GE, Intel, and AT&T Are Putting Cameras and Sensors All Over San Diego

An anonymous reader shares a Fortune report: General Electric will put cameras, microphones, and sensors on 3,200 street lights in San Diego this year, marking the first large-scale use of "smart city" tools GE says can help monitor traffic and pinpoint crime, but raising potential privacy concerns. Based on technology from GE's Current division, Intel and AT&T, the system will use sensing nodes on light poles to locate gunshots, estimate crowd sizes, check vehicle speeds and other tasks, GE and the city said on Wednesday. The city will provide the data to entrepreneurs and students to develop applications. Companies expect a growing market for such systems as cities seek better data to plan and run their operations. San Diego is a test of "Internet of things" technology that GE Current provides for commercial buildings and industrial sites.
That's the worry.
It's the worry for the very small fraction of intelligent people who already know how will be abused.
For the other 99% of society who doesn't give a shit about privacy anymore, they don't care about the abuse, including the cost of implementing or maintaining this for little or no real value.
This isn't about traffic or crime. This is about Control.
To be honest, if I'm looking at all the people who use the Chrome browser, who use Windows 10, who use smartphones, and who all have opted into this control and surveillance, I think that putting cameras in places with rampant crime and abuse is a good way to stop it. However, if you only put cameras to the places of the city where crime is most present, it will just simply move. Therefore its a good idea to place cameras into every part of the city. If this is only done in cities where crime is very present, then its a good move!
Also, these cameras can't be turned off by police officials as easily as body cameras can, so I think its more likely to see better proof for police brutality and to pick out the bad apples.
Obviously, you need to watch out that these data don't get into wrong hands and maybe get used for extortion.
Your naivete is saddening. You seem to feel that somehow THIS system of control, unlike all other systems of control, will magically not be abused just because there is a way to "watch out that [it doesn't] get into the wrong hands" and "If this [new system of control] is only done in [narrowly defined situations with no mission creep] then its [sic] a good move!"
Why are you willfully choosing to believe something which has never been reality before, is going to be reality THIS time?
Also, have they solved the rampant security issues with IoT shit yet? If not, WTF? Thanks for adding to the botnet problem, San Diego. Can't wait to hear about how your entire IoT net has been hacked, and is now under the control of some unknown third party.
Ain't that the truth? IT's going to be really interesting when San Diego gets owned. Because it will get owned.
They will undoubtedly also be placed on the same network as, or on a network with access to, administrative computers to make for easier ransomware propagation...
Some times it seems we are incapable of learning.
it's in public. u don't have any expectation of privacy
Historically true, but if we're headed for a world where everything we do and everything we say in public (at least outside and within the city limits) is on file for all time on a server somewhere that's been pre-analyzed and indexed using using facial recognition and voice recognition... we might want to consider revising that rule of thumb a bit.
There is an expectation that you are not being monitored by the police state, up until this point. Technology is invasive the moment it becomes pervasive. I have no ability to OPT out of state surveillance, and the state has no expectation that they can monitor me without a court order. I would consider this a violation of 4th Amendment "Unreasonable" search
I can't believe you hold an expectation that people give a shit about privacy anymore, regardless of location.
I think I'll follow you everywhere you go (as long as you're in "public"), live-streaming your actions from my phone, since you have no expectation of privacy. I will also follow your vehicle, noting when you turn into the wrong lane, don't signal the proper distance in advance of your action, roll stop signs, exceed the speed limit by 1 MPH, etc. You don't mind, right? I think I'll call you Truman.
Go for it, don't be surprised when you get arrested for stalking.
I think that was the AC's point.
There's no law saying I can't wander around public spaces wearing a high-power infrared LED that's blinking out Bobby Tables in Morse code.
Hehe - I like it! While I'm not sure of the need to defeat these, Its always good to think of countermeasures.
Perhaps, but maybe we should.
All we need now is for someone to build a computer system to analyze all the data, and call it The Machine
Probably end up being more like Samaritan...
By now your name and particulars have been fed into every laptop, desktop, mainframe and supermarket scanner that collectively make up the global information conspiracy, otherwise known as "The Beast."
How soon before people wear masks outside, just do go about their business around town?
Business like selling drugs? Or extorting protection money?
Business like protesting government action. Or were you implying that the only people who should be worried about this are criminals?
Like all new technology it will be used for good and evil. "The city will provide the data to entrepreneurs and students to develop applications." Have to have faith in the majority of people to use the technology for good and to punish those that use it for evil. However, if the information is in the hands of just a few then there won't be effective oversight and it will be used for evil. What they need to do is level the playing field and provide the data as close to real time as is technically possib
Another permanent-(D) hellhole putting it's subjects under a microscope. Add it to the list.
I look forward to taking advantage of hacking the devices with ease from my phone.
Fascism seems to be eternally descending on conservative states, but landing in liberally controlled areas.
