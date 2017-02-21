Wyden To Introduce Bill To Prohibit Warrantless Phone Searches At Border (onthewire.io) 44
Trailrunner7 quotes a report from On the Wire: A senator from Oregon who has a long track record of involvement on security and privacy issues says he plans to introduce a bill soon that would prevent border agents from forcing Americans returning to the country to unlock their phones without a warrant. Sen. Ron Wyden said in a letter to the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security that he is concerned about reports that Customs and Border Patrol agents are pressuring returning Americans into handing over their phone PINs or using their fingerprints to unlock their phones. DHS Secretary John Kelly has said that he's considering the idea of asking visitors for the login data for their various social media accounts, information that typically would require a warrant to obtain. "Circumventing the normal protection for such private information is simply unacceptable," Wyden said in the letter, sent Monday. "There are well-established procedures governing how law enforcement agencies may obtain data from social media companies and email providers. The process typically requires that the government obtain a search warrant or other court order, and then ask the service provider to turn over the user's data."
lack of foresight (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
They never would have anticipated the current flow of cross border traffic that might make it an issue. Not to mention the sheer storage capacity and communication ability that modern computing devices give us.
Re: (Score:2)
Americans should not be subject to unreasonable searches and seizures.
Note the wording: The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, [...]. It doesn't say "Americans" anywhere. So while I can't run for US president, if I visit, I am supposed to have thugs keep the [expletive] out of my "papers and effects". Which does include my phone.
Re: lack of foresight (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
No, but they did have private documents.
But its not the same. In those days, when you travelled and crossed borders you had to more or less consciously give some attention to the documents you brought with you. Reams of paper get pretty heavy; and so it wasn't customary to have every document, photo, and piece of correspondence, you ever produced or received *on your person*.
Now you cross the border... and your phone or laptop; especially if its also linked to additional cloud storage accounts and social media etc... it literally has the potentia
Re: (Score:2)
And for everyone else...? (Score:4, Insightful)
It's disappointing how these measures always seem to be about protecting the rights of whichever host country is involved, while completely ignoring any intrusion/violation of the rights of visitors.
Re: (Score:2)
while completely ignoring any intrusion/violation of the rights of visitors.
Speaking as someone from another country (New Zealand) who has visited the US on several occasions (mostly social) I can tell you it has certainly become an issue.
Recently I was planning to attend an event in Las Vegas (hobby related). My first thought was to the invasive border security that is already in place but I though why not and decided to go anyway.
Others decided differently, in the end the event in Las Vegas was canceled because of the invasive border protection and we all went to Australia inste
Re:And for everyone else...? (Score:4, Funny)
As a New Zealander I hold with our national view that Australia is full of cunts
:P .
Re: (Score:2)
There are less by virtue of Australia having a lower population than the US
Re: (Score:2)
True, but the cunt per capita ratio make it more likely that anyone you meet will be a cunt.
clear USA customs/immigration in Canadian airports (Score:2)
That is what I do, especially when flying in from Europe and Asia, since the USA agents are much more friendly and reasonable in Canada.
However during the last few years, I refused to visit Australia, now that it is not possible to opt out of dangerous full body airport scanners there. At least in the USA I can get a safe full body massage alternative, which I always do instead of flooding the top 1mm of skin with harmful EM radiation.
Looking at the security theatre, censorship, and surveillance being done
It's been said... (Score:2)
That the traditional function of a Senator for Oregon is to drive the rest of the Senate crazy.
In this case, more power to him!!!
Re: (Score:2)
I think every state needs to be issued at least one Ron Wyden. Preferably two.
Re: (Score:1)
There's a whole bunch of them running around. You gotta get people to chase them down and vote them in.
Now, how many people here really believe that this congress and president are going to pass and sign such a bill? Where were the democrats when they had control of congress and the presidency just eight short years ago? This is just more soap opera. Campaign season never ends.
Senator Wyden: (Score:3)
Although it should go without saying, and certainly without legislating, once American citizenship is established at these checkpoints the full protection of the Constitution against unlawful search and seizure immediately kicks in.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
The constitution is a list of things the US government is ALLOWED to do. If it doesn't apply in 'no-man's land', then surely they can't do anything.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Send him snail mail or a phone call.
Re: (Score:2)
Now it is. They control all three branches of government and could stop warrantless searches tomorrow if they so decided.
And Trump is the very last person who will relinquish the kind of power that warrantless searches give him.
Re: (Score:2)
e.g. level of suspicion for canal drug smuggling.
The issue of any particular vehicle been covered by an administrative warrant so roving patrols could counter border smuggling.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Recall Congress gave a lot of new power to search for terrorists over the past years. The need to uncover terrorist communications was also considered.
No US court or gov is going to allow sanctuary to terrorist material and has given t
has it come to this (Score:4, Interesting)
Then I remembered that in the area of national security and border / immigration enforcement, the executive branch has pushed their own discretion so far that Congress / courts really do have to put protections like this into law for it to be heeded. Basically they have been cut out of the loop of immigration and border enforcement as just bystanders, because the executive branch has all the guns, and it only comes to Congress/courts' attention when someone makes it in (and isn't kicked out immediately) and survives long enough to file a habeus petition.
The real check and balance needed would be for border agents and officials who abuse their authority to be penalized for it.
Re: (Score:1)
How do you prove that a border agent or office has abused their authority? I have personally seen CBP agents going through a person's phone and their private photos. They were sitting in the booth going through them while I waited but they did not realize that I can see what they are doing through the reflection in the glass on the booth.
They have also attempted to open my devices when I am stopped for a random check. I get the alerts in my e-mails and on my watch.
The point is with no oversight or prerequis
Re: As a Canadian... (Score:2)
(Stupid touch screen)
All four of us are planning to spend 10 days in Nevada.
I'm coming with real money to spend on frivilous crap because I can.
Why make it difficult?
I'm white, of British and Scottish descent, with no religious affiliation. I dont really expect too many problems, but the idea that it might makes me reconsider this trip.