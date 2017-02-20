Google and Microsoft To Crackdown On Piracy Sites In Search Results (telegraph.co.uk) 19
Google and Microsoft pledged on Monday to crack down on sites hosting pirated content that show up on their search engines. In what is being called a first of its kind agreement, Google and Microsoft's Bing will demote U.K. search results of copyright infringing websites. From a report on The Telegraph: The search engine operators have signed up to a clampdown that will see the UK's copyright watchdog monitor the search results they provide for unlawful websites. The agreement follows years of campaigning by record labels and film studios, which have accused Google and Microsoft of turning a blind eye to piracy and dragging their feet over measures to protect copyright online. Under a new voluntary code, the tech giants have committed to demote websites that have repeatedly been served with copyright infringement notices, so that they do not appear on the first page for common searches.
DuckDuckGo (Score:1)
This should pump up traffic to DuckDuckGo.
Re: (Score:2)
Does anyone really bother using Google for piracy anyway? There are plenty of dedicated search engines for BitTorrent and file lockers that provide better results.
Re: (Score:2)
Brilliant! You know duckduckgo just relays results from other search engines, do you?
Re: (Score:2)
The problem I have here isn't if they block something that's bad, but who gets to decide whether something is.
Working alternative wanted (Score:1)
Maybe some people should learn a thing or two from the music industry and offer a fully working better alternative
Netflix makes it so easy to watch television but still these people break it.
Behind my geo-wall I only get about 36% of the USA catalog (~1100 vs ~400) but my 'rent' is similar.
First page of Google less and less relevant... (Score:2)
Maybe I will in the future directly go to the second and not even check the first page at all...
Re: (Score:2)
Why not switch to duckduckgo?
Re: (Score:2)
DDG was ok for generic queries but sucked ass last I tried it for anything technical. Has it improved substantially since the Snowden revelations for day to day programming queries?
uhhh... (Score:2)
If they're removing them "now", what the hell were they doing before? Results are already riddled with DMCA takedown removed results. Google has been publishing the list of these removed URLs for years:
https://www.google.com/transpa... [google.com]
Also, FUN FACT. They're not doing what they say because they never do what they say. If they REALLY went after copyright infringing websites they'd take down:
- Google+
- Facebook
- Reddit
- Twitter
- YouTube
- Imgur
Those places are FU
GOOD! (Score:2)
Nobody should have to suffer the terrible fate of using Microsoft products, not even software pirates or even literal pirates! #OnlyReadTheTitle
;)
Don't worry (Score:2)
No more YouTube results in Google searches? (Score:2)
So...you're saying that we'll stop seeing YouTube results in Google searches?