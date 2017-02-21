Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Wyden To Introduce Bill To Prohibit Warrantless Phone Searches At Border

Trailrunner7 quotes a report from On the Wire: A senator from Oregon who has a long track record of involvement on security and privacy issues says he plans to introduce a bill soon that would prevent border agents from forcing Americans returning to the country to unlock their phones without a warrant. Sen. Ron Wyden said in a letter to the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security that he is concerned about reports that Customs and Border Patrol agents are pressuring returning Americans into handing over their phone PINs or using their fingerprints to unlock their phones. DHS Secretary John Kelly has said that he's considering the idea of asking visitors for the login data for their various social media accounts, information that typically would require a warrant to obtain. "Circumventing the normal protection for such private information is simply unacceptable," Wyden said in the letter, sent Monday. "There are well-established procedures governing how law enforcement agencies may obtain data from social media companies and email providers. The process typically requires that the government obtain a search warrant or other court order, and then ask the service provider to turn over the user's data."

  • lack of foresight (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    If only our forefathers would have had the foresight to create some sort of document that prevented warrantless searches, then none of this would be necessary.

    • They never would have anticipated the current flow of cross border traffic that might make it an issue. Not to mention the sheer storage capacity and communication ability that modern computing devices give us.

    • did our forefathers have cell phones that run our lives.
      • My cellphone doesn't "run my life", why does yours?

  • And for everyone else...? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Brave Guy ( 457657 ) on Tuesday February 21, 2017 @06:28PM (#53908343)

    It's disappointing how these measures always seem to be about protecting the rights of whichever host country is involved, while completely ignoring any intrusion/violation of the rights of visitors.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ASDFnz ( 472824 )

      while completely ignoring any intrusion/violation of the rights of visitors.

      Speaking as someone from another country (New Zealand) who has visited the US on several occasions (mostly social) I can tell you it has certainly become an issue.

      Recently I was planning to attend an event in Las Vegas (hobby related). My first thought was to the invasive border security that is already in place but I though why not and decided to go anyway.

      Others decided differently, in the end the event in Las Vegas was canceled because of the invasive border protection and we all went to Australia inste

  • That the traditional function of a Senator for Oregon is to drive the rest of the Senate crazy.

    In this case, more power to him!!!

    • I think every state needs to be issued at least one Ron Wyden. Preferably two.

      • There's a whole bunch of them running around. You gotta get people to chase them down and vote them in.

        Now, how many people here really believe that this congress and president are going to pass and sign such a bill? Where were the democrats when they had control of congress and the presidency just eight short years ago? This is just more soap opera. Campaign season never ends.

  • Senator Wyden: (Score:3)

    by rmdingler ( 1955220 ) on Tuesday February 21, 2017 @06:31PM (#53908363) Journal
    I certainly appreciate the sentiment, and I hope your endeavor is successful. Far too many freedoms are forfeited at the border, and at Customs during TSA "interviews".

    Although it should go without saying, and certainly without legislating, once American citizenship is established at these checkpoints the full protection of the Constitution against unlawful search and seizure immediately kicks in.

    • You would think it would. But they play these games at the border where x amount of distance (something 500 or 1000 feet) on either side of the border is "a no man's land" and same thing at international arrival areas at airports. Its not US territory, nor is it Canadian or Mexican territory for the land borders and as such claim your constitutional rights aren't in effect there. This is why they can ask all the questions they want, search your car, detain you and all that other good stuff and not "violate"

      • The constitution is a list of things the US government is ALLOWED to do. If it doesn't apply in 'no-man's land', then surely they can't do anything.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mark-t ( 151149 )
        Would *you* risk getting detained for an indefinite period, however illegally, just because you want to assert that your constitutional rights are being violated? Of course I can appreciate the sentiment behind what you are saying, but people are bending over and taking this kind of crap at the borders not because they particularly *want* any appearance of increased security, but because they just want to fucking go home, and cooperating fully with the border agents, even the ones who might abuse their pos

    • Send him snail mail or a phone call.

  • has it come to this (Score:4, Interesting)

    by supernova87a ( 532540 ) <kepler1@noSpAM.hotmail.com> on Tuesday February 21, 2017 @06:37PM (#53908397)
    My first question is why this has to be a bill, when through the normal course of judicial process such evidence would be tossed out by courts for being improperly obtained.

    Then I remembered that in the area of national security and border / immigration enforcement, the executive branch has pushed their own discretion so far that Congress / courts really do have to put protections like this into law for it to be heeded. Basically they have been cut out of the loop of immigration and border enforcement as just bystanders, because the executive branch has all the guns, and it only comes to Congress/courts' attention when someone makes it in (and isn't kicked out immediately) and survives long enough to file a habeus petition.

    The real check and balance needed would be for border agents and officials who abuse their authority to be penalized for it.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      How do you prove that a border agent or office has abused their authority? I have personally seen CBP agents going through a person's phone and their private photos. They were sitting in the booth going through them while I waited but they did not realize that I can see what they are doing through the reflection in the glass on the booth.

      They have also attempted to open my devices when I am stopped for a random check. I get the alerts in my e-mails and on my watch.

      The point is with no oversight or prerequis

