sensors All Over San Diego

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


An anonymous reader shares a Fortune report: General Electric will put cameras, microphones, and sensors on 3,200 street lights in San Diego this year, marking the first large-scale use of "smart city" tools GE says can help monitor traffic and pinpoint crime, but raising potential privacy concerns. Based on technology from GE's Current division, Intel and AT&T, the system will use sensing nodes on light poles to locate gunshots, estimate crowd sizes, check vehicle speeds and other tasks, GE and the city said on Wednesday. The city will provide the data to entrepreneurs and students to develop applications. Companies expect a growing market for such systems as cities seek better data to plan and run their operations. San Diego is a test of "Internet of things" technology that GE Current provides for commercial buildings and industrial sites.

  • Not entirely sure (Score:5, Interesting)

    by arth1 ( 260657 ) on Wednesday February 22, 2017 @12:23PM (#53912023) Homepage Journal

    and other tasks

    That's the worry.

    • Re:Not entirely sure (Score:4, Insightful)

      by geekmux ( 1040042 ) on Wednesday February 22, 2017 @12:34PM (#53912101)

      and other tasks

      That's the worry.

      It's the worry for the very small fraction of intelligent people who already know how will be abused.

      For the other 99% of society who doesn't give a shit about privacy anymore, they don't care about the abuse, including the cost of implementing or maintaining this for little or no real value.

      This isn't about traffic or crime. This is about Control.

      • To be honest, if I'm looking at all the people who use the Chrome browser, who use Windows 10, who use smartphones, and who all have opted into this control and surveillance, I think that putting cameras in places with rampant crime and abuse is a good way to stop it. However, if you only put cameras to the places of the city where crime is most present, it will just simply move. Therefore its a good idea to place cameras into every part of the city. If this is only done in cities where crime is very presen

    • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

      by Dutch Gun ( 899105 )

      Also, have they solved the rampant security issues with IoT shit yet? If not, WTF? Thanks for adding to the botnet problem, San Diego. Can't wait to hear about how your entire IoT net has been hacked, and is now under the control of some unknown third party.

      • Also, have they solved the rampant security issues with IoT shit yet? If not, WTF? Thanks for adding to the botnet problem, San Diego. Can't wait to hear about how your entire IoT net has been hacked, and is now under the control of some unknown third party.

        Ain't that the truth? IT's going to be really interesting when San Diego gets owned. Because it will get owned.

  • Face masks anyone? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    How soon before people wear masks outside, just do go about their business around town?

  • Like all new technology it will be used for good and evil. "The city will provide the data to entrepreneurs and students to develop applications." Have to have faith in the majority of people to use the technology for good and to punish those that use it for evil. However, if the information is in the hands of just a few then there won't be effective oversight and it will be used for evil. What they need to do is level the playing field and provide the data as close to real time as is technically possib

  • Another permanent-(D) hellhole putting it's subjects under a microscope. Add it to the list.

  • I look forward to taking advantage of hacking the devices with ease from my phone.

  • Fascism seems to be eternally descending on conservative states, but landing in liberally controlled areas.

  • Unless they're surprisingly secure in the fist place, and have a trusted path for emergency re-imaging, they're going to be amazingly attractive to anyone wanting to experiment with rooting industrial-IOT hardware.
  • I can't do shit to stop this fast slide into facism, so I might as well open a shop that sells brown shirts and those fake 'looks like Charlie Chaplain mustaches but they sure aint!' dealies. Sieg Heil, and Come Again!

