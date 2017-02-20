Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Trust the World's Fastest VPN with Your Internet Security & Freedom - A Lifetime Subscription of PureVPN at 88% off. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Piracy Google Microsoft United Kingdom Entertainment

Google and Microsoft To Crackdown On Piracy Sites In Search Results (telegraph.co.uk) 19

Posted by msmash from the tightening-the-screws dept.
Google and Microsoft pledged on Monday to crack down on sites hosting pirated content that show up on their search engines. In what is being called a first of its kind agreement, Google and Microsoft's Bing will demote U.K. search results of copyright infringing websites. From a report on The Telegraph: The search engine operators have signed up to a clampdown that will see the UK's copyright watchdog monitor the search results they provide for unlawful websites. The agreement follows years of campaigning by record labels and film studios, which have accused Google and Microsoft of turning a blind eye to piracy and dragging their feet over measures to protect copyright online. Under a new voluntary code, the tech giants have committed to demote websites that have repeatedly been served with copyright infringement notices, so that they do not appear on the first page for common searches.

Google and Microsoft To Crackdown On Piracy Sites In Search Results More | Reply

Google and Microsoft To Crackdown On Piracy Sites In Search Results

Comments Filter:

  • DuckDuckGo (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This should pump up traffic to DuckDuckGo.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Does anyone really bother using Google for piracy anyway? There are plenty of dedicated search engines for BitTorrent and file lockers that provide better results.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ls671 ( 1122017 )

      Brilliant! You know duckduckgo just relays results from other search engines, do you?

  • Working alternative wanted (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Maybe some people should learn a thing or two from the music industry and offer a fully working better alternative

    Netflix makes it so easy to watch television but still these people break it.
    Behind my geo-wall I only get about 36% of the USA catalog (~1100 vs ~400) but my 'rent' is similar.

  • Maybe I will in the future directly go to the second and not even check the first page at all...

    • Why not switch to duckduckgo?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Kergan ( 780543 )

        DDG was ok for generic queries but sucked ass last I tried it for anything technical. Has it improved substantially since the Snowden revelations for day to day programming queries?

  • If they're removing them "now", what the hell were they doing before? Results are already riddled with DMCA takedown removed results. Google has been publishing the list of these removed URLs for years:

    https://www.google.com/transpa... [google.com]

    Also, FUN FACT. They're not doing what they say because they never do what they say. If they REALLY went after copyright infringing websites they'd take down:

    - Google+
    - Facebook
    - YouTube
    - Reddit
    - Twitter
    - Imgur

    Those places are FU

  • Nobody should have to suffer the terrible fate of using Microsoft products, not even software pirates or even literal pirates! #OnlyReadTheTitle ;)

  • Microsoft shouldn't worry. You wouldn't have been able to find those results with Bing anyway, much less anything you were actually searching for.
  • >> demote websites that have repeatedly been served with copyright infringement notices

    So...you're saying that we'll stop seeing YouTube results in Google searches?

Slashdot Top Deals

UNIX is hot. It's more than hot. It's steaming. It's quicksilver lightning with a laserbeam kicker. -- Michael Jay Tucker

Close